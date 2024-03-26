Vegan Recipes for Weight Loss (2024)

Check out this list of tasty vegan recipes for weight loss - all coming in at less than 350 calories per serving! If you're already vegan or new to a plant-based diet, then these tasty meat-free recipes not only taste great but are a delicious part of a calorie-controlled diet.
Vegan Recipes for Weight Loss
There are loads of reasons that people start eating plant-based.
Perhaps it's for the environment or for the animals. Others might choose to stop eating meat and meat products for their health.
Going vegan can often result in weight loss, due to eating more high-fibre, nutrient-dense fruit and veggies.
However, there are some pretty tasty vegan foods out there that aren't so great for our waistlines (looking at you there, vegan chocolate cake and plate of fries).
I completely believe in balance, so as long as you usually eat healthy, nutritious foods, then you can have your cake and eat it. And regardless of your size, you should love your body - it's the only one you've got and it does a heck of a lot.
But it's great to have a load of low-calorie vegan recipes for weight loss on hand for dinners. And here it is! Scroll down for delicious and nutritious plant based dinners.
Disclaimer: I am not a certified nutritionist and make no claims to the contrary. Each individual’s dietary needs and restrictions are unique to the individual. You are ultimately responsible for all decisions pertaining to your health.
Vegan Diet for Weight Loss
We all know veggies are healthy, low in fat and calories and good for us. So here's a list of healthy recipes that can help you to lose weight as part of a balanced vegan diet.
Keep in mind that one of the best ways to make your body healthier is to eat a rainbow of healthy foods.
A vegan diet is perfect for putting fruit and veg front and centre on your plate at every meal.
For a final thought, I'll leave you with Michael Pollan's immortal words: "Eat food, not too much, mostly plants."
These recipes are all quite easy to make and are full of flavor.
Note: most calorie counts are given without rice or accompaniments. To keep calories down, you could make cauliflower rice.
This delicious creamy Red Lentil Dahl recipe is ready in just 25 minutes in 1-pot!It’s one of my all-time favourite dishes, and hundreds of readers agree with 5-star ratings. I always make a big batch and stash a few portions in the freezer.
Calories per serving: 293cal.
You’ll love this hearty Vegan Vegetable Stew! It’s warming, comforting and super easy to make in less than 30 minutes.
Calories per serving: 150 cals
Jamaican Jerk Tofu Skewers with vegetables are full of great taste and are super easy to make! Grill them on the barbecue, grill pan, pan fry or bake. This easy vegan recipe is mind-blowingly delicious and ready in just 15 minutes.
Calories per serving: 163 cal.
This delicious Tofu Curry is ready in just 20 minutes with 10 ingredients! It’s a flavorful curry sauce, full of Indian spices and cubes of crispy fried tofu, with spinach.
Calories per serving: 139cal
These Spanish beans with tomatoes and smokey sweet spices are so easy to make in one pot in less than 20 minutes with just 7 ingredients. This Spanish bean stew recipe is perfect as tapas, main meals or a side dish.
Calories per serving: 125
This tasty vegan Pad Thai is ready in just 15 minutes! It’s full of flavour and fresh veggies with a little chilli kick and crunchy peanuts. Made with rice noodles, it’s also gluten free.
Calories per serving: 202cal
This beetroot soup is vibrant, smooth and full of flavour. You only need 6 ingredients for this smooth, creamy and tasty vegan or vegetarian beet soup. It is similar to borscht soup and it’s hearty and filling.
Calories per serving: 139cal
Whole roasted cauliflower is a showstopping healthy baked main or side dish. The garlic and smoked paprika give it a wonderful flavor, while the cauliflower gets soft inside and crispy on the outside. Serve it with a big pile of salad, or steamed veggies.
Calories per serving: 111cal
This slow cooker or stovetop Lentil Stew will warm you up on cold evenings and keep you full for ages. It’s easy, hearty and bursting with vegetables and great taste. Optional harissa paste gives a lovely depth of warm flavor.
Calories per serving: 300cal
This kale soup recipe is quick and easy. You only need 6 ingredients and 20 minutes! It’s vegetarian and gluten-free and easily vegan. This bright green soup is full of nourishing ingredients and tastes delicious.
Calories per serving: 150cal
This vegan lentil soup is velvety smooth, creamy, nourishing and only has 7 ingredients! Ready in less than 25 minutes, it’s a one-pot high-protein, filling and delicious soup recipe.
Calories per serving: 218cal
This simple and flavourful Asian-inspired vegan noodle salad is quick and delicious, especially with pizazz from the easy peanut sauce.
Calories per serving: 280cal
Vegan Shepherds Pie is easy to make in just 30 minutes and is full of nourishing ingredients. This tasty hearty comfort food brings mushrooms and lentils together under a blanket of crushed potatoes. Vegan and gluten-free.
Calories per serving: 313cal
This delicious easy vegan tomato soup recipe only takes 20 minutes to make and 6 simple ingredients. It’s full of flavor, creamy and is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free.
Calories per serving: 127cal
This easy vegan Mexican Bean Soup is a hearty bowl full of flavour. It’s rammed with beans and veggies, and is deliciously spiced and warming. The best thing is you can make this recipe in just 15 minutes!
Calories per serving: 127cal
Beet balls are not only luminously purple, but they are nicely dense and packed with flavour from the toasted walnuts and herbs, which pair beautifully with the earthy beetroot. They’re perfect on top of courgetti (zoodles). Vegan.
Calories per serving: 301cal
This easy vegan laksa is ready in just 15 minutes, and it’s bursting with flavour from the coconut milk, chilli and turmeric. It’s a filling meal full of delicious broth.
Calories per serving: 272cal
This carrot sweet potato soup is rich, creamy and packed with vegetables.It’s really easy to make, vegan, gluten free and freezable.
Calories per serving: 140cal
This easy vegan caesar salad is extra special with creamy cashew dressing, grilled lettuce and homemade herb croutons. It’s simple to make and perfect as a main meal or side dish.
Calories per serving: 256cal
This Thai Tofu Noodle Bowl has air fried tofu to make it lovely and crispy, with rice noodles and veggies plus a delicious Thai peanut sauce for the noodle salad. It’s vegan, gluten free and ready in just 25 minutes!
Calories per serving: 258cal
This tasty Vegan Peanut Stew takes just 25 minutes to make! It is packed with vegetables, kidney beans, spices and flavour. The cumin, turmeric and chilli work well with the creamy peanut butter in this nourishing and vibrant dish.
Calories per serving: 164cal
This super-tasty vegan chickpea curry is easy, healthy and absolutely delicious! The tasty curry sauce is so easy to make and takes just 20 minutes in one pot. Perfect for a midweek meal. Coconut-free. 115 calories per generous portion. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.
Calories per serving: 115cal
These juicy and tender grilled portobello mushroom steaks are AMAZING! They’re quick (ready in just 15 minutes!), easy, tasty and have all the best flavours of a smokey grilled steak, but vegan. The charred mushrooms have a lovely dense texture that’s perfect with the flavourful simple marinade.
Calories per serving: 216cal
This kale and ale slow cooker stew is bursting with flavour from fresh thyme and paprika. This vegan stew is hearty and filled with vegetables.
Calories per serving: 149cal
Mushrooms on toast is a quick, easy and flavourful vegetarian or vegan brunch or breakfast recipe. It’s even great as a lunch or supper! The sauteed mushrooms are juicy and succulent, with extra flavor from the garlic and thyme.
Calories per serving: 142cal
Miso mushrooms bring a lovely earthy, umami taste to this dish. The flavors pair beautifully with the dense bite of the spiralized courgette/zucchini noodles. An easy, healthy veg-packed meal that’s ready in just 35 minutes.
Calories per serving: 212cal
Caponata alla Siciliana is a traditional vegan Italian eggplant stew from Sicily. It’s an easy stew that makes the most of late summer vegetables, but is now popular year round.
Calories per serving: 72cal
Green salad doesn’t have to be boring. Nope. I’ve made this recipe extra special with slices of pear and apple, plus a super-easy, tasty pumpkin seed (pepita) dressing. This is my go-to summer salad.
Calories per serving: 288cal
Courgetti /Zoodles (spiralised courgette aka zucchini) is a healthy and easy way to make ‘pasta’. It’s a great way to get extra vegetables into your diet and you can eat it lightly cooked or raw. Here’s I’ve topped it with a tasty simple pea and mint sauce. It’s an all-vegetable meal that’s low calorie, vegan, gluten free, healthy and delicious.
Calories per serving: 96cal
This velvety zucchini courgette soup is a tasty way to use up the summer squash. It’s quick, easy and delicious and you only need 5 ingredients and 15 minutes. Plus, this recipe only has 46 calories and 2 Weight Watchers points!
Calories per serving: 46cal
Vegan Instant Pot Butternut Squash Curry
This super quick, easy and flavorful Butternut Squash Curry from Moon and Spoon and Yum can be made in an Instant Pot pressure cooker (in just about 10 minutes!) or the stovetop. This delicious spicy vegan curry dish can be enjoyed on its own, or served over rice or quinoa, for a healthy and comforting autumn meal.
Calories per serving: 123 cals
One Pot Vegan Minestrone Soup
This hearty vegan minestrone soup from Happy Kitchen is packed with seasonal vegetables, beans, lentils and whole grains. Perfect comforting vegan winter soup full of flavor and nutrients!
Calories per serving: 106cal
Sweet and Sour Tempeh
This sweet and sour tempeh is a healthy twist on your favorite takeout. The homemade sauce is just 5 ingredients, and this recipe is ready in less than 30 minutes.
Calories per serving: 196cal
Tuck into this healthy and delicious broccoli salad with potatoes, peas, spinach and fresh herbs. It’s vegan, gluten free, dairy free and sooo easy and tasty. This salad is a great barbecue side dish or main meal. Ready in just 15 minutes.
Calories per serving: 134cals
Vegan crispy duck? Oh yes! Seasoned roasted cauliflower makes an easy and delicious substitution. I’ve then added easy homemade pancakes and plum sauce.
Calories per serving: 228cal
Mediterranean Chickpea Salad
Need a healthy lunch or a side dish for a party in 10 minutes?! This Mediterranean Chickpea Salad is made especially for you! It's loaded with healthy protein and fiber to keep you full and satisfied for hours.
Calories per serving: 329cal
Asian Soy Curl Lettuce Wraps
These Asian Soy Curl Lettuce Wraps are quick to make, healthy, and so tasty! They make a perfect light meal.
Calories per serving: 268cal
Miso Glazed Grilled Veggies
Miso glazed portobello and bok choy are delicious and healthy. These wholesome grilled veggies are low calorie, high flavor and hearty.
Calories per serving: 120cal
Vegan Roasted Vegetable Tofu Tacos
These hearty vegetable tofu tacos are easy to make and loaded with perfectly roasted cauliflower, meaty mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, taco-seasoned crumbled tofu, and creamy avocado! This ultra-satisfying, low-carb meal will fill you up but keep you feeling light!
Calories per serving: 166cal
Slow Cooker Bean Chilli
A super low calorie vegan bean chilli, can be made in a slow cooker or a pan - perfect for filling up but still maintaining a healthy diet!
Calories per serving: 252cals