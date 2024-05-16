Father's Day recipes (2024)

Showing 1 to 24 of 188 results

  • One-pan lamb with hasselback potatoes

    A star rating of 4.9 out of 5.24 ratings

    Enhance the flavour of roast lamb with herbs and garlic, or you could try slices of anchovy, slivers of chilli or nuggets of feta pushed into the slits

    • 2 hrs 30 mins
    • Easy
    • Gluten-free
  • Giant Yorkshire pudding Sunday lunch

    A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.19 ratings

    Try this twist on a Sunday roast, with steak, potatoes, veg and gravy served in a giant Yorkshire pudding. Prep ahead and make Sunday lunch in no time

    • 1 hr 5 mins
    • Easy
  • Passion fruit mule

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.3 ratings

    Make a mule with a tropical twist by adding passion fruit to the classic vodka and ginger beer mixture – it's a crowd-pleaser

    • 5 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
  • Lemon curd pavlova

    A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.3 ratings

    Round off an al fresco meal with this zesty lemon curd pavlova decorated with edible flowers. Get ahead by making the meringue the night before

    • 1 hr 50 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
  • App onlyHoney harissa lamb chops. This is a premium piece of content available to registered users.

    A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.4 ratings

    Adjust the amount of harissa on these lamb chops to suit your taste – it can vary in heat, so it’s worth tasting beforehand. You could also cook these on the barbecue

    • 40 mins
    • Easy
    • Gluten-free
  • Gooseberry buckle cake

    A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.2 ratings

    Got a glut of homegrown gooseberries? Showcase them at their very best in this glorious cake, with a sponge base, gooseberry filling and crumble topping

    • 1 hr 25 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Ploughman’s sandwich

    A star rating of 4 out of 5.4 ratings

    Take the humble Ploughman's sandwich to new levels of excellence with our new take on this retro classic, with added mustard-mayo, apple and smoked ham

    • 10 mins
    • Easy
  • Beer can chicken

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.13 ratings

    Our easy beer can chicken is a summer bbq must-try. This cooking method is guaranteed to keep the meat really tender and juicy

    • 1 hr 30 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings

    Choose some quality blue cheese and let it shine in this simple toastie with sourdough, ham and egg. Enjoy with pear chutney and gherkins

    • 20 mins
    • Easy
  • Parmentier polenta chips

    A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings

    Try these moreish polenta chips as an alternative to traditional potato fries. Flavoured with rosemary and salt, they make a crowd-pleasing side dish

    • 35 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
  • Guinness chocolate puddings

    A star rating of 3.9 out of 5.13 ratings

    Bake our indulgently boozy chocolate puddings with just five ingredients. Perfect for a dinner party if you're celebrating on St Patrick's Day – or at any time of year

    • 43 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Pork chop with creamy leeks

    A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.4 ratings

    Make Miguel Barcley's pork chops with creamy leeks and polenta chips. It makes a great family meal for a special celebration such as Father's Day

    • 25 mins
    • Easy
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings

    Have lots of chillies to use up? Make a large batch of this sweet and spicy jam – it’s a great gift and will keep well for up to a year in a sterilised jar

    • 1 hr 30 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.7 ratings

    Combine steak, chips, red wine gravy and wild mushrooms, then wrap it all up in a pie crust to enjoy one of the best mash-ups we’ve ever come up with

    • 3 hrs 50 mins
    • More effort
  • Brown sugar pavlova with fruit

    A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.2 ratings

    Delight guests at your next summer gathering with this brown sugar pavlova topped with passion fruit, strawberries, raspberries and pineapple

    • 1 hr 20 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.4 ratings

    Try this flavour-packed pork dish with couscous for dinner. It's healthy, full of nutrients and contains four of your 5-a-day

    • 1 hr
    • More effort

  • A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.12 ratings

    Let the oven do the hard work with this slow cooked beef brisket, glazed with bourbon and honey. Leftovers make a great hash the next day

    • 8 hrs 15 mins
    • More effort
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.25 ratings

    Skip the takeaway, and spend a little effort perfecting fish & chips at home – you'll be rewarded with crisp, deeply golden fish and moreish chips

    • 55 mins
    • More effort
  • Breakfast pancake platter

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings

    Serve a base of wholemeal American-style pancakes alongside a range of toppings. Go sweet with fruit and yogurt, or savoury with soft cheese and salmon

    • 30 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
  • Father's Day cupcakes

    A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.38 ratings

    Dad'll love these easy cupcakes, make them really chocolatey or put his favourite sweet or nut on top - the perfect treat!

    • 30 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings

    Transform carrots into a special side dish with the help of butter, tarragon and chives for an elevated accompaniment to your favourite roast dinner.

    • 25 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
    • Gluten-free
  • Classic carrot cake

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.9 ratings

    Perfect a classic with our next level carrot cake recipe. It's been meticulously tested so you can bake the best version of this traditional cake

    • 1 hr 10 mins
    • More effort
    • Vegetarian
Father's Day recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Mobotix Cam per Wireguard VPN nicht erreichbar
All You Need To Know About Creating a PDF for Gravity Forms | Gravity PDF
Ranking All 26 Of Taylor Swift's Vault Songs, Including '1989 (TV)'
Rick Gomez Wikipedia, Biography, Age, Family, Height, Net Worth, Fast Facts - Wikibious
Latest Posts
How to Use Gravity Forms and Gravity Flow to Generate PDFs After Form Submission
Atlas VPN Review 2024: Features, Pros And Cons
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6024

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.