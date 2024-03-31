14 Vegan Weight Watchers Recipes For Dinner (2024)

Take the 14-day plant-based dinner challenge with these tasty recipes.

We want to start this post with a promise: If you’re interested in a plant-based Weight Watchers diet, you won’t go hungry, and you won’t eat salads all day long. Plant-based and vegan meals can be super satisfying—even for omnivores! That’s why we wanted to put together this list of our favorite vegan Weight Watchers recipes for dinner.

Why Choose a Plant-Based Diet?

You might be wondering why you might want to make this switch at all. Is it even healthy to follow a plant-based diet, and will you get enough protein if you give up meat? The answer is yes, and yes. A plant-based diet is very low in saturated fat, which is found in meat and dairy products. It’s also high in nutrients, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein. Many plant-based ingredients — like quinoa, buckwheat, tofu, tempeh, and seitan — are complete proteins, just like meat. You can also combine foods like rice and beans to make a complete protein.

As a bonus, these vegan Weight Watchers recipes for dinner are chock-full of immune-boosting ingredients. So what are you waiting for? Give these recipes a try, and you might find you’ll want to eat plant-based for breakfast and lunch, too.

14 Vegan Weight Watchers Recipes

These plant-based and weight watchers friendly recipes are just as nutritious as they are delicious. Most importantly- these recipes will prove that a plant-based diet can be just as filing and satisfying as other diets!

1. Plant-Based Borscht — 1 Freestyle point

This vegan soup recipe is a perfect introduction to plant-based eating. It has only one Freestyle point, so you can splurge a little on breakfast and lunch today! You’ll love the nourishing combination of beets, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, celery root, bell pepper, and cabbage. For an extra flavor boost, try the recipe’s tofu sour cream recipe as a topping.

Get the recipe: Plant-Based Borscht

2. Easy Black Bean Soup with Avocado — 2 Freestyle points

If you’re an avocado lover, you’ll definitely be a fan of this recipe. Savory, protein-packed black beans make up the backbone of this tasty soup, but it’s also full of Mexican flavors like tomatoes, smoky cumin, and spicy paprika. Top it off with avocado, cilantro, and lime, and this one is a winner.

Get the recipe: Easy Black Bean Soup with Avocado

3. Slow Cooker Vegan Gumbo Recipe — 2 Freestyle points

Gumbo is delicious, but let’s be honest: Most gumbo recipes aren’t exactly healthy. So we made a plant-based version that’s filled with nutritious vegetables! It still has all the flavor of the original, but our substitutions keep it at only two Freestyle points.

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Vegan Gumbo

4. Gardener’s Pie — 2 Freestyle points

Move over Shepherd’s pie! This veggie version is still rich and comforting, but it’s made with protein-packed tofu instead. If you make this recipe for a group of meat eaters, we bet they won’t even miss the ground beef.

Get the recipe: Gardener’s Pie

5. Broccoli and Mushroom Stir-Fry — 3 Freestyle points

This is one of our favorite vegan Weight Watchers recipes for dinner and one of the most popular recipes on the site. It only contains a handful of ingredients, and it’s ready to eat in 30 minutes. Since it only has 3 Freestyle points, you can serve it with a side of brown rice if you like.

Get the recipe: Broccoli and Mushroom Stir-Fry

6. Quinoa “Meatballs” — 5 Freestyle points

Who needs meat when you have quinoa? This recipe does have an off-limits ingredient, but it’s easy to skip the cheese and use dairy-free Parmesan instead. If you have an extra 5 Freestyle points to spare, you can wrap these “meatballs” up in our Plant-Based Cashew Flat Bread to make sandwiches.

Get the recipe: Quinoa Meatballs

7. One-Pot Chickpea and Vegetable Soup — 5 Freestyle points

Soup is a great way to combine a ton of flavor and nutrition, all in an easy-to-clean, one-pot meal. The chickpeas in this recipe are essential, as they maintain their texture as they cook. That gives them a meaty texture, and they also provide 13 grams of protein to keep you feeling full for hours.

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Chickpea and Vegetable Soup

8. Southwest Veggie Wraps — 6 Freestyle points

Most people eat wraps for lunch, but we could eat these vegan wraps for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! The black beans provide fiber and protein, while the onions, carrots, and bell peppers create a satisfying crunch. To keep these wraps fully plant-based, make sure to check your whole-wheat flour tortillas to be sure they’re made with oil and not lard.

Get the recipe: Southwest Veggie Wraps

9. Fusion Paella — 7 Freestyle points

If you’re on the fence about tofu, give this paella recipe a try. The tofu takes on the flavors of the saffron-infused broth so perfectly, really showcasing its versatility. This recipe makes several servings, but the leftovers taste great the next day for lunch.

Get the recipe: Fusion Paella

10. Quinoa Chili With Lentils — 7 Freestyle points

Once you make this easy vegetarian chili, you may never go back to the meaty version again! The quinoa has a deliciously nutty flavor, and the texture is absolutely perfect. This recipe also has a whopping 20 grams of protein and only 7 Freestyle points, making it filling and lightweight, all at the same time.

Get the recipe: Easy Vegetarian Quinoa Chili With Lentils

11. Fusion Lunch Burritos — 7 Freestyle points

This recipe might have the word “lunch” in the title, but it’s a great addition to this list of vegan Weight Watchers recipes for dinner. It’s filling like a burrito but crunchy and light like a salad. Feel free to play around with the vegetable stuffing and have some fun with this one.

Get the recipe: Fusion Lunch Burritos

12. Instant Pot Loaded Baked Sweet Potato — 8 Freestyle points

The Instant Pot makes this recipe a breeze, but you could also bake the sweet potato in the oven if you don’t have one. Feel free to meal prep this recipe and cook a few sweet potatoes at the beginning of the week. The stuffing is super easy to pull together when you’re hungry: it’s just spinach, walnuts, and raisins.

Get the recipe: Instant Pot Loaded Baked Sweet Potato

13. Quinoa Lentil Burger — 8 Freestyle points

Making meatless burgers is a great way to dip your toes into plant-based eating. The combination of quinoa, lentils, and rolled oats creates a meaty texture that will remind you of cooked beef. This version, however, is only 8 Freestyle points and has significantly less fat than a real burger!

Get the recipe: Quinoa Lentil Burger

14. Butternut Squash and Cranberry Quinoa Salad — 9 Freestyle points

Give yourself a sweet treat for dinner with this deliciously filling salad. The combination of flavors and textures is absolutely out of this world! This recipe features honey. Some plant-based eaters eat honey while others don’t. Feel free to substitute maple syrup, if you like.

Get the recipe: Butternut Squash and Cranberry Quinoa Salad

