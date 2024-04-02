Halushki Recipe (Traditional Ukrainian Dumplings) (2024)

Jump to Recipe
This traditional Ukrainian halushki recipe consists of tender dumplings tossed with crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, & crispy onions. Eastern European comfort food!
These halushki come straight from my grandmother’s recipe collection. A traditional Ukrainian dumpling dish, halushki consist of melt-in-your-mouth dumplings tossed with crunchy bacon and sautéed veggies. Get ready to fall hard and fast for these morsels!
In Ukraine, these dumplings are treated much like Italian gnocchi. They can be tossed with a variety of different sauces and toppings and represent the best characteristics of Ukrainian home cooking – simple, affordable, and heart-warming.
Confusion Alert: There is also a Polish dish called “halushki” that consists of noodles, onions, and cabbage. Additionally, a similar Russian dumpling dish is called “galushki”.
What is Halushki?
Halushki, a popular dish of traditional Ukrainian dumplings, consists of plump flour-based dumplings tossed with pan-fried bacon and veggies. Typically, it’s served in Ukrainian cafes at lunch or dinner time alongside a light salad. Below, find a high-level overview of the flavor, texture, and cooking time.
- Flavor: Halushki are buttery, salty, and rich.
- Texture: The tender dumplings are contrasted with crunchy bacon and bits of sautéed mushroom and onions.
- Time: From prep to table, halushki take just under an hour to make.
How to Make Halushki
Making halushki only requires a handful of wholesome ingredients and simple steps. Find an overview of the recipe below.
- Make the dumpling dough. In a large bowl, add the flour, salt and create a small well in the center of it. Add eggs, water, and melted butter into the well. Use a fork to incorporate the wet ingredients into the flour to create the dough until you get a smooth texture.
- Shape & Boil the Dumplings: On a floured surface, separate the dough into eight pieces. Roll each piece into a long string and dice it into small pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the raw dumplings into the water, cooking until they float to the top.
- Sauté the Veggies & Bacon: In a large skillet preheated with butter, sauté the mushrooms until lightly browned. Add the onions into the skillet and cook until translucent. Season the veggies with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in bacon pieces and cook for 5 more minutes.
- Pan-Fry the Dumplings: In a non-stick skillet, add the boiled dumplings, veggies, and bacon. Pan-fry the dumplings until they turn golden brown. Serve immediately and enjoy every bite!
Tips for Making the Best Halushki
Below, find a collection of tips to help you make the best traditional Ukrainian dumplings. When halushki hit the table, your guests are seriously going to think you have a Ukrainian grandmother hiding in your kitchen!
- Use high-quality all-purpose flour. Bob’s Red Mill All-Purpose Flour is a Momsdish favorite. It has a high-protein content yielding dumplings with a denser texture and satisfying bite.
- Use European-style butter. European butter is churned longer, resulting in a higher butterfat content and a golden yellow hue. Overall, it has more flavor and texture. It will add an unparalleled richness to your halushki! A couple of great brands are Kerrygold and Plugra.
- Allow the dumplings to float before removing them. Once the dumplings float to the top of the boiling water, they are fully cooked. If you remove them before they rise to the top, they will be gummy and undercooked.
Serving Halushki
Serve halushki alongside a light side salad or veggie dish for lunch or dinner. Just like pasta or gnocchi, these dumplings are carb-heavy and filling all on their own. Pairing the dumplings with a classic garden salad, marinated tomatoes, or homemade caesar will make for a nice, well-rounded meal.
Hot Tip: Add a dollop of sour cream on top of the halushki right before serving for a tangy pop of flavor. If you didn’t know, Ukrainians LOVE using sour cream as a garnish!
Storing Halushki
- Refrigerator: Store leftover halushki in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They should keep for up to 3 days. Reheat them in a skillet with a little butter or in the microwave.
- Freezer: You can freeze halushki by placing the raw dumplings on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Pop the entire baking sheet in the freezer. Once completely frozen, transfer the dumplings to a freezer-safe plastic bag. Frozen halushki should keep for up to 3 months.
FAQ
What is the origin of halushki?
Halushki originate from Ukraine. However, there is a very similar dish in Russia called “galushki”.
What is halushki made of?
Ukrainian halushki are made with a similar dough as Italian pasta. The dumplings are then boiled and pan-fried alongside veggies and bacon bits.
Can you freeze halushki?
You can freeze halushki by placing the raw dumplings on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place the entire baking sheet in the freezer uncovered. Once frozen, transfer the dumplings to a freezer-safe plastic bag. Frozen halushki should keep for up to 3 months.
What should I serve halushki with?
Halushki is best served alongside a fresh side salad or some grilled veggies. Much like pasta, it’s carb-heavy and filling so light sides pair best with it.
Can I use a different type of flour than all-purpose for halushki?
All-purpose flour works best for halushki. You could probably use a gluten-free variety, but we’ve only used all-purpose and can’t guarantee how it will turn out.
Other Ukrainian/Russian Classics
- Vareniki Recipe – Sweet farmer’s cheese dumplings
- Kiev Cake – Hazelnut and buttercream cake
- Olivier Potato Salad (Салат Оливье) – Russian-style potato salad
- – Fried dumplings stuffed with cheesy potatoes
Recipe
Halushki Recipe (Traditional Ukrainian Dumplings)
Servings
12 Servings
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 50 minutes mins
Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin
This traditional Ukrainian halushki recipe consists of tender dumplings tossed with crispy bacon and sautéed mushrooms and onions. The epitome of Eastern European comfort food!
Ingredients
Halushki Toppings
- 3 tbsp Unsalted Butter for sautéing veggies + dumplings
- 1 lb fresh mushrooms
- 1 onion
- 1 cup bacon pieces
- 1 tbsp salt adjust to taste
- 1 tsp ground black pepper adjust to taste
Instructions
Halushki Dumplings
Prepare ingredients for the recipe.
Place the flour and salt in a large bowl. Make a little well in the middle. Place whisked eggs, water, and melted butter into it. Using a fork, work the ingredients together to form the dough. Finish up combining the ingredients by hand until you get a smooth, even texture.
Divide the dough into eight even pieces. On a floured surface, roll each piece into a long string. Dice each string into small pieces.
At this point, you can either freeze the raw dough for later use or move onto the next step to cook them.
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Toss in the raw dumplings and boil them until they float to the top.
Halushki Toppings
Gather the topping ingredients.
Dice mushrooms and sauté them in a buttered skillet for about 5 minutes. Dice the onions and add them to the skillet, cooking them until softened. Season with salt and pepper.
Stir in bacon pieces, sauté for 5 minutes.
Place dumplings into a nonstick skillet and add in sautéed mixture and butter. Cook until they turn golden brown.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
About Author
Anna ČernáDec 5, 2023
There is also a Slovakian dish called "halušky" and it is topped with bacon and sheep cream cheese called "bryndza". Or bacon and sauerkraut. I will have to try the Ukrainian version.
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 6, 2023
That sounds tasty! Thank you for sharing. Hope you enjoy my recipe of it 🙂
MarinaOct 14, 2023
Thank you for sharing this recipe. I personally didn’t like the dumping recipe. All I could taste is flour and we found ourselves avoiding it on the plate. All the ingredients work well together, I wish I used a different dough though.
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 16, 2023
Hi Marina, Thanks for sharing your feedback!
NataliaOct 11, 2023
"Confusion Alert: There is also a Polish dish called “halushki” that consists of noodles, onions, and cabbage. Additionally, a similar Russian dumpling dish is called “galushki”."
It's wrong. We do bot have a dish called "halushki" in Poland (it's not even a polish word). BUT we have en exactly the same dish like the one you made and we call it "kopytka".
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 12, 2023
Hi Natalia, That is so interesting! I learned something new. 🙂
Kelly DukesSep 24, 2023
Question you wouldn’t happen to have a recipe for Ukrainian salo? My fiancé is wanting me to learn how to make Ukrainian salo
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 25, 2023
Hi Kelly, Try our air fryer pork belly bites recipe! Enjoy!
Kelly DukesSep 18, 2023
300 g what does that equal?
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 18, 2023
Hi Kelly, 300 grams equals about 1 1/4 cup or 10.5 ounces.
Kelly DukesSep 19, 2023
Thank you I’m learning to cook different types of Ukrainian food so when my Ukrainian fiancé gets to the USA I will know how to cook foods he will like.
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 19, 2023
Hi Kelly, Well congratulations! How exciting and so sweet of you to learn how to cook Ukrainian food. He will greatly appreciate that!
Dave WinningtonMay 7, 2023
Gobi, a Navy friend, gave us this recipe. Basically the same, but no mushrooms, I like the thought of mushrooms.Also we used a chunk of salt pork curbed, much more flavor than bacon.The noodle dough was rolled out flat and cut into odd square shapes, I like the noodle idea. When all mixed together, we added sauerkraut , mixed well, adding a drizzle of extra bacon grease. I think the sauerkraut cuts the grease, and adds more yummy flavor to a heavy dish. Bless the memory of our very dear friend.
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 8, 2023
Hi Dave, thank you for sharing this! Sounds like this dish was absolutely delicious, I love the idea of added sauerkraut. I will have to give that a try sometime.
RobFeb 22, 2023
Thank you for sharing this recipe. I admit that this was not my favorite dish, perhaps because I have COVID. My husband thought that it was passingly good, but he isn't asking for me to make it again. It seemed to come out correctly but it was on the bland side and the taste of dough was too prominent. For me...
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 23, 2023
Hi Rob, thank you very much for taking the time to leave honest feedback. What do you think could have made this recipe better for y'all?
K~Jan 12, 2023
Would it be scandalous to use store-bought gnocchi in a pinch?! 🙂
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 12, 2023
Hey there! I love the way you think! I am all for simplifying life. Even though, I have not tried it myself, I think the idea is pretty awesome! If you give it a try, let me know how it goes and if the taste is similar! Good luck!
Linda SzymoniakMay 20, 2023
For some reason the dumplings didn’t come out right the second time I made this so I ended up cooking up some frozen gnocchi I had on hand. They were perfect in it.
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 20, 2023
I am sorry Linda, let me know if I can share any helpful tips with dumplings. I love the quick thinking and using gnocchi, its pretty similar in texture. Glad you got to enjoy this recipe.
Lucky UKJul 8, 2022
This was bloomin lovely! Will be adding this to our comfort food rotations. I halved the dumpling recipe as there is only a few of us in our household and I did do an extra onion. We had loads left still for a second portion. We had this for lunch and a few hours later for dinner! hehehe. Very good..very tasty and pleasing on the household budget. Thank you for sharing. Glory to Ukraine!
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 9, 2022
Hi there- I'm thrilled your family enjoyed this recipe. Thank you for the kind words and the support! 🙂
Richard PopielarzMay 9, 2022
The Polish dish is called "łazanki." "Halušky" are a Slovak dish.
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 9, 2022
Thanks for sharing, Richard! Appreciate the feedback here.
SusieApr 1, 2022
Hi, this recipe looks delicious, I can't wait to try it! Do you think the whole thing could be made the day before then reheated or would it not work? As I'm attempting to make a Ukrainian feast and will have lots of other dishes on the go on the day! If not I will make up to the dumplings and freeze as you suggest above 🙂 Many thanks!
Natalya DrozhzhinApr 1, 2022
Hi Susie- they taste best eaten fresh, otherwise please go with the freezing instructions in the recipe for best results. A Ukrainian feast sounds amazing, I'd love to hear what else you are making. 😄
Linda SzymoniakApr 1, 2022
I love trying to make food from other countries, and with Ukraine in the news so much right now, I thought I could honor them by making one of their traditional dishes. My husband is not a fan of gnocchi and I worried he would see these dumplings as gnocchi. He is a very picky person and seldom likes the new dishes I try. However, he LOVED this so it will be going into my regular rotation of recipes I make for dinner. I worried it would be difficult, but was very easy to make. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Natalya DrozhzhinApr 1, 2022
Hi Linda- I'm so happy to hear that you both loved it! Thank you for your kind words and support.
MegMar 27, 2022
Delicious! I'm sorry it took me this long to try a Ukrainian dish. I cut the dumpling recipe in half since I saw the comment on how big the dish was and it was still so good! I'm praying for and thinking about Ukraine. Unacceptable what is happening right now. Their strength and honor against tyranny and violence is absolutely inspiring. I pray for peace as soon as possible.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 27, 2022
Hi Meg- I'm so glad you enjoyed this recipe. Also, thank you so much for taking the time to comment and for your support!
SkiteMar 20, 2022
Just a warning, this makes a LOT. Like, won't fit in your biggest pot, feed your entire hoard of cousins, a lot. Believe it when it says 12 servings. Halve or even quarter the recipe if you aren't feeding a small army or planning on freezing half.
It's pretty good, I did wind up needing about an extra 3/4 c of flour to make the dough. It was nice when garnished with some green onion and dill, like the pictures show.
I will also say you should be careful what bacon to use. Since it's a main source of flavor in this dish, if you pick a strongly flavored bacon, it will come through even stronger in the dish. It took about 5 slices to make a generous cup of bacon.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 21, 2022
Hi Skite- your comment made me chuckle. That's a great tip for other readers! I hope you enjoyed the recipe otherwise!
Stephanie LMar 18, 2022
Looking forward to making this! Are you able
to make the dumplings (not cooked) a day ahead and store in refrigerator?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 19, 2022
Hey Stephanie! I would recommend freezing them over refrigerating- it'll still be super easy to cook them after they're frozen. 🙂 Enjoy!
kellyMar 10, 2022
Is there something you can replace the bacon with? I'd prefer to make this vegetarian. It looks delicious!
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 10, 2022
Hi Kelly- you can just omit the bacon and still add the onions, herbs, etc on top. Enjoy!
ElizabethMar 9, 2022
Have you ever made this with gluten free flour? I’m hoping to make it tonight. I’ll also try an egg substitute as we have an egg allergy in the family.
PMar 29, 2022
I made it with AP GF flour tonight. I think the buckwheat was a bit more pronounced maybe, but not bad I think I will use Pamela's GF flour next time for bit lighter dough, but it still was very good.
I did use free range chicken eggs from our flock.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 29, 2022
Thanks for the feedback, P!
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 9, 2022
Hi Elizabeth- I have not made it with gluten free flour before, so I can't speak to that. Please let us know how the recipe comes out with these modifications!
JodieMar 5, 2022
I made this tonight. It was easy and tasted great!
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 7, 2022
Hi Jodie- thanks for the feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed this traditional dish!
MarcoMar 4, 2022
I already made the cottage cheese donuts an they were amazing and now I'm looking ahead to more Ukrainian dishes they look fantastic. I'm Canadian Italian, but I have may have some Ukrainian dna. I'm praying for Ukrainians.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 4, 2022
Hi Marco- thank you for the kind words and support. I'm glad you are enjoying my recipes!
HelenMar 2, 2022
Is their a lower salt version. How much is 150g of butter.Helen
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 2, 2022
Hi Helen- 150 grams of butter is roughly 1 and 1/4 sticks of butter (assuming a stick of butter is 113grams, that is). You're welcome to adjust the salt to taste. Hope this helps!
AimeeFeb 12, 2022
Looks like green onion and dill are added but not listed in ingredients. ????????
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 13, 2022
Hi Aimee, you are correct! I garnish with green onion and dill. Any herb will do, use your favorite and add as much as you'd like. Enjoy!
BEBUSHAOct 31, 2021
This meal is fantastic delicious !😁👍
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 1, 2021
I am so glad you loved the recipe, thank you for taking the time to comment 🙂
AllyssaOct 20, 2021
Thank you so much for sharing this amazing recipe! Will surely have this again! It's really easy to make and it tasted so delicious! Highly recommended!
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 21, 2021
I am so glad to hear you enjoyed the halushki, thank you for taking the time to share your feedback!
Renee ThiegpinOct 20, 2021
I knew I had to make this because my roommate made this all the time i college and I loved it! It is amazing! Thank you so much!
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 21, 2021
Yes!! Love it!! They are so so easy to make 🙂
ErinOct 20, 2021
These were so tasty! We all loved them and will make these dumplings soon for my parents. Thanks a bunch!
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 21, 2021
Hi Erin, I am so glad you loved the recipe, thank you for taking the time to comment!!
JohnOct 20, 2021
This is probably a really dumb question: Are the bacon pieces raw or already cooked? Thank you, John
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 20, 2021
Hi John, nope no dumb questions, I am happy to help with anything you may need. So the bacon is cooked at the end, it is in step 3 in the HALUSHKI TOPPINGS section. After you cook the halushki you can make the topping for it and that is when the bacon is cooked. Hope this helps 🙂
NataliaMar 25, 2021
Hello Natalya, I am Natalia and live in Zurich, Switzerland. My grandparents lived in Zhdanov (now Mariupol) and I used to visit them, traveling from Moscow, every summer. They were originally from Leningrad, but my grandfather was posted there to be the commander of the Air Pilots School. Their best friends were a Ukrainian family and every time I came to visit, they would invite us down for a meal. My favourite was this very dish, galushki. I was looking for the same recipe for years, until I found yours. This is exactly the way they made it - and it's delicious! I recreated the dish from your recipe several times by now, and it's wonderful! Thank you so much! I hope that
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 25, 2021
I'm so glad you enjoyed the recipe, Natalia, and that it brought back so many memories! I love the connection food gives us to lovely times in our life. Thank you for taking the time to share this memory with me and for the feedback!
JennieDec 18, 2020
I made these last night and cooked them in mushroom yushka (or my interpretation of it). They were excellent!!! I had tried them before using a different recipe and they didn't work, so I was very happy to find your recipe. But one question: Why do you add no salt? Is it that they are supposed to pick up the flavor of the sauce? To my palate, they would have been more delicious with a teaspoon or two of salt in the dough.
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 18, 2020
Hi Jennie, I feel like with salty bacon flavor, they come out delicious. I do think that you have a valid point. I will have to try madding salt to the dough. Thank you for sharing your feedback!
MagJan 26, 2020
Hello, I know this dish as well from my childhood 😊, however it's a bit different. It's made with leftover cooked potatoes, which makes them a little lighter... if one can consider this hardy dish light. 😁
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 26, 2020
Hey Mag, thank you for sharing that. I love that you called it light, lol... all carbs were "light" growing up. As long as they are homemade 😉
JeanJan 25, 2020
Thx I just found the instructions
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 25, 2020
Perfect 🙂