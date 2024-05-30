Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (2024)

The Best Type Of Nuts You Should Snack On, Depending On Your Health Goals Nutritionists Have Doubts About Some Of Today's Popular Soda Alternatives The 10 Best Recipes From Instagram In March That You Probably Missed Therapists Say These 4 Comments Harm Your Kids' Relationship With Food Actually, A Woman's Place IS In The Kitchen Is Your Seltzer Habit Hurting Your Gut Health? Doctors Have (Mostly) Good News How Worried Should We Be About Artificial Food Dye? 8 So-Called 'Health Foods' That Aren't As Healthy As You Thought The 1 Sign You Should Never, Ever Ignore If You Suspect You Have Food Poisoning The Next 'It' co*cktail Has A Rather Raunchy Name 6 Rules For Dining Out That Waitstaff Really Wish You'd Follow 6 Things You Should Never Say To Someone You're Dining With — And Why Are You Constipated? These Foods And Drinks May Be To Blame. Want To Avoid Painful Kidney Stones? These Foods Can Help. This 1 Simple Step Makes Brown Rice Taste Infinitely Better Do You Have Issues Sleeping? These Foods And Drinks Could Be To Blame The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From February Why We're At Serious Risk Of Losing Coffee (And Other Foods We Love) So THAT'S Why Alcohol Makes You Poop Weird The Best Foods To Eat For A Long Life, According To Longevity Experts So THAT'S How Little Salt We're Supposed To Eat Every Day? Yikes. 5 Americanized Dishes That Chinese Chefs Will Never Order The 1 Type Of Food Insecurity We Don't Talk About (And It Hurts Your Mental Health) Can You Just Cut Off Moldy Parts Of Cheese And Eat The Rest? Kareem Queeman: 'It's Presence That's Power' When It Comes To Representation Can Food Actually Lift Your Mood When You're Feeling Down? Is A Vegan Diet The Best Option For Your Heart Health? Cardiologists Weigh In

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (26)

Nutritionists and dietitians are here to help you see past the buzzwords.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (27)

You might need to take a look in the toilet and get yourself to a doctor.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (28)

Here's what you should know about this increasingly popular — and incredibly sweet — drink.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (29)

“When you see the ring light come out, you know it's going to be a bad table."

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (30)

Even if they’re well-meaning, these remarks can make some people feel judged, shamed and self-conscious.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (31)

Gastro doctors and dietitians explain how your diet may be making your bathroom problems worse.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (32)

Changing your diet can make a huge difference in kidney stone formation and recurrence.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (33)

And it costs absolutely nothing but a few minutes of patience.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (34)

You already know drinking coffee late in the day can keep you up. But you’ll be surprised at these sneaky sleep disruptors.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (35)

A fast food copycat, peanut butter ramen and two different versions of garlicky chicken.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (36)

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern is asking you to save them.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (37)

GI experts break down exactly why alcohol can trigger diarrhea, fecal urgency and other unpleasant side effects.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (38)

We asked three top longevity experts what’s in their grocery carts. Here’s what they told us.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (39)

Do you even know how many milligrams you eat per day?

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (40)

These are the dishes first- and second-generation Chinese restaurant kids know not to order.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (41)

Lacking access to culturally appropriate foods can contribute to shame, mental health concerns and a loss of identity.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (42)

There’s good news, and there’s bad news.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (43)

"I came to a realization — there was no representation in food media doing what I do who looked like me — no Black men, no men of color, and no openly queer men."

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (44)

Some ingredients can regulate your hormones, while others only provide temporary relief before sending you crashing.

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (45)

Plant-based eating is more popular than ever, but does completely giving up animal products have more of an impact than the Mediterranean diet?

Food and Drink - Recipes, Inspiration (2024)
