Feta Spring Flatbreads | Myriad Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I am obsessed with my stuffed Feta Spring Flatbreads! They're filled with mint, spinach, feta, and garlic, a perfect side for a spring day feast. The bread only requires two ingredients and is really simple to make, enjoy!

These stuffed Feta Flatbreads went viral thanks to you all! They're such a delicious recipe and one which I'm really proud of!

If you fancy checking out some more of my "bread" recipes, why not have a look at my 3-ingredient Cheesy Naan, All-In-1 Hummus Flatbreads, my Festive Turkey Flatbreads, or my Chive Pockets!

Jump to: About This Recipe

Why You'll Love My Stuffed Flatbreads

Ingredients

Top Tips!

Substitutions

Variations

Stuffed Feta Flatbreads FAQs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE...

If You'd Like To See How I Made These Feta Spring Flatbreads

Feta Spring Flatbreads

About This Recipe

I love spring and all that comes with it, including the produce. So, this recipe is inspired by Spring ingredients, stuffed into a gorgeously comforting 2 ingredient flatbread. It's fresh, tasty, and the perfect side dish to any spring feast or dinner party you have coming up! This recipe is also one of my most viral recipes, with over 21 million views on social media!?!

Another spring recipe that I love is my Pea and Asparagus Pasta, it's super green and delicious.

Why You'll Love My Stuffed Flatbreads

Comforting - These stuffed feta spring flatbreads are so comforting. They're an absolute crowd-pleaser but also great for if you just fancy making a quick snack!

- These stuffed feta spring flatbreads are so comforting. They're an absolute crowd-pleaser but also great for if you just fancy making a quick snack! Simple - This recipe only requires a handful of ingredients! It's also super versatile so you can fill them with whatever you want really!

- This recipe only requires a handful of ingredients! It's also super versatile so you can fill them with whatever you want really! Prepable - Another great thing about this recipe is that they're prepable i.e. they work great if you prep them in advance and then just fry them off when you're ready to eat them. They can also be frozen too!

If you're a fan of zesty dishes like this one, you might love my One-Pan Lemon Boursin Pasta! It's honestly so incredibly and would go really well with these feta flatbreads!

Ingredients

You'll only need a handful of ingredients for these Feta Spring Flatbreads! The bread only needs two ingredients: self-raising flour and greek yoghurt...it's as easy as that!

The filling requires a few more, but you can add in or leave out whatever you fancy.

Feta : Feta is a Greek brined white cheese made from sheep's milk or from a mixture of sheep and goat's milk. Crumbly with a soft and slightly grainy texture, it's the perfect filling for these feta spring flatbreads as it provides a great tangy flavour and a soft creamy texture.

: Feta is a Greek brined white cheese made from sheep's milk or from a mixture of sheep and goat's milk. Crumbly with a soft and slightly grainy texture, it's the perfect filling for these feta spring flatbreads as it provides a great tangy flavour and a soft creamy texture. Cream cheese : to ensure all the ingredients stick together and to make it easy to assemble the flatbreads, cream cheese is a great addition to the filling. It adds creaminess and a slight sweetness to the filling.

: to ensure all the ingredients stick together and to make it easy to assemble the flatbreads, cream cheese is a great addition to the filling. It adds creaminess and a slight sweetness to the filling. Mint : fresh mint leaves are what you want for this recipe as they bring the most flavour. However, you can also use dried mint leaves if you don't have fresh ones.

: fresh mint leaves are what you want for this recipe as they bring the most flavour. However, you can also use dried mint leaves if you don't have fresh ones. Spinach : spinach and feta go so well together, so placing them both in a stuffed flatbread works a treat. You want to make sure that the spinach is wilted and then drained of any excess water.

: spinach and feta go so well together, so placing them both in a stuffed flatbread works a treat. You want to make sure that the spinach is wilted and then drained of any excess water. Garlic : for all you garlic lovers out there, feel free to add as much garlic as you'd like.

: for all you garlic lovers out there, feel free to add as much garlic as you'd like. Black pepper: to add a bit of seasoning, this balances out the saltiness from the feta.

Top Tips! If you wanted to create a chunkier filling , you could also add in some crushed peas . This would add sweetness too.

, you could also add in some . This would add too. I personally loved serving these with a mixture of mint sauce and olive oil. I thought it gave it an extra spring kick and sweetness!

Substitutions

While the beauty of these stuffed feta flatbreads lies in their delightful combination of ingredients, there's always room for a touch of personalisation. Here are some substitution options to consider, allowing you to tailor the flatbreads to your taste preferences:

Cheese : If you're looking to explore different flavour profiles, consider swapping out the feta cheese for alternatives like goat cheese, ricotta, or even a vegan cheese option. Each choice will bring its own distinct character to the dish.

: If you're looking to explore different flavour profiles, consider swapping out the feta cheese for alternatives like goat cheese, ricotta, or even a vegan cheese option. Each choice will bring its own distinct character to the dish. Creamy Alternatives : While cream cheese adds creaminess, you can experiment with alternatives like ricotta cheese, mascarpone, or even Greek yogurt for a tangy twist.

: While cream cheese adds creaminess, you can experiment with alternatives like ricotta cheese, mascarpone, or even Greek yogurt for a tangy twist. Herb Substitutes : Mint is a star ingredient, but if you'd like to explore other herbs, basil or parsley can offer their own aromatics to the filling.

: Mint is a star ingredient, but if you'd like to explore other herbs, basil or parsley can offer their own aromatics to the filling. Leafy Greens : Spinach is classic, but feel free to introduce other leafy greens such as kale for a different taste and texture, or you could add something completely different as a substitute like crushed peas.

: Spinach is classic, but feel free to introduce other leafy greens such as kale for a different taste and texture, or you could add something completely different as a substitute like crushed peas. Additional Add-Ins: For a burst of color and nutrition, consider adding diced peppers, roasted red peppers, or even sun-dried tomatoes to the filling.

Variations

Here are some variations of these stuffed feta flatbreads for you:

Mediterranean-Inspired : Incorporate ingredients like olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts for a more Greek-Style dish.

: Incorporate ingredients like olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts for a more Greek-Style dish. More Protein : Increase the protein content by adding chopped grilled chicken or sautéed beef to the filling, creating a heartier and more substantial meal.

: Increase the protein content by adding chopped grilled chicken or sautéed beef to the filling, creating a heartier and more substantial meal. Spicy : Infuse the filling by incorporating spices like smoked paprika, cumin, or red pepper flakes. These additions can offer a subtle kick and a boost of extra flavour.

: Infuse the filling by incorporating spices like smoked paprika, cumin, or red pepper flakes. These additions can offer a subtle kick and a boost of extra flavour. Vegan : If you'd like to make this dish plant-based, I'd recommend using coconut yoghurt as the substitute for Greek yoghurt. I'd swap out the feta cheese for plant-based feta cheese or tofu (season this generously with salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast). Replace the cream cheese with a vegan alternative.

: If you'd like to make this dish plant-based, I'd recommend using coconut yoghurt as the substitute for Greek yoghurt. I'd swap out the feta cheese for plant-based feta cheese or tofu (season this generously with salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast). Replace the cream cheese with a vegan alternative. Gluten-free: there are so many great gluten-free self-raising flour alternatives out there now. So, I'd recommend getting your favourite gluten free self-raising flour and using that as a substitute for plain white self-raising flour.

Stuffed Feta Flatbreads FAQs

Can I use a different type of cheese instead of feta? Absolutely! While feta cheese adds a distinct tangy flavor, you can experiment with other cheeses like goat cheese, ricotta, or even vegan cheese alternatives to suit your taste preferences. Can I make these flatbreads ahead of time? Yes! You can prepare the filling in advance and assemble the flatbreads when you're ready to enjoy them. Store the filling in an airtight container in the refrigerator and assemble just before serving for the freshest experience. Or, you can prepare the entire flatbread ahead of time, and then when you're ready to serve up, heat them in the oven for 10 minutes until warmed through. How can I make the flatbreads gluten-free? To make the flatbreads gluten-free, you can use a gluten-free flour blend instead of self-raising flour. There are many gluten-free flour options available that can yield delicious results. Can I add additional ingredients to the filling? Absolutely! Feel free to get creative and add ingredients that you love. Chopped sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, or even sautéed mushrooms can be delightful additions to the filling. Can I use dried mint instead of fresh mint? Yes, you can use dried mint if you don't have fresh mint on hand. However, keep in mind that the flavour of dried mint can be more concentrated, so adjust the quantity to your taste. Can I freeze these flatbreads? While it's possible to freeze the assembled flatbreads, the texture of the filling may change slightly upon defrosting. If you plan to freeze them, I recommend freezing the filling separately and assembling the flatbreads when you're ready to enjoy them. If you want to freeze the whole flatbread, you can! Just make sure to dust in extra flour, and then let them defrost completely before cooking them. Can I customise the filling with my favourite herbs and spices? Yes! Feel free to get creative with the filling by adding your favourite herbs and spices. Experiment with combinations like basil and sun-dried tomatoes or parsley and roasted garlic. Can I make a larger batch for a gathering or party? For sure! Simply multiply the ingredients to make a larger batch of the filling. How long will the assembled flatbreads stay fresh? Once you've cooked the flatbreads, you can store them in an airtight container for up to 4 days. When you want to reheat them, either place them in the oven, fry them on low heat in a frying pan, or place them in the air fryer for 5 minutes on 160C. Microwaving them is also an option but might make them go a bit soggy. What's the sauce made from? The sauce is simply made from mint sauce (store bought) and olive oil. Just whisk them together in a little bowl and then pour over your feta flatbreads. The recipe is below!

Feel free to reach out if you have any more questions or if you're looking for additional tips on how to make these Feta Spring Flatbreads!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE...

Easy Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

The Best Nixon's Chicken Recipe

Pork Belly Udon Carbonara

The BEST Chicken Salad without Celery

If you tried thisFeta Spring Flatbread recipeor any other recipe on my website, please leave a 🌟star ratingand let me know how it went in the 📝commentsbelow. Thank you!

If You'd Like To See How I Made These Feta Spring Flatbreads