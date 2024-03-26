Vegan Recipes for Weight Loss (2024)

Check out this list of tasty vegan recipes for weight loss - all coming in at less than 350 calories per serving! If you're already vegan or new to a plant-based diet, then these tasty meat-free recipes not only taste great but are a delicious part of a calorie-controlled diet.

Vegan Recipes for Weight Loss

There are loads of reasons that people start eating plant-based.

Perhaps it's for the environment or for the animals. Others might choose to stop eating meat and meat products for their health.

Going vegan can often result in weight loss, due to eating more high-fibre, nutrient-dense fruit and veggies.

However, there are some pretty tasty vegan foods out there that aren't so great for our waistlines (looking at you there, vegan chocolate cake and plate of fries).

I completely believe in balance, so as long as you usually eat healthy, nutritious foods, then you can have your cake and eat it. And regardless of your size, you should love your body - it's the only one you've got and it does a heck of a lot.

But it's great to have a load of low-calorie vegan recipes for weight loss on hand for dinners. And here it is! Scroll down for delicious and nutritious plant based dinners.

Disclaimer: I am not a certified nutritionist and make no claims to the contrary. Each individual’s dietary needs and restrictions are unique to the individual. You are ultimately responsible for all decisions pertaining to your health.

Vegan Diet for Weight Loss

We all know veggies are healthy, low in fat and calories and good for us. So here's a list of healthy recipes that can help you to lose weight as part of a balanced vegan diet.

Keep in mind that one of the best ways to make your body healthier is to eat a rainbow of healthy foods.

A vegan diet is perfect for putting fruit and veg front and centre on your plate at every meal.

For a final thought, I'll leave you with Michael Pollan's immortal words: "Eat food, not too much, mostly plants."