Mochi Doughnuts Recipe (2024)

Mochi Doughnuts Recipe also known as glutinous rice flour doughnuts, mochi donuts, chapssaal donuts is a popular dessert in Korea & Japan. These are crispy & chewy balls of heaven fried to perfection and coated with cinnamon sugar. Unlike regular doughnuts and glazed doughnuts, these are not made with plain flour instead rice flour. Learn how to make mochi doughnuts with step by step pictures and video.

Mochi Doughnuts

I came across this recipe when I was going through my to do list. This recipe was suggested by one of my viewer. I searched for this recipe in google and found out that it is such a simple recipe. Luckily I had glutinous rice flour on hand which I bought in bulk for my butter mochi recipe.

I made it immediately today and it tasted amazing. This donuts is super light, slightly chewy and has a sugary exterior and moist and pillowy interior. You have to use glutinous rice flour in this recipe, else it may not work.

About Mochi Doughnuts

Mochi Doughnuts are Asian fried balls also known as glutinous rice flour doughnuts, mochi donuts, chapssaal donuts. These are usually shaped like a donut shape which is quite unusual shape than regular doughnuts. Small balls are sticked together in a donut like circle.

Mochi donuts are so popular in and around Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. These turned out be chewy inside and crispy outside texture because of the glutinous rice flour. I have shared all my tips and tricks in this blog post to achieve the perfect texture.

When I made and tasted this donuts i can taste a similar texture of donuts which we can get in "krispy kreme doughnuts" because of its super light texture. So I recreated krispy kreme doughnuts at home and it turned out close to the real deal. More Recipes you will like Brioche Bread, Hot Chocolate Bombs and Spiced Tea

Watch Mochi Doughnuts Video

Mochi Doughnuts Ingredients

Glutinous Rice Flour - glutinous rice flour is made by grinding short-grain glutinous rice also known as sticky rice or sweet rice. The glutinous rice flour is essential in this recipe and can’t be substituted! Otherwise the texture won’t be right.

Plain Flour - a small amount of plain flour is added in the donuts to get the right texture.

Sugar - sugar is used in the dough as well as the coating. I like to use caster sugar which melts evenly in the dough.

Baking Soda - this is essential to achieve the soft fluffy texture when fried.

Ground Cinnamon - cinnamon is used in the cinnamon-sugar coating for the doughnuts. But I had flavoured the sugar with ground cardamom instead of cinnamon and it turned out great.

Oil - for frying donuts, try to use neutral frying oil which doesn't affect the taste of the donuts.

How to Make Mochi Doughnuts

The Dough: Take all ingredients in a bowl, add hot water and knead it into a dough.

Shaping: pinch small portion of the dough and roll it into smooth ball.

Frying - fry the donuts in medium heat oil till crispy.

Coating & Serving - coat the doughnuts in cinnamon sugar when it is still hot. serve the doughnuts hot.

How to Make Perfect Mochi Doughnuts

Use only glutinous rice flour - The glutinous rice flour is essential in this recipe and can’t be substituted! Otherwise the texture won’t be right.

Adjust sugar - You can use as much or as little sugar as you want. But don't add too much else the texture may vary.

Make Fresh & Enjoy Immediately - The doughnuts will have a slightly crispy outer layer when freshly cooked, but will turn soft after sitting at room temperature for some time. In my experience this cannot be stored for a long time. But if you are in need to, Store the cooked doughnuts in an airtight container at room temperature.

Take care when Frying - Make sure the doughnuts don’t stick at the bottom of the pan. They will sink at first and then float back to the top. So mix then gently using wooden spoon.

Alternate Recipe - Skip the addition of all purpose flour in the dough and make it completely using glutinous rice flour which results in more chewy texture.

What is Glutinous Rice Flour?

glutinous rice flour is made by grinding short-grain glutinous rice also known as sticky rice or sweet rice. These rice is high in amylopectin starch and low in amylose starch which results in a chewy texture when cooked.

This rice flour is used to make variety of dessert recipes like mochi pancakes, butter mochi, sweet red bean mochi, mochi ice cream, donuts and other pudding. Korean popular rice cake is made with glutinous rice flour.

This special rice flour can be found in every Asian super markets or online where I usually buy them.

How to Make Mochi Doughnuts (Stepwise Pictures)

Cinnamon Sugar Mixture

1)Start by making the cinnamon sugar and set aside. Take caster sugar or fine sugar in a bowl. Add in ground cinnamon.

2)Toss the sugar with the ground cinnamon and set aside.

Mix Dry Ingredients

1)You need glutinous rice flour. This is the special rice flour used for this recipe. You can easily source in amazon or any Asian market. This rice flour has more starch in it resulting in a chewy mochi.

2)Take 1 cup of glutinous rice flour in a bowl. You can easily double or triple up the recipe.

3)For every 1 cup of flour you can add around 1 to 2 tbsp of sugar. If you are planning to use filling inside the doughnuts, you can reduce the sugar.

4)Add in all purpose flour or plain flour. You have to use 2 tbsp of plain flour. This doughnut can be made entirely with rice flour too. Skip the addition of all purpose flour in the dough and make it completely using glutinous rice flour which results in more chewy texture.

5)Add in salt and baking soda. Mix the dry ingredients really well.

Making Mochi Dough

6)Add in soft unsalted butter. This is to make the dough soft and adds a buttery taste to the fried donuts.

7)Pour in hot water slowly into the dough. For 1 cup of glutinous rice flour, you need around ½ cup of hot water. Make sure the water is boiling hot.

8)Pour the water little at a time and use a wooden spoon or spatula to mix the dry ingredients together to form a dough.

9)As you keep mixing the dough will get crumbly in texture, but as you start kneading your hands it will form into a smooth dough.

10)Knead the dough for 1 minute till it is soft and smooth in texture.

Shaping Balls

11)take small portion and shape it into a smooth ball. You can shape the doughnuts as small as you like. These donuts will expand as you fry, so make sure you shape them little smaller than you need.

Pro Tip: If the dough is sticking to your hands, you can grease your hands slightly with oil or flour.

11)Now you can see the balls are rolled smooth. Set this aside in a plate for frying.

Pro Tip: Make sure the rolled ball is smooth without any cracks. Else when frying they may crack open.

Frying Donuts

12)Heat oil for frying in a cooking pot or deep fry pot. Drop the balls one by carefully in the oil. The oil has to be medium and not super hot.

13)Don't over crowd the pan when frying. They will expand as they fry so don't over crowd the pan.

14)Once the balls are added in the oil. Use a wooden spoon to keep mixing it gently. As you mix the balls will start to fry more evenly and they will puff up.

15)Now as you can see the balls has started to puff up. Let them fry for 4 to 5 mins.

16)Now the doughnuts are fried. This is the golden colour we are expecting. It has to be light golden brown in colour.

17)Use a slotted spoon to strain the doughnuts.

Coating in Cinnamon Sugar

18)Immediately add them into the prepared cinnamon sugar. Toss the bowl to coat each ball in the cinnamon sugar generously. Since the donuts are hot, the sugar will easily stick to the doughnuts.

19)Shake the bowl gently and coat the donuts with the sugar.

20)Mochi donuts are coated in the sugar.

21)These doughnuts are best had piping hot. So enjoy immediately.

22)Chewy and soft doughnuts.

Expert Tips

Normal rice flour won't work in this recipe. You need glutinous rice flour for the chewy texture.

If you are looking for complete gluten free dessert, skip adding all purpose flour.

Fry the doughnuts in low to medium flame till it is crispy and golden.

Don't fry on high heat else the donuts wont get cooked inside.

Use neutral cooking oil like canola, refined oil, vegetable oil or sunflower oil.

You can use as much or as little sugar as you want. But don't add too much else the texture may vary.

Make sure the doughnuts don’t stick at the bottom of the pan. They will sink at first and then float back to the top. So mix then gently using wooden spoon.

Serving Suggestions

You can serve mochi donuts just plain and simple as it is.

Variations

Fill the donuts with lemon curd, jam, chocolate cream, whipped cream, any fruit jelly. Drizzle top with chocolate sauce, sugar glaze. Glaze the donuts and sprinkle top with any topping of your choice. For Authentic doughnuts, stuff it with sweet red bean filling.

Indian Style Mochi Doughnuts

Few weeks back I did a workshop in Coimbatore where I made these doughnuts Indian style. I stuffed the mochi doughnuts with coconut pooran just like my modak recipe. Fried and coated the balls in cardamom scented sugar which was delicious. I served the fried mochi donuts with coconut pooranam with mango sauce and it was delicious.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are mochi donuts made of?

The glutinous rice flour is essential in this recipe and can’t be substituted! Otherwise the texture won’t be right.

2)What does mochi doughnuts taste like?

The doughnuts will have a slightly crispy outer layer when freshly cooked, but will turn soft after sitting at room temperature for some time.

3)How to Store doughnuts?

The doughnuts will have a slightly crispy outer layer when freshly cooked, but will turn soft after sitting at room temperature for some time. In my experience this cannot be stored for a long time. But if you are in need to, Store the cooked doughnuts in an airtight container at room temperature.

4)Is mochi doughnuts gluten free?

Skip the addition of all purpose flour in the dough and make it completely using glutinous rice flour.

📖 Recipe Card

Pin Mochi Doughnuts | Korean Chapssal Donuts Recipe Mochi Doughnuts Recipe also known as glutinous rice flour doughnuts, mochi donuts, chapssaal donuts is a popular dessert in Korea & Japan. These are crispy & chewy balls of heaven fried to perfection and coated with cinnamon sugar. Unlike regular doughnuts and glazed doughnuts, these are not made with plain flour instead rice flour. Learn how to make mochi doughnuts with step by step pictures and video. 4.36 from 62 votes Print Pin Rate Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 15 minutes minutes Servings: 15 Doughnuts Calories: 82kcal Ingredients For Mochi Dough ▢ 1 cup Glutinous Rice Flour

▢ 2 tbsp All Purpose Flour | Maida

▢ ¼ tsp Baking Soda

▢ 2 tbsp Sugar

▢ ½ tsp Salt

▢ 1 tbsp Butter

▢ ½ cup Hot Water or as needed

▢ Refined Oil for deep frying For Cinnamon Sugar Coating ▢ ½ cup Caster Sugar

▢ 2 tsp Ground Cinnamon Instructions ▢ Mix together sugar and cinnamon powder together in a bowl. Set aside.

▢ Take glutinous rice flour, flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, butter in a bowl. Add hot water little by little and moisten the flour. Once the flour is moistened. Knead it well and set aside for 5 mins. Now take small portion of dough and roll it into a smooth ball.

▢ Heat oil for frying. Don't heat it too much. Drop the balls into the oil and mix it gently using a wooden spoon so the doughnuts don't stick in the bottom or to each other. Fry on medium low heat for 3 to 5 mins. Once the doughnuts are fried, remove it and drain on some paper towel.

▢ Take each doughnuts and coat it in cinnamon sugar. Enjoy immediately. Video Notes TIPS FOR PERFECT MOCHI DOUGHNUTS Normal rice flour won't work in this recipe. You need glutinous rice flour for the chewy texture.

If you are looking for complete gluten free dessert, skip adding all purpose flour.

Fry the doughnuts in low to medium flame till it is crispy and golden.

Don't fry on high heat else the donuts wont get cooked inside.

Use neutral cooking oil like canola, refined oil, vegetable oil or sunflower oil. HOW TO MAKE GLUTEN FREE DOUGHNUTS Skip the addition of all purpose flour in the dough and make it completely using glutinous rice flour. SERVING SUGGESTIONS You can serve mochi donuts just plain and simple as it is. VARIATIONS YOU CAN MAKE TO GLUTINOUS RICE FLOUR DONUTS Fill the donuts with lemon curd, jam, chocolate cream, whipped cream, any fruit jelly. Drizzle top with chocolate sauce, sugar glaze. Glaze the donuts and sprinkle top with any topping of your choice. For Authentic doughnuts, stuff it with sweet red bean filling. Nutrition Serving: 1piece | Calories: 82kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.2g | Trans Fat: 0.03g | Cholesterol: 2mg | Sodium: 102mg | Potassium: 11mg | Fiber: 0.4g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 24IU | Vitamin C: 0.01mg | Calcium: 4mg | Iron: 0.1mg Tried this recipe?Mention @yummytummyaarthi or tag #yummytummyaarthi! Join us on FacebookFollow us on Facebook

