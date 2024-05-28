Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Diana

This Easy Red Enchilada Sauce comes together in less than 15 minutes...that's quicker than having to go to the store to buy some!

It's made with just a few simple ingredients that you likely already have in your pantry, and is more flavorful and healthier than the canned stuff!

Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (1)

I've used this Easy Red Enchilada Sauce on our Baked Red Chicken Enchiladas, but I wanted to post this recipe separately since it will be used on many more recipes to come!

How to make Easy Red Enchilada Sauce

  • Combine the flour and all of the spices in a bowl.
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (2)
  • Pre-heat a large saucepan on medium heat, with the olive oil. Once it's hot, add spice mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes.
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (3)
  • Add tomato paste, and slowly add in chicken broth, whisking each time.
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (4)
  • Bring to a simmer, and cook 5-7 minutes or until slightly thickened. (It will get thicker as it cools).
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (5)
  • Turn off heat, and mix in the apple cider vinegar.
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (6)

Ready to serve!

Recipe Notes

  • This makes enough for one tray of enchiladas.
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (7)
  • One batch of this easy red enchilada sauce yields a little more than 2 cups. So, it's equivalent to a store bought 19 ounce can of Enchilada Sauce.
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (8)
  • You can make a double batch and freeze half for another day! (See storage and thawing instructions below.)

How to store Easy Red Enchilada Sauce

This Red Enchilada Sauce can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days, or frozen for up to 3 months.

Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (9)

FREEZER TIPS:

  • Store in a plastic freezer bag, then lay it flat to freeze. This will save space when storing in the freezer, and also allow for faster thawing.
  • To thaw: Place the bag in refrigerator overnight, and reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave (covered in a bowl) until warmed through. Whisk or stir until smooth again.
  • Quick thaw: If you froze it flat in a freezer bag, and need it to thaw quickly, simply submerge the bag in a large bowl of warm water. It should take less than 30 minutes for it to be softened enough to be able to easily remove from the bag to heat up.
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (10)

Try it in our Baked Red Chicken Enchiladas, or Beef Enchilada Pasta recipes!

Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (11)

Enjoy! 🙂

Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (12)

Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe}

Easy Red Enchilada Sauce is made with just a few simple ingredients, and is more flavorful and healthier than the canned stuff!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes minutes

Servings: 2 cups

Calories: 64kcal

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 tablespoon flour (all-purpose, whole wheat, and gluten-free flour blends all work!)
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder (I used McCormick brand)
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 cups chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Instructions

  • Combine the flour and all of the spices in a bowl.

  • Pre-heat a large saucepan on medium heat, with the olive oil. Once it's hot, add spice mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes.

  • Add tomato paste, and slowly add in chicken broth, whisking each time.

  • Bring to a simmer, and cook 5-7 minutes or until slightly thickened. (It will get thicker as it cools.)

  • Remove from heat, and mix in the apple cider vinegar.

  • Ready to use!

Video

Notes

  • See Blog Notes for freezing tips, storage, and reheating instructions.
  • One batch of this enchilada sauce yields about 2 ¼ cups. So, it's equivalent to a store-bought 19 ounce can of Enchilada Sauce.

This recipe was adapted from Cookie & Kate.

Nutrition Facts are for ¼ cup red enchilada sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving: 0.25cup | Calories: 64kcal | Carbohydrates: 2.5g | Protein: 1.5g | Fat: 4.7g | Saturated Fat: 0.7g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.5g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3.3g | Cholesterol: 2.4mg | Sodium: 284mg | Potassium: 34.4mg | Fiber: 0.3g | Sugar: 0.4g | Vitamin A: 9.1IU | Vitamin C: 4.3mg | Calcium: 0.1mg | Iron: 0.7mg

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Mexican

Keyword: easy recipe, enchiladas, mexican, red enchilada sauce, sauces

Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (13)
Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (14)

Easy Red Enchilada Sauce {15 minute Recipe} (16)

