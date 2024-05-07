How To Access iPhone With Broken Screen | CellularNews (2024)



iPhone

Mobile Phone

Source: Businessinsider.com In today’s digital age, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, serving as our primary mode of communication, entertainment, and productivity. However, accidents happen, and one of the common mishaps that can befall our beloved iPhones is a broken screen. The frustration of not being able to access your device can be overwhelming, especially if you rely on it for important tasks and personal information. But fear not, as there are ways to still gain access to your iPhone, even with a broken screen. In this article, we will explore various methods and techniques that will help you access your iPhone smoothly, ensuring that you can continue using your device despite the screen damage. So, let’s dive in and discover how to navigate your iPhone with a broken screen. "; } else{ var Divad = document.getElementById("div8"); Divad.innerHTML = " "; }

Inside This Article

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to a computer Step 2: Use iTunes or Finder to access your iPhone Step 3: Access your iPhone using third-party software Step 4: Access your iPhone using iCloud Conclusion FAQs

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to a computer

When your iPhone screen is broken, the first step to accessing its content is connecting it to a computer. This will allow you to bypass the broken screen and gain access to the device’s files and data. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Start by locating the charging cable that came with your iPhone. This cable will be used to connect your iPhone to the computer.

2. Connect one end of the charging cable to your iPhone’s charging port, which is typically located at the bottom of the device. Make sure the connection is secure.

3. Take the other end of the charging cable and plug it into a USB port on your computer. It is important to use a working USB port to ensure a successful connection.

4. Once your iPhone is connected to the computer, you may see a prompt on the device asking for permission to trust the connected computer. If you can’t see anything on your iPhone screen due to the broken display, you can skip this step.

5. Your computer should detect your iPhone and automatically launch iTunes or Finder, depending on the operating system you are using. If you have iTunes installed, it will open automatically. If you are using macOS Catalina or later, Finder will open.

6. If iTunes or Finder does not open automatically, you can manually launch the application. For iTunes, simply open the program on your computer. For Finder, click on the Finder icon in the Dock, then select your iPhone from the list of devices under the Locations section.

By following these steps, you have successfully connected your iPhone to a computer, paving the way for accessing your device with a broken screen. Now, let’s move on to the next steps and explore how you can access your iPhone’s content using iTunes or Finder, third-party software, or even iCloud.

Step 2: Use iTunes or Finder to access your iPhone

If you have a broken screen on your iPhone and want to access its content, one of the options you have is to make use of iTunes or Finder on a computer. This method allows you to connect your iPhone to the computer and access your device’s data, such as photos, videos, contacts, and more.

To get started, you will need a computer with the latest version of iTunes installed or a Mac running macOS Catalina or later with the Finder app. Once you have the necessary software, follow the steps below to access your broken iPhone:

Connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable. Launch iTunes or Finder on your computer. If you’re using iTunes, you might be prompted to “Trust This Computer” on your iPhone. Tap “Trust” and enter your passcode if required. In iTunes or Finder, you should see your iPhone listed. Click on it to access its summary page. From here, you can navigate through different tabs to access specific types of content, such as music, photos, apps, and more. You can also create a backup of your iPhone’s data by clicking on the “Back Up Now” button to ensure you don’t lose any valuable information. To transfer files from your iPhone to the computer, you can use the options available in iTunes or Finder, such as syncing music, selecting specific photos to import, or exporting contacts.

Using iTunes or Finder gives you direct access to your iPhone’s data, even if the screen is broken. It provides a convenient way to manage and transfer files between your iPhone and computer. However, keep in mind that certain actions, such as restoring the iPhone or updating its software, might require you to interact with the device’s screen, which may be challenging with a broken display.

Step 3: Access your iPhone using third-party software

When faced with a broken screen on your iPhone, one of the options you have is to use third-party software to access your device. These tools are specifically designed to help you bypass the screen lock and access the data stored on your iPhone. Follow these steps to access your iPhone using third-party software:

1. Research and choose a reliable third-party software: Start by researching and selecting a reputable third-party software that is designed to work with iPhones. Look for software that has good reviews, a user-friendly interface, and a proven track record of success.

2. Download and install the software on your computer: Once you have selected the software, download it and install it on your computer. Make sure to follow the installation instructions provided by the software vendor.

3. Launch the software and connect your iPhone: Open the software on your computer and connect your iPhone using a USB cable. The software should detect your iPhone automatically and display it on the interface.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions: The third-party software will guide you through the process of accessing your iPhone. This usually involves following a series of on-screen instructions, such as putting your iPhone into DFU mode or following specific steps to bypass the screen lock.

5. Access your iPhone and retrieve your data: Once the software successfully bypasses the screen lock, you will be able to access your iPhone and retrieve your data. Depending on the software you are using, you may have different options to explore and extract your data, such as photos, videos, contacts, messages, and more.

6. Safely eject your iPhone and exit the software: After you have retrieved your data, it’s important to safely eject your iPhone from the third-party software and exit the program. Follow the instructions provided by the software to ensure a proper disconnection of your device.

Note: While third-party software can be a helpful solution for accessing your iPhone with a broken screen, it’s important to exercise caution and choose reputable software from trusted sources. Additionally, always backup your data to protect against any potential loss or damage.

Step 4: Access your iPhone using iCloud

If you have a broken iPhone screen and cannot physically interact with your device, using iCloud is a convenient way to access your data. iCloud is an online storage service provided by Apple that allows you to back up and access your data from any device with an internet connection. Follow the steps below to access your iPhone using iCloud:

1. Open a web browser on your computer or another device.

2. Go to the iCloud website (www.icloud.com) and sign in with your Apple ID and password.

3. Once logged in, you will see a list of available iCloud services. Click on “Find iPhone.”

4. On the next page, you will see a map displaying the location of your iPhone. Click on “All Devices” at the top of the screen and select your broken iPhone from the list.

5. Once you have selected your iPhone, you will see several options, including “Play Sound,” “Lost Mode,” and “Erase iPhone.” Choose the option that suits your needs.

6. If you only want to access your iPhone and retrieve data, click on “Lost Mode.” This will lock your device remotely and prevent unauthorized access. You can also add a custom message with contact information for anyone who finds your iPhone.

7. Once your iPhone is in Lost Mode, you can click on “Done” and then click on the Back button to return to the main iCloud page.

8. Now, click on “Find iPhone” again, and this time select your iPhone from the list. In the bottom right corner of the screen, click on the “i” icon to access more details about your device.

9. You will now see a window with various tabs, such as Summary, Location, and Actions. Click on the tabs to view specific information about your iPhone and perform actions like playing a sound or erasing the device.

10. To access your data, click on the “Photos,” “Contacts,” or “Notes” icons on the main iCloud dashboard. This will allow you to view and download your data from your broken iPhone.

By using iCloud, you can easily access your data from a broken iPhone without the need to physically interact with the device. Remember to keep your Apple ID and password secure to protect your data and privacy.

Conclusion

Accessing an iPhone with a broken screen may seem like a daunting task, but with the right approach, it can be done. Whether you want to extract important data or continue using your device, there are several methods available to help you overcome this obstacle. Using alternative input methods like a Bluetooth keyboard, using VoiceOver or AssistiveTouch, or even connecting your iPhone to a computer with a broken screen repair tool can provide you with the accessibility you need.

Remember to prioritize your safety and well-being throughout the process. If you’re not confident in your abilities or the damage is severe, it’s best to seek professional assistance or take your device to an authorized service center.

With perseverance and the right knowledge, you can overcome the challenge of a broken iPhone screen and regain control over your device.

FAQs

Q: How can I access my iPhone if the screen is broken?

A: If the screen of your iPhone is broken, there are a few different options you can try. One option is to connect your iPhone to a computer and use iTunes to access your device and back up your data. Another option is to use a Lightning Digital AV Adapter or a HDMI adapter to connect your iPhone to a TV or a monitor and navigate through the device using the external display. Alternatively, you can try using VoiceOver, a built-in accessibility feature, to control your iPhone without using the touch screen.

Q: Can I still receive calls on my iPhone with a broken screen?

A: Yes, you can still receive calls on your iPhone even if the screen is broken. The incoming calls will be displayed on the screen, and you can answer them by swiping the designated area on the screen or by pressing the side or home button. However, if the touch screen is completely unresponsive, you may need to use a Bluetooth headset or connect your iPhone to a compatible car audio system to answer calls.

Q: Is there a way to retrieve data from my iPhone with a broken screen?

A: Yes, it is possible to retrieve data from an iPhone with a broken screen. You can connect your iPhone to a computer and use iTunes to perform a backup of your device’s data. Alternatively, if you have enabled iCloud backup on your iPhone, you can access your data from iCloud by logging into your account on a computer or another iOS device.

Q: Can I still use the touch screen on my iPhone with a cracked screen?

A: It depends on the severity of the crack on your iPhone’s screen. If the touch screen is minimally affected and still responds to touch, you should be able to use it. However, if the crack is extensive and affecting the touch sensitivity, you may experience difficulties in using the touch screen. In such cases, it is recommended to use alternative methods, such as connecting your iPhone to a computer or using VoiceOver.

Q: How much does it cost to repair a broken iPhone screen?

A: The cost of repairing a broken iPhone screen can vary depending on several factors, including the model of your iPhone and the extent of the damage. Generally, repairing an iPhone screen can range from around $100 to $300, but it is advised to contact an authorized Apple service provider for an accurate price quote and to inquire about warranty coverage, if applicable.

"; } else{ var Divad = document.getElementById("div6"); Divad.innerHTML = "

"; }