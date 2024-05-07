Fix sound problems - Pixel Phone Help (2024)

Step 1: Check the strength of your mobile data connection.

At the top of your screen, find the mobile signal icon. A filled triangle means that you have a strong signal .

. If you don’t have a strong connection, find an area with a stronger signal. Try going outside or to another indoor location.

Tip: To find where your mobile carrier has coverage, go to their website and check their coverage map.

To find where your mobile carrier has coverage, go to their website and check their coverage map. If you’re in a crowded area, like a city center, mobile data connections can be slower due to the number of people on the same network.

Step 2: Turn off Bluetooth. Learn how to turn off Bluetooth.

Step 3: Turn the volume up or down. Some music sounds distorted when played loudly. Learn how to find your volume buttons.

Step 4: Turn Wi-Fi on or off.

If Wi-Fi is on, turn it off, then make a call.

If Wi-Fi is off, turn it on, then make a call.

Step 5: If you’re on a video call, turn video off and back on.

Step 6: If you’re in motion, like in a train or car, wait until you stop before you call.

Step 7: Restart your phone.

Press your phone’s power button. On the screen, tap Restart .

. You can also press your phone’s power button for about 30 seconds to restart your phone.

Step 8: If you’re on a call, turn your speakerphone on, then off. If you can’t hear sound when your speakerphone is on or off, learn how to contact Pixel support.

Step 9: Play 2-3 different songs or videos from different apps, like a recorded video on your phone and a song from a music app.