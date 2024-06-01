Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)

Table of Contents
Table of Contents Why You’ll Love It Everything Bagel Seasoning Ingredients Variations and Substitutions How to Make Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix Tips Frequently Asked Questions Where to Use this Seasoning Blend How to Store More Seasoning Blends Blackened Seasoning Blend Seven Spice Homemade Garlic Salt Beau Monde Seasoning All Purpose Seasoning Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Ingredients Instructions Julie’s Tips Notes and Variations Substitutions Serving Suggestions Explore More You May Also Like 25 Easter Dessert Ideas Preacher Cookies Easy Creme Brûlée Recipe

Learn how to make the BEST everything bagel seasoning at home! This textural, nutty and flavorful topping is a dreamy addition to baked goods, toast, dips, soups, salads and anywhere you crave a little crunch.

Everything but the bagel is like a sensory overload – it’s a savory delight, anywhere you put it. Now, you can whip up your own bath and customize it to your tastes. It’s so easy!

This seasoning blend can be used on so much more than bagels… indeed, it’s used on everything! I’m going to show you how!

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (1)

Table of Contents

  • Why You’ll Love It
  • Everything Bagel Seasoning Ingredients
  • Variations and Substitutions
  • How to Make Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix
  • Tips
  • Frequently Asked Questions
  • Where to Use this Seasoning Blend
  • More Seasoning Blends
  • Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend
  • Explore More

Are you a bagel fan? I am! In fact, did you know I was once interviewed for a news story about the shocking way St. Louis people slice their bagels? It’s true!

However, slicing a bagel is a story for another day. I’m here to talk about what goes on the bagel… the seasoning blend to end all seasoning blends.

Do you hear the angels singing? It’s time for Everything Bagel Seasoning!

I love making my own customized seasonings versus store bought blends. It saves me time, money, and I really appreciate knowing exactly what goes into my food!

I’ve created a customized steak seasoning blend, homemade ranch seasoning, Cajun seasoning, homemade fajita seasoning and even a poultry seasoning that is a reader fave!

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (2)

It’s so easy to customize a seasoning blend to your tastes, and Everything Bagel seasoning is a great example.

The blend of garlic and onion, seeds and salt is subtle, mild and perfectly balanced. It’s a combination of nutty, crunchy, earthy flavors that you’re going to crave!

Why You’ll Love It

  • Fragrant and Flavorful
  • Salty and Savory
  • Easy to Customize
  • Add to salads, soups, casseroles and more!
Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (3)

Everything Bagel Seasoning Ingredients

  • Coarse sea salt – Larger chunks of salt are better here.
  • Black sesame seeds – Black sesame seeds still have their hulls so they have a slightly bitter flavor.
  • White sesame seeds – A touch sweeter than black sesame seeds.
  • Poppy seeds – For an earthy, sweet nutty crunch.
  • Dried onion flakes – A savory and sweet element that is sharp and delicious.
  • Dried garlic flakes – Read all about Garlic Conversions here.
Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (4)

Variations and Substitutions

  • Use all white sesame seeds instead of a mixture if you prefer, or if that’s what you have on hand.
  • You can use any coarse salt instead of the sea salt – kosher salt would also work.
  • If using a traditional salt instead of coarse salt, I would cut the amount in half.
  • Spice it up! Try adding a little red pepper flake.
  • Pepitas (pumpkin seeds) are another delicious addition to your everything bagel blend.
  • Toast your seasoning blend for an extra dash of warm and nutty vibes! Just throw the blend in a skillet on low-medium for up to five minutes.

How to Make Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix

  1. In a small bowl, combine all required seasonings.
  2. Stir until well combined.
  3. Store in a sealed jar or container.
Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (5)
Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (6)

Tips

  • Buy fresh, quality spices for your seasoning blends.
  • Although spices last a long time when stored properly, you’ll get the best flavor early in their shelf life.

Scaling up, down or substituting? You’ll love this printable Measurement Conversion Chart!

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (7)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do they call it everything bagel seasoning?

While there are many versions of stories about the true origin of Everything but the Bagel, it’s believed that it was an accidental discovery of some popular seasonings getting tossed together in a New York bakery.

Is Everything bagel seasoning healthy?

Absolutely! If you’re watching your sodium intake, you might want to back up on the salt in this recipe a touch.
However, this seasoning blend is gluten free and fits into so many healthy lifestyles- Keto, Whole 30 and more! Trader Joe’s version of this blend is popular with good reason – but it’s so much fun to make your own!

What’s in Trader Joe’s everything seasoning?

Sesame seeds, Sea salt, Dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, black sesame seeds and poppy seeds.

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (8)

Where to Use this Seasoning Blend

Let’s spread the joy! Everything Bagel Seasoning will take you so far beyond your morning bagel. Here’s a few ideas- I’d love to hear where you use this seasoning in your home!

See Also
Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On RicePerfect Instant Pot Quinoa - Foolproof Easy Recipe!Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (Seriously, The Only Recipe You Need!)How to Cook Rutabaga: 3 Easy Recipes + Tips & Tricks

  • In the most traditional sense, add it on top of cream cheese on your favorite bagels.
  • Top your homemade Boursin cheese dip
  • Add it to baked potatoes or…
  • on top of your roasted sweet potatoes
  • Top your popcorn
  • Top a salad like this arugula lemon beauty
  • Add a little crunch to hard boiled eggs or scrambled eggs – or my avocado deviled eggs!
  • Add it to my baked chicken
  • Sprinkle on top of roasted carrots
  • Top your homemade beer bread with a little honey butter and a sprinkle of this seasoning.
  • Sprinkle it on your avocado toast!
  • It also makes a perfect topper for guacamole
Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (9)

How to Store

This seasoning can be stored like any of your other spices. Use a clean sealable jar to store your mix and store in a cool dry and dark location. A cabinet or pantry works great!

I get a lot of questions about these pretty glass jars with gold lids. While the four ounce jars in these images are currently sold out, this version is just as pretty!

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (10)

Want more? Receive the best ideas directly to your inbox and connect on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest!

More Seasoning Blends

Sauces & Seasonings

Blackened Seasoning Blend

5 mins

Sauces & Seasonings

Seven Spice

3 mins

Recipes

Homemade Garlic Salt

2 mins

Sauces & Seasonings

Beau Monde Seasoning

5 mins

Sauces & Seasonings

All Purpose Seasoning

5 mins

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (16)

5 from 5 votes

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

By Julie Blanner

Learn how to make the BEST everything bagel seasoning at home! This textural, nutty and flavorful topping is a dreamy addition to baked goods, toast, dips, soups and anywhere you crave a little crunch.

Prep: 5 minutes mins

Cook: 0 minutes mins

Total: 5 minutes mins

Servings: 12

PinRatePrint

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds white
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds black
  • 1 tablespoon onion dried, minced
  • 1 tablespoon garlic dried, minced
  • 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt coarse

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, combine all required seasonings.

  • Stir until well combined.

  • Store in a sealed jar or container.

Julie’s Tips

Notes and Variations

  • Spice it up! Try adding a little red pepper flake.
  • Pepitas (pumpkin seeds) are another delicious addition.
  • Feel free to toast your seasoning blend for an extra dash of warm and nutty vibes! Just throw the blend in a skillet on low-medium for up to five minutes if you choose.

Substitutions

  • Use all white sesame seeds instead of a mixture if that’s your preference.
  • Kosher salt or any coarse salt can replace the sea salt in this recipe.
  • If using a traditional salt instead of coarse salt, cut the amount in half.

Serving Suggestions

On bagels, Boursin cheese, baked potatoes, popcorn, tossed in scrambled eggs, on chicken, salmon, carrots, and avocado toast.

Calories: 17kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 582mg | Potassium: 17mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 36mg | Iron: 1mg

Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed.

Explore More

Keto Recipes

You May Also Like

Easter

25 Easter Dessert Ideas

15 mins

No Bake

Preacher Cookies

8 mins

Desserts

Easy Creme Brûlée Recipe

30 mins

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)
Top Articles
The Easiest No Knead Bread Recipe
Apple Cinnamon Bread Recipe
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Go Faster - The Black Crowes
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Heavy - The Black Crowes
Latest Posts
Red Robin Campfire Sauce Recipe {Video} - Tammilee Tips
Traditional Swedish Meatball Recipe: Easy and Delicious
Article information

Author: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Last Updated:

Views: 6165

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Birthday: 1999-09-15

Address: 8416 Beatty Center, Derekfort, VA 72092-0500

Phone: +6838967160603

Job: Mining Executive

Hobby: Woodworking, Knitting, Fishing, Coffee roasting, Kayaking, Horseback riding, Kite flying

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Refugio Daniel, I am a fine, precious, encouraging, calm, glamorous, vivacious, friendly person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.