Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (2024)

The first time I made fajitas using this recipe, my husband looked at me and said, “Something is different.” He immediately tasted the difference between this amazing homemade fajita seasoning and the store bought packet, and he thought the fajitas were way better.

There are just a few simple ingredients needed to make this recipe, and I bet you already have them in your pantry. I love this recipe because you get two different sets of measurements. With the small batch, I’m giving you what you need to replace the packet if it is called for in recipes. Or you have the measurements to make a big batch and always keep it on hand.