Fluffy Cloud Bread Recipe - Easy 3 Ingredient Keto Bread! (2024)

By: Shelly Posted: Jul 8, 2020 Updated: Nov 13, 2021 32 Comments ★★★★★5 from 6 reviews

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe Save My Favorites

Cloud Bread is an easy to make, fluffy and gluten free bread substitute! Naturally low-carb, this cloud bread recipe is a simple alternative to bread and my kids love it too!

Serve this as a sandwich with my favorite Chicken Salad Recipe!

Table of Contents What Is Cloud Bread?

Cloud Bread is Perfect for Sandwiches!

What 3 Ingredients Do You Need?

How to Make Cloud Bread

Can You Season It?

Serving Ideas

Get the Recipe

What Is Cloud Bread?

Ok, I know this cloud bread recipe sounds a little strange… Carb Free? Gluten Free? What is the world coming to? But stay with me here for a quick sec. I won’t steer you wrong, I swear it.

I would imagine a lot of us have “gone off carbs” a time or two in our lives. And sometimes when you’re on the low-carb wagon you just want a damn sandwich. I know it’s not just me.

But let me also just say that while Cloud Bread recipe is PERFECT for those watching their carbs, it’s also actually GOOD! The texture is bread-ish. I won’t sit here and tell you that it’s bread, but it’s the closest darn thing I have ever had to bread without actually BEING bread. AND it doesn’t have weird aftertaste like a lot of low-carb food seems to. The reason for that is it’s made with completely normal ingredients that you probably have in your kitchen right now.

Cloud Bread is Perfect for Sandwiches!

The main ingredients in this bread recipe are eggs and cream cheese, but you will also need Cream of Tartar, salt, and (if you want) a little sweetener.

When they’re baked up they are SO pretty…They aren’t thick buns, but they can be sliced in half and used on a sandwich!

My son LOVED tuna salad on the cloud bread. It’s VERY soft, so if you want something with a little more durability you could easily toast it!

What 3 Ingredients Do You Need?

eggs

cream of tartar

cream cheese

How to Make Cloud Bread

Just whip the egg whites with the Cream of Tartar (to stabilize the whites).

The problem some people have had when making this recipe is that they don’t mix the egg whites long enough, causing the mixture to be too runny. Just make sure that the egg whites form stiff peaks before moving on to the next step.

Also make sure you mix the yolks, cream cheese a pinch of salt and sugar (if you are using it) together until they are smooth. Then fold the whites into the cream cheese mixture CAREFULLY until it’s combined.

Can You Season It?

Add any seasoning into the cream cheese mixture to season it up. Seasoning it is key to getting a delicious bread. You can use:

garlic powder

dried herbs

sweetener

Scoop out the mixture onto a lined baking sheet, and when they are baked they will come out like this…

If you can’t wait and eat one warm they are a little “eggy”. But if you wait until they’ve cooled completely they will be more bread-like.

Serving Ideas:

I really like it cut in half and toasted served with tuna or chicken salad!

Toast it and spread a little peanut butter on it!

Use it for avocado toast!

Make an egg sandwich for a high protein breakfast!

ps – this cloud bread recipe is by no means low-calorie or “diet” food. It’s just a fun alternative to traditional bread for those who are trying to avoid it!

See Also Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe - Evolving Table

Print

Cloud Bread Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 4.3 from 6 reviews Author: Cookies & Cups

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 6 buns 1 x

Category: Bread

Method: Baking

Cuisine: Dinner Rate Print Description Cloud Bread is an easy to make, fluffy and gluten free bread substitute! Naturally low-carb, this cloud bread recipe is a simple alternative to bread and my kids love it too! Ingredients Scale 3 large eggs, separated

large eggs, separated 1/4 teaspoon Cream of Tartar

Cream of Tartar 2 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

cream cheese, room temperature optional – 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

optional: 1 tablespoon granulated sugar (or any natural sweetener like honey, agave syrup etc) OR 1 packet artificial sweetener such as Splenda Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a light colored baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment beat the egg whites and Cream of Tartar together on high speed until stiff peaks form. In a large bowl combine the egg yolks, cream cheese, and salt and/or sugar (if using) until completely smooth. You can do this step with a spoon or a mixer. Gently fold in the egg whites into the cream cheese mixture. Do this step carefully to not deflate egg whites. The fluffier the batter the fluffier the bread will turn out. Scoop the batter onto the prepared pan, forming 6 “buns”, about 4 inches in diameter. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the bread is golden brown and set. Allow to cool before serving. Notes store airtight refrigerated for up to 5 days Add in 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, or any seasoning you prefer to give this cloud bread flavor! Nutrition Serving Size: 1 bun

Calories: 69

Sugar: 0.4 g

Sodium: 162.2 mg

Fat: 5.6 g

Carbohydrates: 0.8 g

Protein: 3.7 g

Cholesterol: 102.6 mg

Want To Save This Recipe? Save Recipe My Favorites

Find more recipes like this: Breads

Recipes



PIN for later: