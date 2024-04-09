Easy Roast Turkey Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This roast turkey recipe is tender, juicy, and simple to make with a delicious garlic herb butter rubbed on the skin. Perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or a special occasion!

Is a turkey too big for your holiday gathering? Try myEasy Roast Chicken instead.

Best roast turkey recipe So you’ve decided to roast a turkey. The good news is that learning how to roast a turkey does not have to be too intimidating or difficult. There are many different ways to cook it, but this method is simple and fairly hands off once you get it in the oven (no basting), and it will allow you to enjoy the day and even prepare some delicious sides like these Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Read on, as this blog post is filled with tips to help you to roast a Thanksgiving turkey with confidence!

What size turkey to buy Generally people will eat 1-2 pounds of turkey at Thanksgiving, but of course rules don’t always accurately reflect reality, so that’s why I like to make a bit extra. If you’ve got light eaters or a ton of sides, stick to 1-1.25 pounds per person. Want to ensure people can get their fill and you will still have some leftovers? Plan on buying an 8 pound turkey for 4 people, 12 pounds for 6 people, 16 pounds for 8 people, or 20 pounds for 10 people.

Thaw your turkey in advance! Plan on letting it thaw in its packaging in the fridge for 1 day per every 5 pounds. So, if you have a 15 pound turkey, it’ll take about 3 days to thaw. Do not leave it out on your counter all night the day before Thanksgiving for safety reasons.

To brine or not to brine? This is optional. I don’t brine my turkey for this recipe. Wet brining can be messy and the skin doesn’t crisp up as easy. Dry brining is a bit less messy if you do want to go the brining route, however. I recommend letting the turkey sit uncovered in your fridge overnight if you do use a dry brine. If using this recipe with a brined turkey, I would reduce the salt or eliminate it altogether (even from the butter).

Everything is better with butter. Rubbing softened butter all over the turkey skin keeps the meat moist and helps the skin crisp up. You can rub some of it under the skin, but there’s a chance it’ll rip if you’re not careful, so I generally just rub it over top.

How long to cook a turkey at 350F The general rule is 13 minutes per pound for an unstuffed turkey. For my 14-pound bird, that means it took about 3 hours. Use an instant read meat thermometer, inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, to gauge if it’s cooked (minimum of 165F, but you won’t ruin it if it’s in the low 170s).

Make stuffing separately. If you place stuffing in the cavity of the bird, it must reach 165F to be considered safe to eat. This means that the breast will likely become overcooked before the stuffing is done, so many people opt to cook the stuffing separately. Try mySausage Stuffing as a delicious dish to serve alongside this turkey.

You’ve come this far… now let it rest! Resting allows the turkey juices to redistribute. Cutting too early means the juices will seep out, and you’ll be left with tough meat. The temperature will also continue to rise a bit during this time by approximately 5-10 degrees F (it’ll cook a bit more after you take it out of the oven). I don’t cover/tent the turkey with foil during this time, but you can if you wish.

How to carve a turkey Carve it like you would a chicken. Try this step-by-step guide (plenty of photos), or check out this YouTube tutorial if you prefer to watch a video.

What about the gravy? My Turkey Gravy recipe can be made ahead. Add some of the turkey drippings in while the bird rests. Be sure to use a fat skimmer to separate out the fat.

Recipe notes and tips for success You will want to elevate the turkey for best results. I use a roasting pan with a rack, but if you need to improvise, check out this article.

I don’t add any extra liquid to the bottom of the roasting pan. Some recipes do this, but I find that it can make the bird steam and the skin doesn’t end up quite as crispy. It’s up to you if you do want to add some (add 2-4 cups of chicken broth/stock if doing this).

You can make the butter rub with dried herbs if you prefer/can’t find fresh herbs. I’d use some Italian seasoning or a poultry blend and use less than suggested for the fresh herbs (approx. 1 teaspoon for every tablespoon).

I recommend using sea salt or kosher salt on the turkey. Do not salt your turkey if it’s already been brined.

I don’t wash the turkey. It doesn’t actually kill bacteria, but it does a great job of spreading bacteria around your kitchen.

I recommend reading through the recipe a couple of times before you start cooking so you’re familiar with it and so you don’t accidentally forget to purchase any ingredients.

Leftovers and storage Be sure to refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of taking the turkey out of the oven.

Leftovers will last 3-4 days in the fridge, or freeze them for 2-3 months.

Wondering what to make with leftover turkey? Try my popular Thai Turkey Soup , this Leftover Turkey Pasta Bake , or this Leftover Turkey Chili .

Hope you love this oven roasted turkey recipe! If you can’t find the answer to your question in the blog post, talk to me in the comments below.