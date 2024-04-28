Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (2024)

05 minutes

Home > Recipes > Condiments > Seasoning Mix > Fajita Seasoning Recipe

4.84 from 24 votes

by Lisa Longley

|

posted: 08/15/23

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy

Jump to Recipe

by Lisa Longley

|

posted: 08/15/23

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy

Jump to Recipe

This Fajita Seasoning Recipe is quick to make and perfect for easy dinners! With this recipe you can make enough for one dish, or make a big batch to keep in your pantry!

This is the best chicken fajita seasoning, try it in my Chicken Fajitas! And find more great recipes to use it in below!

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (2)
PIN THIS RECIPE FOR LATER!

The first time I made fajitas using this recipe, my husband looked at me and said, “Something is different.” He immediately tasted the difference between this amazing homemade fajita seasoning and the store bought packet, and he thought the fajitas were way better.

There are just a few simple ingredients needed to make this recipe, and I bet you already have them in your pantry. I love this recipe because you get two different sets of measurements. With the small batch, I’m giving you what you need to replace the packet if it is called for in recipes. Or you have the measurements to make a big batch and always keep it on hand.

Reader Review

My husband was doubtful homemade fajitas would be as good as restaurant, but your seasoning convinced!! We love it!

How to Make Fajita Seasoning

This is a brief overview of how to make this delicious recipe. For the full recipe with all of the measurements, see the recipe card at the bottom of the post.

  1. Choose what size you are making. I always choose to make a big batch (and that is what you will find in the recipe card) and then just use 3 tablespoons of it to replace the packet purchased from the grocery store.
  2. Mix together the spices.
  3. Store it. This recipe can be stored in an airtight container for up to 6 months in a cool dry place.
See Also
Turkey Noodle Soup RecipeMulled Wine Recipe | Gimme Some OvenCaramelized Onion Puff Pastry Bites Recipe | Little Spice JarSuper Moist Gingerbread Cake Recipe
Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (3)

What is in Fajita Seasoning

People make their fajita seasoning all differently, but I was going after the taste you get from a fajita seasoning packet, and based on my family’s reviews, this one is even better.

For the full list of measurements, please scroll to the bottom of the post.

  • Chili Powder comes in both dark and regular. Either one can be used here, it is a matter of personal preference.
  • Kosher Salt is always my go to when it comes to cooking. If you use table salt, make sure to cut the amount by half to start.
  • Paprika also comes in different types. We used regular, but if you like smoked paprika, go for it.
  • Oregano is great in this recipe, and if you grow your own, dry it for the perfect fresh taste.
  • Onion Powder is the perfect addition and brings that onion flavor while skipping over the texture of actual onions for my picky eaters.
  • Garlic Powder is a must here, just make sure to grab the powder and not garlic salt.
Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (4)

Small Batch Fajita Seasoning

The recipe you find in the recipe card is enough to make 8 batches of fajitas. Once you whip it up, you just use three tablespoons of it per batch. If you would rather test this out with just one batch of fajitas, you will need the following amounts.

  • 1tablespoonchili powder
  • 2teaspoonspaprika
  • 2teaspoonoregano
  • 1teaspoonkosher salt
  • 1/2teaspoononion powder
  • 1/2teaspoongarlic powder

Using Cornstarch

When I originally published this recipe, years ago, I had cornstarch in it. It is great in this because it helps the seasonings bind to the meat while cooking. But that being said, it isn’t strictly necessary. I find this revised version works just as great without that added ingredient.

So I will leave it up to you. If you would like in your marinades, add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch to the small batch version of this recipe.

Why Make Your Own Seasoning Mixes

If you go to grocery stores in the United States, there is a whole section full of seasoning packets. You can find everything from spaghetti seasoning to taco seasoning to fajita seasoning.

This recipe isn’t meant to be the final word on how to make fajita seasoning. This recipe is meant to replace what you would find in the grocery store. This is a great way for those who like to cook from scratch to use other recipes they find online.

Additionally, making your own seasoning mixes allows you to control the ingredients for particular dietary restrictions like low sodium diets.

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (5)

How do you use this Fajita Seasoning Recipe

This recipe can be used as part of a marinade or a sauce that is mixed with meat. Usually I combine three tablespoons of this mix with 1/4 cup olive oil and 1 tablespoon lime juice. With something like skirt steak, you will want to then marinate it for a few hours. When using chicken or shrimp, I typically just toss it all together and cook it in the oven or a skillet.

Steak Fajita Recipe

Steak fajitas are the ideal dinner to make this week. Made with the perfect steak fajita marinade, whip this up the night before for a quick dinner the next day.

view recipe

FAQ

Does fajita seasoning have gluten?

Our recipes does not, but you should always double check the spices that you are using, especially if you are cooking for someone with a gluten allergy.

See Also
Easy Homemade Sauerkraut Recipe {even kids can do it!} | Whole New Mom

How much fajita seasoning do you use per pound of chicken?

You need three tablespoons of fajita seasoning for one pound of chicken.

Is this spicy?

While spice is a matter of taste, I think the average person would not find this seasoning mix spicy. My kids are pretty spice intolerant, and they love this.

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (7)

Recipes that Use Fajita Seasoning Mix

I have so many recipes that call for this great fajita seasoning!

  • Baked Chicken Fajitas
  • Steak Fajita Recipe
  • Shrimp Fajitas
  • Fajita Steak Kabobs
  • Steak Fajita Soup Recipe
  • Chicken Fajita Stuffed Peppers
  • Shrimp Fajita Pasta Salad

If you make any of these recipes, or this fajita seasoning mix, please leave me a comment and let me know what you think!

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (8)

4.84 from 24 votes

Fajita Seasoning Recipe

Serves: 8 servings

(tap # to scale)

Prep: 5 minutes minutes

Total: 5 minutes minutes

This Fajita Seasoning Recipe is so simple to throw together and perfect for making easy dinners even easier! With this recipe you can make enough for one dish, or make a big batch for lots of recipes! This is the best chicken fajita seasoning!

print pin it rate

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chili powder
  • 1/3 cup paprika
  • 1/3 cup oregano
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt (if you only have table salt, start with half this amount)
  • 4 teaspoons onion powder
  • 4 teaspoons garlic powder

Instructions

  • Combine all of the ingredients.

  • Use 3 tablespoons in place of a packet of seasoning mix or for one pound of meat. (This recipe makes enough for 8 batches of fajitas. If you would prefer to make just one batch worth, you can find those measurements here: Small Batch Fajita Seasoning.)

Notes

Please note that the video shows using cornstarch in the recipe. The recipe has since been updated and there is a note in the post about this.

Author: Lisa Longley

Course: Condiment

Cuisine: Mexican

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (9)

did you make this

Fajita Seasoning Recipe

I’d love to see what you made! Tag me @lisasimplejoy and hashtag it #simplejoyrecipes!

you might also like . . .

  • Homemade Taco Seasoning
  • Italian Seasoning
  • Cajun Seasoning Recipe
  • Homemade Old Bay Seasoning Recipe

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (14)

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (15)

10EasyDinners

MEAL PLAN LIKE A BOSSdownload my free top 10 easy dinner ebook!

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (16)

Hi! I'm Lisa Longley, and I am committed to giving you simple dinner ideas and recipes that are easy to make; recipes that will fill your home with joy. I am the owner and author of SimpleJoy.com and I'm so glad that you are here.

Reader Interactions

    LEAVE A COMMENT

  1. Candy says

    We did the crockpot fajitas and this seasoning and we couldn’t taste anything it was really bland. Maybe it was the cooking method.

    Reply

    • Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (17)Lisa Longley says

      That’s what I’m thinking. I would need to know more before I could tell you what happened there. Like what type of meat, was it marinated, how much liquid got added to the crockpot, etc.

      Reply

  2. Elisa Silkwood says

    Hi there,

    I am making chicken fajitas tonight and I wanted to know when adding the 3 Tablespoons to my chicken do I mix the seasoning with water or just put it on the chicken dry?

    Thank you. I’m excited to try this recipe.
    Elisa Silkwood

    Reply

    • Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (18)Lisa Longley says

      Hi Elisa! There is actually a section in the post on how to use it where I recommend combining it with 1/4 cup of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of lime juice. Enjoy the fajitas!

      Reply

older comments

Fajita Seasoning Recipe (Small & Big Batch Measurements) - Simple Joy (2024)
Top Articles
Can You Use A Vpn On Xbox? [2024]
Motion 100 | Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
How much is a gold futures contract worth?
What does initial mean in futures?
Latest Posts
Anker Soundcore Motion Boom- Outdoor Speaker Met Titanium Drivers - IPX7 Waterdicht -... | bol
Motion 100 | Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6607

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.