Feta Spring Flatbreads | Myriad Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Emily Roz
I am obsessed with my stuffed Feta Spring Flatbreads! They're filled with mint, spinach, feta, and garlic, a perfect side for a spring day feast. The bread only requires two ingredients and is really simple to make, enjoy!
These stuffed Feta Flatbreads went viral thanks to you all! They're such a delicious recipe and one which I'm really proud of!
If you fancy checking out some more of my "bread" recipes, why not have a look at my 3-ingredient Cheesy Naan, All-In-1 Hummus Flatbreads, my Festive Turkey Flatbreads, or my Chive Pockets!
About This Recipe
I love spring and all that comes with it, including the produce. So, this recipe is inspired by Spring ingredients, stuffed into a gorgeously comforting 2 ingredient flatbread. It's fresh, tasty, and the perfect side dish to any spring feast or dinner party you have coming up! This recipe is also one of my most viral recipes, with over 21 million views on social media!?!
Another spring recipe that I love is my Pea and Asparagus Pasta, it's super green and delicious.
Why You'll Love My Stuffed Flatbreads
- Comforting - These stuffed feta spring flatbreads are so comforting. They're an absolute crowd-pleaser but also great for if you just fancy making a quick snack!
- Simple - This recipe only requires a handful of ingredients! It's also super versatile so you can fill them with whatever you want really!
- Prepable - Another great thing about this recipe is that they're prepable i.e. they work great if you prep them in advance and then just fry them off when you're ready to eat them. They can also be frozen too!
If you're a fan of zesty dishes like this one, you might love my One-Pan Lemon Boursin Pasta! It's honestly so incredibly and would go really well with these feta flatbreads!
Ingredients
You'll only need a handful of ingredients for these Feta Spring Flatbreads! The bread only needs two ingredients: self-raising flour and greek yoghurt...it's as easy as that!
The filling requires a few more, but you can add in or leave out whatever you fancy.
- Feta: Feta is a Greek brined white cheese made from sheep's milk or from a mixture of sheep and goat's milk. Crumbly with a soft and slightly grainy texture, it's the perfect filling for these feta spring flatbreads as it provides a great tangy flavour and a soft creamy texture.
- Cream cheese: to ensure all the ingredients stick together and to make it easy to assemble the flatbreads, cream cheese is a great addition to the filling. It adds creaminess and a slight sweetness to the filling.
- Mint: fresh mint leaves are what you want for this recipe as they bring the most flavour. However, you can also use dried mint leaves if you don't have fresh ones.
- Spinach: spinach and feta go so well together, so placing them both in a stuffed flatbread works a treat. You want to make sure that the spinach is wilted and then drained of any excess water.
- Garlic: for all you garlic lovers out there, feel free to add as much garlic as you'd like.
- Black pepper: to add a bit of seasoning, this balances out the saltiness from the feta.
Top Tips!
- If you wanted to create a chunkier filling, you could also add in some crushed peas. This would add sweetness too.
- I personally loved serving these with a mixture of mint sauce and olive oil. I thought it gave it an extra spring kick and sweetness!
Substitutions
While the beauty of these stuffed feta flatbreads lies in their delightful combination of ingredients, there's always room for a touch of personalisation. Here are some substitution options to consider, allowing you to tailor the flatbreads to your taste preferences:
- Cheese: If you're looking to explore different flavour profiles, consider swapping out the feta cheese for alternatives like goat cheese, ricotta, or even a vegan cheese option. Each choice will bring its own distinct character to the dish.
- Creamy Alternatives: While cream cheese adds creaminess, you can experiment with alternatives like ricotta cheese, mascarpone, or even Greek yogurt for a tangy twist.
- Herb Substitutes: Mint is a star ingredient, but if you'd like to explore other herbs, basil or parsley can offer their own aromatics to the filling.
- Leafy Greens: Spinach is classic, but feel free to introduce other leafy greens such as kale for a different taste and texture, or you could add something completely different as a substitute like crushed peas.
- Additional Add-Ins: For a burst of color and nutrition, consider adding diced peppers, roasted red peppers, or even sun-dried tomatoes to the filling.
Variations
Here are some variations of these stuffed feta flatbreads for you:
- Mediterranean-Inspired: Incorporate ingredients like olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts for a more Greek-Style dish.
- More Protein: Increase the protein content by adding chopped grilled chicken or sautéed beef to the filling, creating a heartier and more substantial meal.
- Spicy: Infuse the filling by incorporating spices like smoked paprika, cumin, or red pepper flakes. These additions can offer a subtle kick and a boost of extra flavour.
- Vegan: If you'd like to make this dish plant-based, I'd recommend using coconut yoghurt as the substitute for Greek yoghurt. I'd swap out the feta cheese for plant-based feta cheese or tofu (season this generously with salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast). Replace the cream cheese with a vegan alternative.
- Gluten-free: there are so many great gluten-free self-raising flour alternatives out there now. So, I'd recommend getting your favourite gluten free self-raising flour and using that as a substitute for plain white self-raising flour.
Stuffed Feta Flatbreads FAQs
Can I use a different type of cheese instead of feta?
Absolutely! While feta cheese adds a distinct tangy flavor, you can experiment with other cheeses like goat cheese, ricotta, or even vegan cheese alternatives to suit your taste preferences.
Can I make these flatbreads ahead of time?
Yes! You can prepare the filling in advance and assemble the flatbreads when you're ready to enjoy them. Store the filling in an airtight container in the refrigerator and assemble just before serving for the freshest experience. Or, you can prepare the entire flatbread ahead of time, and then when you're ready to serve up, heat them in the oven for 10 minutes until warmed through.
How can I make the flatbreads gluten-free?
To make the flatbreads gluten-free, you can use a gluten-free flour blend instead of self-raising flour. There are many gluten-free flour options available that can yield delicious results.
Can I add additional ingredients to the filling?
Absolutely! Feel free to get creative and add ingredients that you love. Chopped sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, or even sautéed mushrooms can be delightful additions to the filling.
Can I use dried mint instead of fresh mint?
Yes, you can use dried mint if you don't have fresh mint on hand. However, keep in mind that the flavour of dried mint can be more concentrated, so adjust the quantity to your taste.
Can I freeze these flatbreads?
While it's possible to freeze the assembled flatbreads, the texture of the filling may change slightly upon defrosting. If you plan to freeze them, I recommend freezing the filling separately and assembling the flatbreads when you're ready to enjoy them. If you want to freeze the whole flatbread, you can! Just make sure to dust in extra flour, and then let them defrost completely before cooking them.
Can I customise the filling with my favourite herbs and spices?
Yes! Feel free to get creative with the filling by adding your favourite herbs and spices. Experiment with combinations like basil and sun-dried tomatoes or parsley and roasted garlic.
Can I make a larger batch for a gathering or party?
For sure! Simply multiply the ingredients to make a larger batch of the filling.
How long will the assembled flatbreads stay fresh?
Once you've cooked the flatbreads, you can store them in an airtight container for up to 4 days. When you want to reheat them, either place them in the oven, fry them on low heat in a frying pan, or place them in the air fryer for 5 minutes on 160C. Microwaving them is also an option but might make them go a bit soggy.
What's the sauce made from?
The sauce is simply made from mint sauce (store bought) and olive oil. Just whisk them together in a little bowl and then pour over your feta flatbreads. The recipe is below!
Feel free to reach out if you have any more questions or if you're looking for additional tips on how to make these Feta Spring Flatbreads!
If you tried this Feta Spring Flatbread recipe or any other recipe on my website, please leave a star rating and let me know how it went in the comments below.
Feta Spring Flatbreads
Emily Roz
I am obsessed with these Feta Spring Flatbreads! They're filled with mint, spinach, feta, and garlic, a perfect side for a spring day feast.
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Cook Time 10 minutes mins
Course Appetizer, Side Dish, Snack
Servings 4 breads
Ingredients
For The Flatbreads
- 200g self-raising flour
- 170g greek yoghurt
For The Filling
- 100g feta, crushed
- 2 tablespoon cream cheese
- Handful of mint leaves, finely chopped
- 100g spinach, wilted with boiling water, squeezed and roughly chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Serving
- 1 tablespoon mint sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions
In a large bowl, add in your self-raising flour and Greek yoghurt. Mix with chopsticks or your hands and then knead for 5 minutes until you have a bouncy soft dough. Add more flour if the dough is too sticky. Cover with cling film and set aside while you make your filling.
Place all of your filling ingredients into a bowl and combine thoroughly (make sure all the water is strained out of the spinach before adding it to your mixture). Set aside.
Once your dough has rested, knead it again for 30 seconds and then slice into 4 equal-sized pieces.
Take one dough ball and lightly flatten with your fingers until its around ¾ inch thick. Place a large tablespoon of the filling into the centre of the dough and then bring in all the corners of the dough into the centre, around the feta mixture, and seal the parcel. Turn the parcel over face down and flatten out the dough with your fingers until the flatbread is around ½ inch thick. Set aside with a sprinkle of flour and repeat for the other flatbreads.
Place a non-stick dry pan on medium to high heat.
Gently place your flatbreads into the pan and fry for 3-5 minutes on each side. Keep an eye on them. Flip them over when they go golden-brown.
Meanwhile, combine your mint sauce and olive oil in a small bowl ready to serve.
Serve while they're warm or once they've cooled down with your mint sauce and enjoy!
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Shay
These look soooo good but I’m allergic to mint and I’m wondering if you think it would work without it? Kind of like spanokopita? And if so, what would you suggest as a drizzle in place of the mint sauce?
Thank you in advance!
Reply
myriadrecipes
Thank you for your comment! Of course, you can make them without mint. You could replace the mint with basil, and then top the flatbreads with a runny pesto. That could be delicious! Enjoy! x
Reply
Kara Arnold
Can you make these in advance and refridgerate? SO excited to try them for a ladies night at my house
Reply
myriadrecipes
You can definitely make these in advance! I would recommend preparing them (uncooked), covering them with a sprinkle of flour and cling film, then placing them in the fridge for no more than a few hours. Then cooking them when you're ready! Or, if you want to cook them in advance too, simply reheat them in the oven before you want to serve them. I hope that helps! x
Reply
Ashley
Do you recommend reheating these? I was looking to prep them for a dinner later in the day.
Reply
myriadrecipes
Yes, I'd reheat them in the frying pan or in the oven on medium heat! They'd still be delicious. x
Reply
Nadine Farouk
hello! i have a question.. where i’m from we only have all purpose flour or self-rising cake flour. which would you recommend i use for this recipe?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Hey! I would personally use the self-rising cake flour! As long as it has a raising agent within the flour, it should work perfectly! x
Reply
Caroline Burnett
Can I use low fat Greek yogurt?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Yes, it should work fine! Enjoy! x
Reply
Jen
Made this today, i could not get the dough to come together, just scraggly i added more yogurt to no avail eventually was overworked and never could get to a smooth dough, felt like way too much flour. I tried again with 1 cup flour and one cup yogurt and added flour as flattening and when needed and that worked great. I did two in the air fryer and two on the stove, both turned out great!! Very delicious and will do these again. Filling is fab, although i only had half the amount of feta so subbed the other half with mozz. Soo good.
Reply
myriadrecipes
I'm so glad they turned out great! Love the fact that you used mozzarella, sounds delish! x
Reply
Faye
Hi, these look fab but I was wondering if you think it would work with plain soya yogurt rather than green yogurt?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Hey! I don't see why they shouldn't work! If you give them a go with it, let me know how they turned out!
Reply
Michelle Wagner
Looking forward to trying this recipe! Can I sub sour cream for the Greek yoghurt?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Yaay, amazing! Yes, go for it, but you might need to change the proportions slightly and add more sour cream. Hope it goes well! x
Reply
Lydia
I made these with gluten-free flour and they were delicious. They held together nicely and I cooked them for about 11 minutes. Will definitely make them again. Thanks for the recipe. 🙏
Reply
myriadrecipes
Thank you so much for your comment! I'm so glad! xx
ReplySee AlsoMochi Doughnuts Recipe
Ellie
Looks delicious!! I was just wondering if it’s possible to make this with all purpose flour?
Reply
myriadrecipes
You could make it with a mixture of all-purpose flour and 2 tsp baking powder. I hope it goes well! x
Reply
Ellie
Hi do you think gluten free self raising flour would work for these?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Yes, for sure! <3
Reply
Milena
Hello, I don’t have self rising flour but I do have yeast and all purpose flour. Is it possible to make these still? If so, how long should I left rest before filling?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Hey! Do you have baking powder? It would be quicker for you to mix 2 tsp baking powder with 200g all-purpose flour! If not, then I think you'd have to leave the dough for a couple of hours at least for it to prove. Also, make sure to add sugar and heat up the yoghurt before adding it in! Let me know if it works! xx
Reply
Julie
Amazing - and so easy to do ! Will definitely be making again 10/10.
Reply
myriadrecipes
I'm so glad you enjoyed them! Thank you for your comment <3
Reply
Sandra
Hi, how long does the dough need to rest or how much does it need to rise? Covered with cling in a bowl? Warm spot? Thank you.
Reply
myriadrecipes
Hey! So, because you're using self-raising flour. It only needs to rest for a short-period of time, covered in cling film, while you make the filling. No need to wait for it to prove! x
Reply
Wendy
I am so excited to make these … they look delicious!! What is in the mint sauce? I am not seeing those ingredients?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Hey! Awh, yay! The mint sauce is a store-bought sauce, called Mint Sauce. Hope that helps! x
Reply
Alma
Is any oil used to fry these? Or just on the dry nonstick pan?
Reply
myriadrecipes
No oil needed! Just a dry non-stick pan 🙂
Reply
Shelley
Saw this on Instagram and can't wait to try it! I'm wondering are these freezer friendly?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Yes, they are freezer friendly! Enjoy!
Reply
Julie Street
Can you freeze these?
Reply
myriadrecipes
Yes, for sure!
Reply
Amanda
Made this recipe today with gluten free flour (I just added some baking power). The dough obviously didn't rise as much, but it still turned out great! I was wondering, could these be frozen after cooked? I'd love to keep them ready for breakfast.
Reply
myriadrecipes
Awh, that's amazing! So glad you liked them! Yes, they'd be great for that 🙂
Reply
Merri
Just tried these today and they were truly magnificent!
Reply
myriadrecipes
Awh, I'm so glad you enjoyed them!
Reply
Diana
Could you freeze these once cooked and then reheat in the oven?
Reply
myriadrecipes
100% they'll be good as new!
Reply
Maria
Loved the flavor of these but I had a hard time, they were super doughy after cooking. Any tips on how to get the dough cooked properly?
Reply
myriadrecipes
I'm so glad you enjoyed them! You want to make sure that you cook the flatbreads for long enough on each side (depending on your hob/cooker, they may take longer to cook). I hope they turn out even better next time! 🙂
Reply
Leo
Did you try any other fillings so far? Can you recommend any alternative filling?
Reply
Emily
Yes, I've tried out several fillings. Here's a recipe for my all-in-1 hummus flatbreads: https://myriadrecipes.com/all-in-1-hummus-flatbreads/
Reply
Lexy
Made these today and omg they are nice - I didn't have feta so i subbed for some mozzarella and cream cheese, I added some dill as well as it needed eating. I also changed the dipping with an avocado, mint, yoghurt and lime blizzed in the processor one. Such an easy and quick recipe, just requires a little bit of dexterity with the flatbreads cause I managed to have the filling poking out.
Reply
Emily
This made my day!! Sounds delicious, so glad you enjoyed them!
Reply
Rachel
Hello. We don't have anything called "mint sauce", only mint jelly. Do you have any thoughts on how to make some? Thanks
Reply
Emily
Hey Rachel! No worries, simply grind up some fresh mint leaves with some oil and a pinch of sugar and you'll get a similar result! Emily x
Reply
JACQUELINE GEROCHE
Hi, I saw your TikTok for the caprese bread! I am over reaching here, but promised my staff I would make them lunch for a team building event. I'm going to make about 30.
I tried with different stuffing. I was wondreing if i could use almond milk for the vegan version instead of yogurt?
Reply
Emily
Hey! So glad to hear it! Haha love this! I'd recommend using a vegan yoghurt instead of vegan milk. Coconut yoghurt works well or almond yoghurt too! Let me know how it goes! Em xx
Reply
Jacqueline
Can you also bake these instead of using a pan?
Reply
Emily Roz
Absolutely, bake them in the oven at 180C (350F) fan for around 15 minutes - keep an eye on them and remove them from the oven once they're puffy and slightly golden!
Reply