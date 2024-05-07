Fix sound problems - Pixel Phone Help (2024)

To fix your speaker problem, you can use our self-help flow:
Fix your speaker issue
If your phone makes intermittent or distorted sounds, try the following steps:
I can't clearly hear sounds from my phone
If the sound from your phone is intermittent or distorted, try the following steps:
Step 1: Check the strength of your mobile data connection.
- At the top of your screen, find the mobile signal icon. A filled triangle means that you have a strong signal .
- If you don’t have a strong connection, find an area with a stronger signal. Try going outside or to another indoor location.
Tip: To find where your mobile carrier has coverage, go to their website and check their coverage map.
- If you’re in a crowded area, like a city center, mobile data connections can be slower due to the number of people on the same network.
Step 2: Turn off Bluetooth. Learn how to turn off Bluetooth.
Step 3: Turn the volume up or down. Some music sounds distorted when played loudly. Learn how to find your volume buttons.
Step 4: Turn Wi-Fi on or off.
- If Wi-Fi is on, turn it off, then make a call.
- If Wi-Fi is off, turn it on, then make a call.
Step 5: If you’re on a video call, turn video off and back on.
Step 6: If you’re in motion, like in a train or car, wait until you stop before you call.
Step 7: Restart your phone.
- Press your phone’s power button. On the screen, tap Restart .
- You can also press your phone’s power button for about 30 seconds to restart your phone.
Step 8: If you’re on a call, turn your speakerphone on, then off. If you can’t hear sound when your speakerphone is on or off, learn how to contact Pixel support.
Step 9: Play 2-3 different songs or videos from different apps, like a recorded video on your phone and a song from a music app.
- If only some sounds are distorted, those sound files could be broken.
- If all sounds are distorted, learn how to contact Pixel support.
I can't hear sound at all or it’s low volume
If the sound from your phone is low volume, or there’s no sound at all, try the following steps:
Step 1: When you make a call, check that your phone’s top speaker aligns with your ear. Learn where your top speaker is located.
Step 2: Check that your volume is turned up.
- Learn how to change your volume settings.
- Learn the location of your volume buttons.
Step 3: Check the strength of your mobile data connection.
- At the top of your screen, find the mobile signal icon. A filled triangle means that you have a strong signal .
- If you don’t have a strong connection, find an area with a stronger signal. Try going outside or to another indoor location.
Tip: To find where your mobile carrier has coverage, go to their website and check their coverage map.
- If you’re in a crowded area, like a city center, mobile data connections can be slower due to the number of people on the same network.
Step 4: Turn off Bluetooth. Learn how to turn off Bluetooth.
Step 5: Turn Wi-Fi on or off.
-
If Wi-Fi is on, turn it off, then make a call.
-
If Wi-Fi is off, turn it on, then make a call.
Step 6: If you have a screen protector or case, remove it.
Step 7: Close all your apps. Learn how to close apps.
Step 8: Restart your phone.
- Press your phone’s power button. On the screen, tap Restart .
- You can also press your phone’s power button for about 30 seconds to restart your phone.
Step 9: If you’re on a video call, turn video off and back on.
Step 10: Check your phone hardware.
- Check your speakers and microphones. If they're dirty, gently clean with a soft, lint-free cloth. Learn the location of your speakers and microphones.
- Check your phone’s USB-C port. If it’s dirty, gently clean with a soft, lint-free cloth.
- If you’re on a call, turn your speakerphone on, then off. If you can’t hear sound when your speakerphone is on or off, learn how to contact Pixel support.
- If you plugged in headphones, unplug or disconnect them, then plug back in. If you still can’t hear sound, listen without headphones or try a different pair.
Important: If a “Liquid or debris in USB port” message opens, follow these steps.
Advanced troubleshooting
Consider a factory reset of your phone. Learn how to perform a factory reset.
Others can’t hear me on phone calls
Step 1: Make sure you’re not muted.
- While on a call, look at your phone. Check if the microphone icon is highlighted or not. If it’s highlighted, tap it to unmute.
Step 2: Turn off Bluetooth. Learn how to turn off Bluetooth.
Step 3: Close all your apps. Learn how to close apps.
Step 4: Restart your phone.
- Press your phone’s power button. On the screen, tap Restart .
- You can also press your phone’s power button for about 30 seconds to restart your phone.
Step 5: Check your phone accessories.
- If you have a screen protector or case, remove it. We recommend you use a phone case made for Pixel, like those on the Google Store.
- If you’re using audio accessories like headphones, try a different accessory.
Step 6: Check your phone hardware.
- Check your speakers and microphones. If they're dirty, gently clean with a soft, lint-free cloth. Learn the location of your speakers and microphones.
- Check your phone’s USB-C port. If it’s dirty, gently clean with a soft, lint-free cloth.
Important: If a “Liquid or debris in USB port” message opens, follow these steps.
Step 7: Update your phone to the latest Android version. Learn how to check your Android version.
Step 8: Check your microphones.
- Use the Recorder app to record .
If you hear your recording, your bottom microphone works.
- Use your camera to record a video with sound .
If you hear sound in the video, your top microphone works.
- If one of your microphones doesn't work, learn how to contact Pixel support.
Advanced troubleshooting
Consider a factory reset of your phone. Learn how to perform a factory reset.
Others can't hear me on app calls like Meet or Skype
Step 1: Make sure you’re not muted.
- While on a call, look at your phone. Check if the microphone icon is highlighted or not. If it’s highlighted, tap it to unmute.
Step 2: Turn off Bluetooth. Learn how to turn off Bluetooth.
Step 3: Close all your apps. Learn how to close apps.
Step 4: Restart your phone
- Press your phone’s power button. On the screen, tap Restart .
- You can also press your phone’s power button for about 30 seconds to restart your phone.
Step 5: Check that your apps are up to date. Learn how to update an app.
Step 6: Update your phone to the latest Android version. Learn how to check your Android version.
Step 7: If you use a specific app, like a video messaging app, check that the app has permission to use your microphone. Learn how to change app permissions.
Step 8: Remove and reinstall the app. Learn how to remove apps or reinstall apps on your phone.
Advanced troubleshooting
Consider a factory reset of your phone. Learn how to perform a factory reset.
There's too much background noise
You can reduce background noise in a call with Clear Calling.
This feature is available on Pixel 7 and later, including Fold.
Important:This feature depends on your call bandwidth and may not be available for all calls.
- Open your phone’s Settings app.
- Tap Sound & vibration Clear Calling.
- Turn Use Clear Calling on or off.
Learn how your Pixel speakers & microphones work
Pixel phones have 2 speakers and 3 microphones. Learn where your speakers and microphones arelocated.
Your phone uses different speakers and microphones for different tasks. Both speakers play music, but the bottom speaker is louder.
How your phone uses your top speaker
The top speaker is the receiver speaker. It primarily works during phone calls.
When you hold your phone to your ear, the top speaker is on. This feature lets you hear the caller while the bottom speaker is off. Because the top speaker is smaller than the bottom speaker, it will sound much quieter when isolated from the bottom speaker.
How your phone uses your bottom speaker
The bottom speaker is larger and usually louder. When you’re on a call, it will only make noise if you turn on the speakerphone button.
How your phone uses your microphones
Your phone has 3 identical microphones, but might not use them all at once. The quality of the recording depends on the app you use.
Still have sound problems on a Pixel phone?
For possible solutions to other issues with your phone’s reset, you can post questions on our forums to the Pixel community.
