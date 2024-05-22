Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (2024)

Fragrant apples in a yeast dough turn into some delicious Polish apple pancakes. My mom uses this racuchy recipe every week. Try it and you might too!

Racuchy – Polish Apple Pancakes

Among all the Polish food, there is one dish that is loved by people of all ages. From toddlers to teenagers and adults- everybody thinks racuchy are delicious. My mom makes racuchy for her grandchildren every week, and they are my kid’s favorite pancakes.

Racuchy can be made with other fruits too, but apple being one of the most popular fruit in Poland, it’s used more often.Pronounced ratz-oo-hee these Polish apple pancakes are also called racuchy z jabłkami or placki z jabłkami.

More of a cross between a pancake and a fritter, they’re fluffy, soft, sweet, and super easy to make. They are also very cheap- all you need to do them is some flour, eggs, sugar, apples, and yeast.

Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (1)

How To Make Polish Apple Fritters – Racuchy Recipe

Step I – Prepare The Racuchy Dough

In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, water, eggs, and yeast using your hands for at least 4 to 5 minutes. Then cover the bowl with a kitchen towel, and leave it in a warm place for an hour or so.

Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (2)

Step II – Add The Apples

While the dough is rising, you can peel and core the apples. Cut them into thin long strips about 2″ wide. You can cut smaller pieces if you prefer.Once the dough has risen, add the apples and mix gently.

Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (3)

Step III – Fry The Apple Pancakes

Heat a skillet or frying pan with oil or lard. Add spoonfuls of the racuchy batter and fry for 3 minutes. Then turn the pancakes over and fry them on the other side.

When the pancakes are fried, top them with powdered sugar and serve warm.

Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (4)
Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (5)

Tips For Making Racuchy

  • You can use fresh yeast. If you don’t have instant dry yeast, you can use fresh yeast instead. You will need 3 times more fresh yeast, which means 3 tablespoons (0,75 oz).
  • Use hard, sour apples. They will taste best with the dough.
  • You can cut the apples smaller if you prefer. If you have fussy kids, you can grate the apples instead of cutting them.
  • You can also make racuchy with pears.
  • Don’t skip the sugar in the dough. It’s necessary for the yeast to dissolve.
  • Also remember that the milk needs to be warm, otherwise, the dough will not grow!
  • You can add a pinch of cinnamon to complement the flavor of the apples.
  • Racuchy can be eaten for breakfast, snacks, lunch, or dinner!
Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (6)

FAQS About Polish Apple Fritters

What To Serve Racuchy With?

Serve the racuchy with sour cream, jam, syrup, or simply covered with icing sugar.

These pancakes also go well with vanilla ice cream. Or serve with warm milk for a bedtime snack!

How To Prononune Racuchy Z Jablkami Or Placki Z Jablkami?

It is pronounced ratz-oo-hee z ya-boo-kami or plats-ki z ya-boo-kami.

What Other Fruit Can I Use In Racuchy?

You can make racuchy with pears, bananas, plums, or most other fruit. You can also skip the fruit and make plain racuchy that are called dolki in Poland.

What If I’m Allergic To Yeast?

If you’re allergic to yeast, you can use baking soda instead. If using baking soda, you can also skip the resting time and cook the pancakes immediately.

See my quick alternative for racuchy –> Polish apple pancakes without yeast recipe.

How To Store Polish Apple Pancakes?

Polish apple pancakes can be stored in the refrigerator in a covered dish for up to a week or in the freezer for 3 to 4 months. Reheat in a skillet or frying pan with butter, oil or lard before serving.

Polish Racuchy Recipe

Yield: 10 servings

Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland!

Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (7)

Loved by everyone from toddlers to adults, the Polish apple pancakes are delicious. Super easy to make, fluffy, soft, and sweet, you can make this racuchy recipe every week!

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 15 minutes

Additional Time 1 hour

Total Time 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2½cups of flour
  • 1 flat tbsp of dry yeast (one packet)
  • 3 tbsp of sugar
  • 1 cup of warm (not hot, not cold) milk
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 big apples

Instructions

  1. Take a big bowl (the dough will grow) and mix all the ingredients together. Don't add apples!
    Mix the dough carefully by hands, for at least 4 minutes.
  2. Place the dough in a warm place, cover the bowl with the clean cloth and leave for an hour. Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (8)
  3. Peel and core the apples, cut them into small pieces (about 2'' wide and long). Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (9)
  4. After an hour, add apples to the dough and mix carefully.
  5. Fry racuchy on the pan with oil, about 3 minutes each side. Apply them with a spoon. Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (10)
  6. When they are ready, sprinkle them with powdered sugar. Eat warm.

Recommended Products

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Nutrition Information:

Yield:

10

Serving Size:

1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 173Total Fat: 2gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 56mgSodium: 23mgCarbohydrates: 33gFiber: 2gSugar: 8gProtein: 6g

These data are indicative and calculated by Nutritionix

Pin For Later:

Polish Apple Pancakes Racuchy Recipe That Tastes Like Poland! (17)

Did you enjoy this Polish apple pancakes racuchy recipe? Share your thoughts in comments!

