Father's Day recipes (2024)

- One-pan lamb with hasselback potatoes
A star rating of 4.9 out of 5.24 ratings
Enhance the flavour of roast lamb with herbs and garlic, or you could try slices of anchovy, slivers of chilli or nuggets of feta pushed into the slits
- 2 hrs 30 mins
- Easy
- Gluten-free
- Giant Yorkshire pudding Sunday lunch
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.19 ratings
Try this twist on a Sunday roast, with steak, potatoes, veg and gravy served in a giant Yorkshire pudding. Prep ahead and make Sunday lunch in no time
- 1 hr 5 mins
- Easy
- Passion fruit mule
A star rating of 5 out of 5.3 ratings
Make a mule with a tropical twist by adding passion fruit to the classic vodka and ginger beer mixture – it's a crowd-pleaser
- 5 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Lemon curd pavlova
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.3 ratings
Round off an al fresco meal with this zesty lemon curd pavlova decorated with edible flowers. Get ahead by making the meringue the night before
- 1 hr 50 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- App onlyHoney harissa lamb chops. This is a premium piece of content available to registered users.
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.4 ratings
Adjust the amount of harissa on these lamb chops to suit your taste – it can vary in heat, so it’s worth tasting beforehand. You could also cook these on the barbecue
- 40 mins
- Easy
- Gluten-free
- Peach tarte tatin
This pudding makes it look like you’ve spent a summer in France learning the arts of the pâtissier, but it’s simply shop-bought puff pastry and peaches
- 35 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gooseberry buckle cake
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.2 ratings
Got a glut of homegrown gooseberries? Showcase them at their very best in this glorious cake, with a sponge base, gooseberry filling and crumble topping
- 1 hr 25 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Ploughman’s sandwich
A star rating of 4 out of 5.4 ratings
Take the humble Ploughman's sandwich to new levels of excellence with our new take on this retro classic, with added mustard-mayo, apple and smoked ham
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Beer can chicken
A star rating of 5 out of 5.13 ratings
Our easy beer can chicken is a summer bbq must-try. This cooking method is guaranteed to keep the meat really tender and juicy
- 1 hr 30 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Choose some quality blue cheese and let it shine in this simple toastie with sourdough, ham and egg. Enjoy with pear chutney and gherkins
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Parmentier polenta chips
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Try these moreish polenta chips as an alternative to traditional potato fries. Flavoured with rosemary and salt, they make a crowd-pleasing side dish
- 35 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Try these bite-sized croquettes as a moreish starter or nibble to pass around alongside drinks. Make a big batch and keep them frozen for get-togethers
- 1 hr 45 mins
- More effort
- Guinness chocolate puddings
A star rating of 3.9 out of 5.13 ratings
Bake our indulgently boozy chocolate puddings with just five ingredients. Perfect for a dinner party if you're celebrating on St Patrick's Day – or at any time of year
- 43 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Pork chop with creamy leeks
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.4 ratings
Make Miguel Barcley's pork chops with creamy leeks and polenta chips. It makes a great family meal for a special celebration such as Father's Day
- 25 mins
- Easy
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Have lots of chillies to use up? Make a large batch of this sweet and spicy jam – it’s a great gift and will keep well for up to a year in a sterilised jar
- 1 hr 30 mins
- Easy
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.7 ratings
Combine steak, chips, red wine gravy and wild mushrooms, then wrap it all up in a pie crust to enjoy one of the best mash-ups we’ve ever come up with
- 3 hrs 50 mins
- More effort
- Brown sugar pavlova with fruit
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.2 ratings
Delight guests at your next summer gathering with this brown sugar pavlova topped with passion fruit, strawberries, raspberries and pineapple
- 1 hr 20 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.4 ratings
Try this flavour-packed pork dish with couscous for dinner. It's healthy, full of nutrients and contains four of your 5-a-day
- 1 hr
- More effort
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.12 ratings
Let the oven do the hard work with this slow cooked beef brisket, glazed with bourbon and honey. Leftovers make a great hash the next day
- 8 hrs 15 mins
- More effort
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.25 ratings
Skip the takeaway, and spend a little effort perfecting fish & chips at home – you'll be rewarded with crisp, deeply golden fish and moreish chips
- 55 mins
- More effort
- Breakfast pancake platter
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Serve a base of wholemeal American-style pancakes alongside a range of toppings. Go sweet with fruit and yogurt, or savoury with soft cheese and salmon
- 30 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Father's Day cupcakes
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.38 ratings
Dad'll love these easy cupcakes, make them really chocolatey or put his favourite sweet or nut on top - the perfect treat!
- 30 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Transform carrots into a special side dish with the help of butter, tarragon and chives for an elevated accompaniment to your favourite roast dinner.
- 25 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Classic carrot cake
A star rating of 5 out of 5.9 ratings
Perfect a classic with our next level carrot cake recipe. It's been meticulously tested so you can bake the best version of this traditional cake
- 1 hr 10 mins
- More effort
- Vegetarian