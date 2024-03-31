Swedish Meatballs Recipe (2024)

Amazing recipe for Swedish Meatballs. Soft and juicy meatballs in a rich and creamy gravy sauce that adds so much flavor to the meatballs.

Swedish Meatballs Recipe (1)

Hey, hey! Valentina with Valentina’s Corner sharing our recipe for Homemade Swedish Meatballs.

Swedish Meatballs Recipe

This is a traditional Swedish dish for meatballs with a hint of allspice and nutmeg that give them a distinct and authentic flavor. These meatballs are served over the most delicious creamy sauce that is so good as a gravy over our Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes or fluffy White Rice.

Once you give the recipe a try, you’ll agree, they taste so much better than IKEA’s famous Swedish Meatballs recipe.

Swedish Meatballs Recipe (2)

What goes into Swedish Meatballs?

  • Panko breadcrumbs- Though you can use bread crumbs for the meatballs, we like the texture of the panko crumbs in this recipe.
  • Ground meat- We used a combination of ground beef and pork. The flavors are great and pork adds a tenderness to the meatballs.
  • Spices- For this recipe, all you need is nutmeg, allspice, salt, and pepper.
  • Onion and garlic- Though not traditional to add these, we love the added flavor they give the meatballs.
  • Beef gravy- the combination of butter, beef broth, heavy whipping cream, and dijon makes for a creamy gravy.

Swedish Meatballs Recipe (3)

How to Make Swedish Meatballs:

Here’s a detailed guide on how to make the BEST Swedish Meatballs in cream sauce.

Make the Meatballs:

  1. Add the ground beef and pork to a large mixing bowl. Using the star side of a box grater, grate the onion into the meat. In a small bowl mix the panko crumbs and milk, add to the bowl.
  2. Add remaining meatball ingredients, mix well, and shape into 1″ balls.
  3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat with oil and cook meatballs in 2 batches for 6-7 minutes, turning halfway. Cook until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from skillet and cover to keep warm.

Make the Gravy Sauce:

  1. In the same skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook until golden brown.
  2. Stir in the broth, cream, Dijon, salt, and pepper to taste. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook until it thickens, stirring as needed.
  3. Add the meatballs back and toss in the sauce until reheated.

Swedish Meatballs Recipe (4)

TIPS and Commonly Asked Questions:

  • What to serve meatballs with? Serve the meatballs with gravy over mashed potatoes, egg noodles or your favorite pasta.
  • Can the meatballs be baked? Yes. Line the baking sheet with foil. Bake the meatballs at 400°F, 12-15 minutes or until cooked through and an instant-read thermometer registers at 165°F.
  • Can I freeze the meatballs? Yes. One the meatballs are cooked and cooled, arrange them on a baking sheet and freeze. Then transfer frozen meatballs to a freezer bag. Thaw overnight and continue with the recipe.
  • Uniform in size- You’ll want to be sure to shape the meatballs so they are uniform in size for even cooking.Tip: Use a small ice cream scoop for even meatballs.

Swedish Meatballs Recipe (5)

More Easy Dinner Ideas:

We always keep ground beef and a variety of ground meat in the freezer to make these family-favorite dinner recipes:

  • Meatloaf – with the best glaze
  • Salisbury Steak – in a rich mushroom gravy
  • Perfect Burgers – how to make a juicy burger every time
  • Shepherd’s Pie – loaded with veggies
  • Mini Stuffed Peppers – in the best sauce

Swedish Meatballs Recipe

4.97 from 189 votes

Author: Valentina Ablaev

Swedish Meatballs Recipe (7)

Recipe for Swedish Meatballs. Juicy and tender meatballs with a rich gravy sauce. Serve the meatballs over mashed potatoes, pure comfort food. This recipe makes 24 meatballs.

Prep Time: 15 minutes mins

Cook Time: 25 minutes mins

Total Time: 40 minutes mins

Ingredients

Servings: 8 servings

For the Swedish Meatballs:

  • 1 lb lean ground beef , (10%-15% fat)
  • 1 lb ground pork
  • 1 small onion, grated on star side of box grater
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/3 cup panko crumbs
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp ground allspice
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil, (cooking oil), or as needed

For the Gravy Sauce:

Instructions

How to Make Meatballs:

  • In a bowl combine the panko crumbs with milk. Add remaining ingredients for the meatballs and mix well. Shape into 24 meatballs.

  • Add 2 Tbsp oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, cook meatballs in 2 batches until golden brown and cooked through (6-7 minutes), turning as needed. Add more oil as needed. Remove from the skillet and cover to keep warm.

How to Make Gravy Sauce:

  • In the same skillet, melt the butter. Quickly whisk in the flour and cook until golden.

  • Stir in the broth, heavy whipping cream, Dijon and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook it thickens.

  • Add back the meatballs and toss in the gravy sauce. Cook until meatballs are heated through.

Nutrition Per Serving

458kcal Calories7g Carbs25g Protein36g Fat17g Saturated Fat153mg Cholesterol595mg Sodium472mg Potassium1g Fiber1g Sugar657IU Vitamin A2mg Vitamin C60mg Calcium2mg Iron

  • Full Nutrition Label
  • Nutrition Disclosure

Nutrition Facts

Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Amount per Serving

Calories

458

% Daily Value*

Fat

36

g

55

%

Saturated Fat

17

g

106

%

Cholesterol

153

mg

51

%

Sodium

595

mg

26

%

Carbohydrates

7

g

2

%

Fiber

1

g

4

%

Sugar

1

g

1

%

Protein

25

g

50

%

Vitamin A

657

IU

13

%

Vitamin C

2

mg

2

%

Calcium

60

mg

6

%

Iron

2

mg

11

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Keyword: swedish meatballs

Skill Level: Easy/Medium

Cost to Make: $$

Calories: 458

Valentina Ablaev

Swedish Meatballs Recipe (8)

I am Valentina, the creator behind the food blog Valentina’s Corner where I share our family’s favorite recipes. When I am not in the kitchen, I enjoy spending quality time with my husband and 5 children. We invite you to join us on our blogging journey!

Read more posts by Valentina

Swedish Meatballs Recipe (2024)
