30 Blender Soup Recipes (2024)

When it comes to soups, blender soups are the easiest. You just throw you ingredients into the pot, simmer, and then puree with a blender. They’re silky, smooth, and luscious. It’s what soup season is all about.

If you are wondering what kind of soup to make in the blender, then you are in the right place. Today we are sharing over 30 of our best and most popular blender soup recipes that are vegetarian, with lots of vegan and gluten-free options too.

Best Blender Soup Recipes

Tomato Basil Soup

Homemade tomato basil soup is comforting, rich, and smooth. This cozy soup is easy, flavourful, and nourishing, making it so much better than canned.

Lemon Asparagus Soup with Parmesan

Lemon asparagus soup with parmesan is the perfect spring soup -- smooth, light, fresh, and flavourful. It's customizable and can be served hot or cold.

Roasted Carrot and Ginger Soup

Roasted carrot and ginger soup is rich, velvety, creamy, flavorful, and delicious. This healthy vegetarian soup is quick and easy to make in 30 minutes. Serve it with some toasted bread.

Cheesy Potato Soup

Roasted Butternut and Cauliflower Soup

Creamy roasted butternut squash and cauliflower soup has all the fall soup feels and is vegan and gluten-free. Plus, it's super easy to make in a sheet pan and then puree. Serve it with some quick and easy green onion dinner rolls or skillet dinner rolls.

Coconut Curry Lentil Soup

Indian-inspired, vegan, creamy coconut curry lentil soup is an easy and simple 30-minute pantry meal that is packed with spices for maximum flavour. Serve it as a soup or as a curry over some coconut rice.

Artichoke Soup

Creamy artichoke soup is rich, healthy, delicious, easy to make, and freezer-friendly. This vegetarian soup is loaded with artichokes, leeks, and potatoes.

Lobster Bisque

Homemade lobster bisque is rich and creamy, loaded with seafood flavor, and delicious. Serve this quick and easy soup with soft bread for lunch or dinner.

Light Cream of Broccoli Soup

Delicious and flavourful, light cream of broccoli soup is a silky smooth, creamy, and thick soup made healthier with no cream. Make it in under 25 minutes.

Pinto Bean Soup (Sopa Tarasca)

Sweet Potato Soup

One pot sweet potato soup is super silky, creamy and vegan, and packed with fall flavours. Make this quick and easy fall and winter soup in 30 minutes. Serve with some rosemary cornbread or pumpkin dinner rolls on the side.

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cream of mushroom soup is thick, creamy, and comforting. This delicious one pot soup is easy to make in 45 minutes, freezer-friendly, and reheats well.

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

Roasted red pepper and tomato soup is silky smooth, incredibly flavorful and delicious, and easy to make. This vegan soup is healthy and nutritious too.

Creamy Mexican Corn Soup

This vegetarian, hearty and filling, creamy Mexican corn soup is dense, bright, and full of flavour! It has all the warm and cozy vibes written all over it. Serve it with some butternut squash quesadillas.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

It's no surprise that this delicious and easy roasted butternut squash soup is the most pinned soup recipe on Pinterest. This soup captures the taste of the holidays in one spoon. Rosemary, sage and thyme, need I say more? Serve with with a side of homemade ciabatta bread or crusty no knead bread for dipping.

Creamy Garlic Cauliflower Soup

Creamy Garlic Cauliflower Soup is creamy and healthy. This vegetarian soup is ready in 45 minutes with a handful of wholesome ingredients and a few steps. Serve it with an easy tomato bruschetta on the side.

Creamless Cream of Asparagus Soup

Creamless cream of asparagus soup is healthy, delicious, smooth, creamy, quick and easy to make. A perfect spring soup for a last minute lunch or dinner.

Creamy Tomato Potato Soup

Make this silky smooth and creamy tomato potato soup in under 25 minutes. This gluten-free vegan soup is healthy and filling and the easiest weeknight meal.

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

Instant pot butternut squash soup is the perfect fall dish to cook in your pressure cooker — warm, cozy, comforting, and creamy. Make in 15 minutes.

Spinach and Pea Soup

Spinach and Pea Soup is creamy, velvety, healthy and delicious. It's a curried soup with a vegan coconut milk base loaded with fresh spinach and green peas.

Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup

Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup is rich, creamy, flavorful, and delicious. This vegan soup is ready just over 35 minutes with minimal prep and in one pot.

Mashed Potato Soup

Mashed potato soup is one of the best ways to use up leftover mashed potatoes. It’s creamy, cheesy, delicious, and ready in under 30 minutes.

30-Minute Butternut Squash Soup

Quick and easy 30-minute butternut squash soup is simple yet packed with flavour, is naturally vegan and gluten-free, and can be made ahead of time.Serve it alongside some easy rosemary garlic focaccia bread or cornbread muffins for dipping.

Carrot Pumpkin Soup

Carrot Pumpkin Soup is wholesome, nutritious, and delicious. It’s quick and easy comfort food that’s perfect to feed the family on lazy weeknights.

Slow Cooker Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Nothing says comfort food like a bowl of slow cooker loaded baked potato soup topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and green onions. Literally throw your ingredients into the slow cooker and come back to a fully cooked soup a few hours later.

Butternut Squash Apple Soup

Butternut Squash Apple Soup is healthy and simple yet packed with so much flavour. Top this easy vegan soup with a layer of homemade toasted croutons.

Storing and Freezing Instructions

All of these blender soup recipes can easily be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

You can also choose to just prep the ingredients in advance, whether that means chopping up vegetables or mixing ingredients together. You can store all your prepared ingredients in airtight containers in the refrigerator. By prepping in advance, it will make the cooking process go a lot more smoothly and quickly.

30 Blender Soup Recipes ★5 Stars☆★4 Stars☆★3 Stars☆★2 Stars☆★1 Star☆No reviews Author: Sam Hu | Ahead of Thyme

Total Time: 35 minutes

Yield: 3-4 servings

Diet: Vegan Print Recipe Description Over 30 of our best and most popular blender soup recipes that are vegetarian, with lots of vegan and gluten-free options too. One of my favorites is this Tomato Basil Soup. Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion ,diced

medium ,diced 1 tablespoon garlic ,minced

,minced 4 medium fresh roma tomatoes ,diced(about 3 cups )

medium fresh ,diced(about ) 1 (14 ounce) can tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes

(14 ounce) can ¼ cup fresh basil ,finely chopped

fresh ,finely chopped ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 ½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

(or to taste) ½ teaspoon ground black pepper (or to taste)

(or to taste) 2 cups vegetable broth (or chicken broth)

(or chicken broth) Parmesan cheese (optional, for serving) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven for 2 minutes over medium-high heat until the hot oil is shimmering hot. Add onion and garlic. Sauté until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Add fresh tomatoes, tomato sauce, and basil. Stir in the remaining seasoning (Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper). Reduce heat to medium and cook until tomatoes soften, about 6-8 minutes Pour in broth, cover the lid, and turn the heat down to low. Allow the soup to simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and puree the soup. For a smoother texture, transfer the soup into ablenderand puree in batches, or puree using animmersion blenderdirectly in the pot. For a chunkier soup, use apotato masheror fork and mash until desired consistency is achieved. Serve with some Parmesan cheese, feta cheese, or breadsticks (if desired). Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Category: Soup

Method: Stovetop

Cuisine: American Keywords: blender soup recipes, soup recipes in the blender, pureed soup,