Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)

Learn how to make the BEST everything bagel seasoning at home! This textural, nutty and flavorful topping is a dreamy addition to baked goods, toast, dips, soups, salads and anywhere you crave a little crunch.
Everything but the bagel is like a sensory overload – it’s a savory delight, anywhere you put it. Now, you can whip up your own bath and customize it to your tastes. It’s so easy!
This seasoning blend can be used on so much more than bagels… indeed, it’s used on everything! I’m going to show you how!
Are you a bagel fan? I am! In fact, did you know I was once interviewed for a news story about the shocking way St. Louis people slice their bagels? It’s true!
However, slicing a bagel is a story for another day. I’m here to talk about what goes on the bagel… the seasoning blend to end all seasoning blends.
Do you hear the angels singing? It’s time for Everything Bagel Seasoning!
I love making my own customized seasonings versus store bought blends. It saves me time, money, and I really appreciate knowing exactly what goes into my food!
I’ve created a customized steak seasoning blend, homemade ranch seasoning, Cajun seasoning, homemade fajita seasoning and even a poultry seasoning that is a reader fave!
It’s so easy to customize a seasoning blend to your tastes, and Everything Bagel seasoning is a great example.
The blend of garlic and onion, seeds and salt is subtle, mild and perfectly balanced. It’s a combination of nutty, crunchy, earthy flavors that you’re going to crave!
Why You’ll Love It
- Fragrant and Flavorful
- Salty and Savory
- Easy to Customize
- Add to salads, soups, casseroles and more!
Everything Bagel Seasoning Ingredients
- Coarse sea salt – Larger chunks of salt are better here.
- Black sesame seeds – Black sesame seeds still have their hulls so they have a slightly bitter flavor.
- White sesame seeds – A touch sweeter than black sesame seeds.
- Poppy seeds – For an earthy, sweet nutty crunch.
- Dried onion flakes – A savory and sweet element that is sharp and delicious.
- Dried garlic flakes – Read all about Garlic Conversions here.
Variations and Substitutions
- Use all white sesame seeds instead of a mixture if you prefer, or if that’s what you have on hand.
- You can use any coarse salt instead of the sea salt – kosher salt would also work.
- If using a traditional salt instead of coarse salt, I would cut the amount in half.
- Spice it up! Try adding a little red pepper flake.
- Pepitas (pumpkin seeds) are another delicious addition to your everything bagel blend.
- Toast your seasoning blend for an extra dash of warm and nutty vibes! Just throw the blend in a skillet on low-medium for up to five minutes.
How to Make Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix
- In a small bowl, combine all required seasonings.
- Stir until well combined.
- Store in a sealed jar or container.
Tips
- Buy fresh, quality spices for your seasoning blends.
- Although spices last a long time when stored properly, you’ll get the best flavor early in their shelf life.
Scaling up, down or substituting? You’ll love this printable Measurement Conversion Chart!
Frequently Asked Questions
Why do they call it everything bagel seasoning?
While there are many versions of stories about the true origin of Everything but the Bagel, it’s believed that it was an accidental discovery of some popular seasonings getting tossed together in a New York bakery.
Is Everything bagel seasoning healthy?
Absolutely! If you’re watching your sodium intake, you might want to back up on the salt in this recipe a touch.
However, this seasoning blend is gluten free and fits into so many healthy lifestyles- Keto, Whole 30 and more! Trader Joe’s version of this blend is popular with good reason – but it’s so much fun to make your own!
What’s in Trader Joe’s everything seasoning?
Sesame seeds, Sea salt, Dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, black sesame seeds and poppy seeds.
Where to Use this Seasoning Blend
Let’s spread the joy! Everything Bagel Seasoning will take you so far beyond your morning bagel. Here’s a few ideas- I’d love to hear where you use this seasoning in your home!
- In the most traditional sense, add it on top of cream cheese on your favorite bagels.
- Top your homemade Boursin cheese dip
- Add it to baked potatoes or…
- on top of your roasted sweet potatoes
- Top your popcorn
- Top a salad like this arugula lemon beauty
- Add a little crunch to hard boiled eggs or scrambled eggs – or my avocado deviled eggs!
- Add it to my baked chicken
- Sprinkle on top of roasted carrots
- Top your homemade beer bread with a little honey butter and a sprinkle of this seasoning.
- Sprinkle it on your avocado toast!
- It also makes a perfect topper for guacamole
How to Store
This seasoning can be stored like any of your other spices. Use a clean sealable jar to store your mix and store in a cool dry and dark location. A cabinet or pantry works great!
I get a lot of questions about these pretty glass jars with gold lids. While the four ounce jars in these images are currently sold out, this version is just as pretty!
Spices
Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend
By Julie Blanner
Prep: 5 minutes mins
Cook: 0 minutes mins
Total: 5 minutes mins
Servings: 12
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds white
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds black
- 1 tablespoon onion dried, minced
- 1 tablespoon garlic dried, minced
- 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
- 1 tablespoon sea salt coarse
Instructions
In a small bowl, combine all required seasonings.
Stir until well combined.
Store in a sealed jar or container.
Julie’s Tips
Notes and Variations
- Spice it up! Try adding a little red pepper flake.
- Pepitas (pumpkin seeds) are another delicious addition.
- Feel free to toast your seasoning blend for an extra dash of warm and nutty vibes! Just throw the blend in a skillet on low-medium for up to five minutes if you choose.
Substitutions
- Use all white sesame seeds instead of a mixture if that’s your preference.
- Kosher salt or any coarse salt can replace the sea salt in this recipe.
- If using a traditional salt instead of coarse salt, cut the amount in half.
Serving Suggestions
On bagels, Boursin cheese, baked potatoes, popcorn, tossed in scrambled eggs, on chicken, salmon, carrots, and avocado toast.
Calories: 17kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 582mg | Potassium: 17mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 36mg | Iron: 1mg
Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed.
