Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (2024)

Published: May 16, 2021 · Modified: Sep 29, 2023 by Diana · This post may contain affiliate links · 92 Comments

Sharing is caring! 69.4K Shares

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

This Easy Red Enchilada Sauce comes together in less than 15 minutes...that's quicker than having to go to the store to buy some!

It's made with just a few simple ingredients that you likely already have in your pantry, and is more flavorful and healthier than the canned stuff!

I've used this Easy Red Enchilada Sauce on our Baked Red Chicken Enchiladas, but I wanted to post this recipe separately since it will be used on many more recipes to come!

How to make Easy Red Enchilada Sauce

Combine the flour and all of the spices in a bowl.

Pre-heat a large saucepan on medium heat, with the olive oil. Once it's hot, add spice mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add tomato paste, and slowly add in chicken broth, whisking each time.

Bring to a simmer, and cook 5-7 minutes or until slightly thickened. (It will get thicker as it cools).

Turn off heat, and mix in the apple cider vinegar.

Ready to serve!

Recipe Notes This makes enough for one tray of enchiladas. One batch of this easy red enchilada sauce yields a little more than 2 cups. So, it's equivalent to a store bought 19 ounce can of Enchilada Sauce. You can make a double batch and freeze half for another day! (See storage and thawing instructions below.)

How to store Easy Red Enchilada Sauce

This Red Enchilada Sauce can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days, or frozen for up to 3 months.

FREEZER TIPS:

Store in a plastic freezer bag, then lay it flat to freeze. This will save space when storing in the freezer, and also allow for faster thawing.

To thaw: Place the bag in refrigerator overnight, and reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave (covered in a bowl) until warmed through. Whisk or stir until smooth again.

Place the bag in refrigerator overnight, and reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave (covered in a bowl) until warmed through. Whisk or stir until smooth again. Quick thaw: If you froze it flat in a freezer bag, and need it to thaw quickly, simply submerge the bag in a large bowl of warm water. It should take less than 30 minutes for it to be softened enough to be able to easily remove from the bag to heat up.

Try it in our Baked Red Chicken Enchiladas, or Beef Enchilada Pasta recipes!

Enjoy! 🙂

TRIED THIS RECIPE? PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW AND A STAR RATING IN THE COMMENT SECTION...WOULD LOVE TO KNOW HOW IT CAME OUT!

Watch the VIDEO on how to make this Easy Homemade Red Enchilada Sauce. Make sure to subscribe to my YouTube Cooking Channel so that you never miss a recipe video! 🙂

Looking for more Easy Recipes? Give these a try!