Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A Forfar bridie is a popular Scottish creation that isn’t quite as famous as Cornish pasties, but if you ask me, they win the prize for the tastier of the two!

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (1)

Have you ever heard of a bridie? Unless you’re from Scotland, or possibly the UK, I’d place a bet that you haven’t, and that’s such a shame! Let’s change that, shall we?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (2)

What is a Bridie? (or a Forfar Bridie?)

A Scottish Forfar bridie is a meat and onion filled pastry that is popular in Scotland. The traditional and authentic Forfar version uses shortcrust pastry, however, bridies are often made with flaky pastry in Scotland. In the US and Canada, it would be referred to as a handheld meat pie.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (3)

Forfar bridies are perfect packable food to go, too.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (8)

Forfar Bridie Recipe

Adapted from Rampant Scotland and Traditional Scottish Cookery Cookbook Serves 6

FULL PRINTABLE RECIPE BELOW

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (9)

Ingredients

Note: shortcrust pastry is the authentic option.

Oven temperature to start: 450˚F (230˚C)

Step by Step Directions for Bridie Recipe

Put all of the ingredients, except for the pastry, into a large bowl and mix well, preferably with your hands.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (10)

Divide the pastry and meat mixture into six equal portions. Roll or cut (if using puff pastry) each piece of pastry into an oval or circle about six inches in diameter, and about quarter of an inch thick.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (11)

Place some of the bridie mixture in the middle of the pastry.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (12)

See Also
Homemade Jelly Candies Recipe to Make and Gift

Wet the edge of the pastry with water, then fold over to seal.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (13)

Seal the edge of the pastry with a fork.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (14)

Place the finished bridies onto a baking sheet lined with a silicone sheet or piece of parchment paper. Cut a small slit or two in the top then brush with an egg white wash (slightly beat an egg white with half a teaspoon of water.)

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (15)

Bake in a pre-heated oven at 450˚F (230˚C) for 10 minutes. Lower the temperature to 350˚F (180˚C) and cook for another 35 to 40 minutes until they are golden brown. If they start to get too brown, cover with aluminum foil. Remove from the oven and if not eating them right away, place on a metal cooling rack.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (16)

Serve hot, with a generous amount of HP Sauce! and chips (as in chunky fries) and Heinz beans. Thanks to Rona B. from Forfar who told me that they’re traditionally served with chips (and not mashed potatoes) and beans. She also went out of her way to ask NINE other friends how they eat theirs and they all concurred. So there you have it: straight from Forfar! Thanks again, Rona! 😊

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (17)

How about some Dundee cake with a cup of tea, now?

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (18)

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (19)

Forfar Bridie Recipe

Yield: 6

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Traditional Scottish handheld meat pies from Forfar, Scotland.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb mince or chopped lean, organic beef, cut into 1/2" pieces (1 cm)
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 oz butter (about 2 Tbsp) cut into small pieces, or shredded suet
  • 1/2 tsp dry mustard powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp Kosher or sea salt
  • 3/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp beef stock (I use water and Oxo beef cube)
  • 1 lb flaky pastry or puff pastry (See notes)

Instructions

Oven Temperature: 450˚F (230˚C)

SHORTCRUST PASTRY RECIPE

  1. Put all of the ingredients, except for the pastry, into a large bowl and mix well, preferably with your hands.
  2. Divide the pastry and meat mixture into six equal portions. Roll or cut (if using puff pastry) each piece of pastry into an oval or circle about six inches in diameter, and about quarter of an inch thick.
  3. Place some of the bridie mixture in the middle of the pastry.
  4. Wet the edge of the pastry with water, then fold over to seal.
  5. Seal the edge of the pastry with a fork.
  6. Place the finished bridies onto a baking sheet lined with a silicone sheet or piece of parchment paper. Cut a small slit or two in the top then brush with an egg white wash (slightly beat an egg white with half a teaspoon of water.)
  7. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 450˚F (230˚C) for 10 minutes. Lower the temperature to 350˚F (180˚C) and cook for another 35 to 40 minutes until they are golden brown. If they start to get too brown, cover with aluminum foil. Remove from the oven and if not eating them right away, place on a metal cooling rack.
  8. Serve hot, with a generous amount of HP Sauce! You can make it a full meal by adding hot, fluffy mashed potatoes and a green vegetable, like peas, (or Heinz beans.)

Notes

  • Shortcrust pastry is the authentic option. Also, omit the mustard powder and beef stock for a more authentic recipe. (Link to shortcrust pastry in the instructions)
  • I used Trader Joe's puff pastry for the bridies in the photos.
Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 710Total Fat: 44gSaturated Fat: 22gTrans Fat: 1gUnsaturated Fat: 17gCholesterol: 139mgSodium: 1030mgCarbohydrates: 44gFiber: 3gSugar: 16gProtein: 32g

Nutrition information is only an estimate.

Did you make this recipe?

Please leave a review by clicking on the 5 stars above, in the purple header (a form will appear) or tag me on Instagram! 😍

More savory Scottish recipes ~

Haggis, Neeps and Tattie Pie

Steak Pie

Scottish Red Lentil Soup

Christina’s Cucinais a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com.

Forfar Bridies (Recipe) (2024)
Top Articles
THE BEST Creamy Mushroom Toast Recipe | Montana Happy
Brioche Chestnut Stuffing Recipe
Mourielle Hurtado Herrera Wiki
Enola Holmesová ⭐ 63% [Enola Holmes] (2020)
Latest Posts
Irish Soda Bread Recipe (Traditional Brown Bread)
The BEST Green Bean Casserole Recipe! | Gimme Some Oven
Article information

Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6411

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Birthday: 1996-05-10

Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

Phone: +96313309894162

Job: Legacy Sales Designer

Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.