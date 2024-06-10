Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (2024)

Cracking the Chessmen Cookie Recipe Getting the Images Onto the Cookies Getting Color On the Pictures Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe Homemade Chessmen Cookies Ingredients Instructions Nutrition FAQs

Published , Last updated by Stef

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (1)

I spent three days of my life figuring out how to make homemade Chessmen cookies so you don’t have to.

When I was done, I gave my husband a piece of one of these Chessmen cookies from the bag and a piece of one of mine – he thought he was eating the same cookie. I did a HUGE happy dance! (View on Amazon) [paid link]

Before I figured things out, I had a lot of failures.

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (2)

Chessmen Fails

I struggled with the recipe proportions, the cookie thickness, and which tool to use to make the raised images. My biggest struggle, however, turned out to be figuring out how to get the raised images to be the perfect caramel color. I tackled the problems one at a time.

First was cracking the Chessmen cookie recipe…

Cracking the Chessmen Cookie Recipe

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (3)

One thing that is nice about store-bought Chessmen cookies is that the ingredients are actually things you’ve heard of. They don’t contain artificial colors and flavors. So, just by reading the back of the bag, I knew what should go into my copycat Chessmen cookies. The only thing I didn’t know was the proportions. I was able to determine the ratio of butter to sugar by looking at the nutritional information on the package and seeing how many grams of fat and sugar were in the cookies. I just guessed at the proportions of the remaining ingredients until the dough had the consistency that I needed. The only ingredient that I left off was cream of tartar. I didn’t miss it.

Next, I had to get the images onto the cookies…

Getting the Images Onto the Cookies

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (4)

At first, I thought I would need a shortbread pan to make Chessmen. My experiments with that led to the larger, thicker cookies that you see in my fail image. (View on Amazon) [paid link]

I learned that what I needed was a springerlecookie mold. I then discovered that Gene, one of the online cookie mold sellers (cookiemold.com), lived just half an hour from my house. I headed to his home to explore his selection of hand-carved molds. I wanted to take them all home and I especially admired some of the display pieces that he had made and collected over the years.

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (5)

I left with a mold that makes 6 cookies. I liked it because it has images that work for spring and summer, but the trumpet, deer, and cherries could just as easily work for Christmas.

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (6)

To use the cookie mold, lightly dust it with flour (as shown above) and then press into rolled out dough with all of your strength (I used my entire body weight).

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (7)

After lifting the mold, use a bench scraper or a knife to cut out the cookies prior to baking.

It is really important that the dough is evenly rolled. There’s a trick to this! If you use this rolling pin, the rings at the end won’t let you roll any thinner than the depth of the ring so everything ends up equally thick. (View on Amazon) [paid link]

I also learned through experimentation that working with room temperature dough worked best, and that freezing the stamped cookie dough prior to baking keeps the images clear.

If you want to reproduce the taste of Chessmen cookies but don’t care about the appearance, you could skip the mold entirely and just use simple cookie cutters. But, working with cookie molds to make such pretty cookies is half of the fun.

The last challenge was getting the golden color on the Chessmen cookies’ images…

Getting Color On the Pictures

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (8)

Figuring out how to reproduce the color on the images of the Chessmen cookies was the hardest part of my challenge. Here are some things that we (I say “we” because Jonathan helped a ton with this – he likes a challenge too!) tried that didn’t work:

  • I was convinced that the color on the elevated part of Chessmen cookies came from sugar. Jonathan had the idea of dipping the cookies in melted sugar so that just the picture would touch the sugar. We thought we had it figured out. Nope! It was too hard to control the temperature and many of the cookies ended up looking like caramel-coated messes.
  • We tried sugar and a culinary torch.
  • We added sugar before baking. It did nothing.
  • We added melted butter before baking – nothing.
  • Next was egg white wash before baking – nothing.
  • Then there was milk wash before baking – nothing.

As I moved to some of these later experiments, the Cupcake Project Pinterest Explorers (a dedicated group of Pinterest fans)started following along and giving me advice. They are an amazing group! The Cupcake Project Facebook Page also lit up with all kinds of ideas for me. Finally I found the magic trick – an egg yolk wash prior to baking. But, for the life of me, I couldn’t figure out how to get the egg yolk to stay just on the pictures. Lindsey from Baking Bytes had the answer.

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (9)

She suggested using a thick foam brush. I had the one above on-hand from a pack I had bought for art projects with my son. It turned out to be SO much easier to work with than the paintbrush I had been using. With a regular paintbrush, the bristles kept dropping into other parts of the cookie. I had so much more control with the foam brush.

A makeup sponge would also be perfect for this. (View on Amazon) [paid link]

HUGE thanks to Lindsey! (Random side note: Go check out her peanut butter fudge ripple ice cream!)

And now, the recipe…

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe

Did you make this recipe? Leave a review!

Homemade Chessmen Cookies Recipe (10)

4.12 from 101 votes

Homemade Chessmen Cookies

I went through many failures to perfect this recipe so you wouldn't have to. My husband couldn't tell these apart from regular storebought - meaning I nailed the flavor and texture.

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Prep Time 10 minutesminutes

Cook Time 10 minutesminutes

Total Time 20 minutesminutes

Servings 32cookies

Calories 96kcal

Author Stefani

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter room temperature
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 or 3 egg yolks whipped

Instructions

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

  • Mix in egg.

  • Mix in milk.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk together cornstarch, flour, and salt.

  • Add dry ingredients to butter mixture a little bit at a time until it is all added. Keep mixing until the dough comes together and stops looking crumbly.

  • Roll out dough to 1/4" thick.

  • Use a springerle cookie mold lightly dusted with flour to stamp the cookies with a pattern.

  • Cut the cookies out with a knife or a bench scraper and place onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

  • Repeat until all the dough is used.

  • Place the cookie sheet in the freezer for at least an hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 F.

  • Remove the cookie sheet and use a thick foam brush or simply a thick foam sponge (like you'd get at a makeup supply store) to paint egg yolk onto each cookie's image.

  • Bake for 9 minutes or until the egg-washed portions of the cookies are a light caramel color.

  • Set cookies out on a cooling rack to cool.

Nutrition

Calories: 96kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 28mg | Sodium: 21mg | Potassium: 12mg | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 155IU | Calcium: 5mg | Iron: 0.4mg

Have you tried this recipe?Click here to leave a comment and rating!

FAQs

What are the ingredients in Chessmen butter cookies? ›

MADE FROM: ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), BUTTER, SUGAR, CORNSTARCH, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: DEXTROSE, EGGS, BAKING SODA, CREAM OF TARTAR, NONFAT MILK, SOY LECITHIN.

What is a substitute for Chessman cookies? ›

Vanilla Wafers are the best substitute for Chessman cookies if you can't find them. Chessman Cookies are usually by the Pepperidge Farm brand so look by the Mint Milano cookies.

Are chessmen cookies the same as shortbread cookies? ›

To make a copycat version of Chessmen cookies at home, the recipe is a simple butter cookie cut out in a special shape. A butter cookie is slightly different from shortbread but with a higher ratio of sugar to butter. This allows a butter cookie to hold its shape rather than having a tendency to crumble.

Why are chessmen cookies so good? ›

Chessmen

They had a great authentic butter flavor and the perfect amount of sweetness courtesy of a light glaze over the top. We also loved their great crunch and totally iconic appearance—there are few store-bought cookies that are prettier!

What is the original butter cookies? ›

Butter cookies, also known as Danish butter cookies, are cookies originating in Denmark consisting of butter, flour, and sugar. They are similar to shortbread cookies. The butter cookie is often categorized as a "crisp cookie" due to its texture, caused in part by the quantity of butter and sugar.

What are the ingredients in Pepperidge cookies? ›

MADE FROM: ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), MILK CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, COCOA BUTTER, SKIM MILK, CHOCOLATE, MILKFAT, DEXTROSE, SOY LECITHIN, VANILLA EXTRACT), FRUCTOSE, VEGETABLE OILS (PALM AND/OR SOYBEAN AND HYDROGENATED SOYBEAN), BROWN SUGAR (SUGAR, INVERT ...

What cookie is similar to Pepperidge Farm Chessmen? ›

If you love this Pepperidge Farm classic, then you'll probably love our copycat Milanos as well.

Why are chessmen cookies hard to find? ›

"Our cookies with unique shapes, like the Bordeaux and Chessmen varieties, have been more impacted by supply constraints. They're very specific recipes, so because of demand, you might not be able to find as many of these specific varieties," the Campbell's spokesperson said.

Who makes the best vanilla wafers? ›

Great Value (Walmart): The clear favorite among tasters, these wafers have the best vanilla flavor overall and a delicate crunch. Bud's Best (Edwards): Made in Alabama, these crunchy wafers border on toasty (they hold up great in pudding), with present vanilla flavor that ranked them second overall among tasters.

Are Chessman cookies good? ›

Delicious, Delicate Cookies! Chessmen cookies are always perfect when you need cookies but don't want to go overboard with the sugar. I really enjoy these and I highly recommend them.

What is the most popular pepperidge farm cookie? ›

Milk Chocolate Milano

Arguably the cookie most associated with the Pepperidge Farm name, the crispy Milano cookies with creamy (but hard) milk chocolate filling are classic and delicious. Pro tip: Put them in the fridge for a few hours so the chocolate filling becomes colder and harder—in the best way possible.

What are holiday nog chessman cookies? ›

Our rich, velvety Chessmen Holiday Nog butter cookie is superbly crafted with artful skill and golden-baked to a tender crisp, just waiting to melt in your mouth. These limited time Holiday Nog cookies have a smooth, creamy egg nog flavor, with notes of cinnamon and vanilla!

What is the most successful cookie? ›

Oreo is the best-selling cookie in the world. It is now sold in over 100 countries. Oreo was first produced in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company, now known as Na-Bis-Co.

What cookie brand makes the most money? ›

In 1912, Oreo introduced its own version of the Hydrox Cookie and soon surpassed Hydrox in popularity. These facts have remained true until today, making Oreo one of the oldest and most popular cookie brands in the country! Honestly, they're now the best-selling brand of cookies in the world.

Which cookies is the best? ›

Top 10 Cookie Flavors
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies. Chocolate chip cookies are the quintessential cookie. ...
  • Snickerdoodle. ...
  • Sugar Cookies. ...
  • Peanut Butter Cookies. ...
  • White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies. ...
  • Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. ...
  • Gingerbread Cookies. ...
  • Black & White Cookies.

Do butter cookies contain eggs? ›

Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, then stir in the vanilla. Combine flour and salt in a separate bowl; add to butter mixture and mix to form a dough.

Are chessmen cookies vegan? ›

No. This product is not vegan as it lists 3 ingredients that derive from animals and 3 ingredients that could derive from animals depending on the source.

Are Pepperidge Farm Chessmen cookies gluten free? ›

Pepperidge Farms Sweet And Simple Chessmen Cookies. This product has 3 ingredients that have gluten. Which diet do you follow? Follow more than one?

What do chessman butter cookies taste like? ›

Lightly sweet, buttery, shortbread-like, biscuit-type cookies are really DELICIOUS. I added some of these buttery, biscuit-like, cookies to my Holiday charcuterie board and received numerous compliments.

