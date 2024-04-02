Halushki Recipe (Traditional Ukrainian Dumplings) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This traditional Ukrainian halushki recipe consists of tender dumplings tossed with crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, & crispy onions. Eastern European comfort food!

These halushki come straight from my grandmother’s recipe collection. A traditional Ukrainian dumpling dish, halushki consist of melt-in-your-mouth dumplings tossed with crunchy bacon and sautéed veggies. Get ready to fall hard and fast for these morsels!

In Ukraine, these dumplings are treated much like Italian gnocchi. They can be tossed with a variety of different sauces and toppings and represent the best characteristics of Ukrainian home cooking – simple, affordable, and heart-warming.

Confusion Alert: There is also a Polish dish called “halushki” that consists of noodles, onions, and cabbage. Additionally, a similar Russian dumpling dish is called “galushki”.

What is Halushki?

Halushki, a popular dish of traditional Ukrainian dumplings, consists of plump flour-based dumplings tossed with pan-fried bacon and veggies. Typically, it’s served in Ukrainian cafes at lunch or dinner time alongside a light salad. Below, find a high-level overview of the flavor, texture, and cooking time.

Halushki are buttery, salty, and rich. Texture: The tender dumplings are contrasted with crunchy bacon and bits of sautéed mushroom and onions.

How to Make Halushki

Making halushki only requires a handful of wholesome ingredients and simple steps. Find an overview of the recipe below.

Make the dumpling dough. In a large bowl, add the flour, salt and create a small well in the center of it. Add eggs, water, and melted butter into the well. Use a fork to incorporate the wet ingredients into the flour to create the dough until you get a smooth texture.

In a large bowl, add the flour, salt and create a small well in the center of it. Add eggs, water, and melted butter into the well. Use a fork to incorporate the wet ingredients into the flour to create the dough until you get a smooth texture. Shape & Boil the Dumplings: On a floured surface, separate the dough into eight pieces. Roll each piece into a long string and dice it into small pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the raw dumplings into the water, cooking until they float to the top.

Sauté the Veggies & Bacon: In a large skillet preheated with butter, sauté the mushrooms until lightly browned. Add the onions into the skillet and cook until translucent. Season the veggies with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in bacon pieces and cook for 5 more minutes.

Tips for Making the Best Halushki

Below, find a collection of tips to help you make the best traditional Ukrainian dumplings. When halushki hit the table, your guests are seriously going to think you have a Ukrainian grandmother hiding in your kitchen!

Use high-quality all-purpose flour. Bob’s Red Mill All-Purpose Flour is a Momsdish favorite. It has a high-protein content yielding dumplings with a denser texture and satisfying bite.

Serving Halushki

Serve halushki alongside a light side salad or veggie dish for lunch or dinner. Just like pasta or gnocchi, these dumplings are carb-heavy and filling all on their own. Pairing the dumplings with a classic garden salad, marinated tomatoes, or homemade caesar will make for a nice, well-rounded meal.

Hot Tip: Add a dollop of sour cream on top of the halushki right before serving for a tangy pop of flavor. If you didn’t know, Ukrainians LOVE using sour cream as a garnish!

Storing Halushki

Refrigerator: Store leftover halushki in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They should keep for up to 3 days. Reheat them in a skillet with a little butter or in the microwave.

FAQ

What is the origin of halushki? Halushki originate from Ukraine. However, there is a very similar dish in Russia called “galushki”. What is halushki made of? Ukrainian halushki are made with a similar dough as Italian pasta. The dumplings are then boiled and pan-fried alongside veggies and bacon bits. Can you freeze halushki? You can freeze halushki by placing the raw dumplings on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place the entire baking sheet in the freezer uncovered. Once frozen, transfer the dumplings to a freezer-safe plastic bag. Frozen halushki should keep for up to 3 months. What should I serve halushki with? Halushki is best served alongside a fresh side salad or some grilled veggies. Much like pasta, it’s carb-heavy and filling so light sides pair best with it. Can I use a different type of flour than all-purpose for halushki? All-purpose flour works best for halushki. You could probably use a gluten-free variety, but we’ve only used all-purpose and can’t guarantee how it will turn out.

