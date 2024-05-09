German Sweet Roll Recipe with Raisins – Oma's Rosinenbrötchen (2024)

Home German Bread Recipes Sweet Roll Recipe

by: Gerhild Fulson / Cookbook Author, Blogger, German Oma!

Here's myeasy German Sweet Roll recipe, raisin buns, aka Rosinenbrötchen, that's an easy one to include among your holiday baking recipes.

Using a traditional method of making this yeast rolls recipe, you can also use the dough to make a fruit loaf. Why not double the recipe and make a loaf and some rolls? Freeze some for later use.

The texture of these sweet rolls is more similar to a buttery biscuit than a light airy yeast bun. You'll find the dough a bit 'greasy' to work with, but it ends up being delicious!

Use your Bread Machine to make the Dough ...

If you're a bread machine fan, you can just add the ingredients, minus the nuts, raisins, and lemon peel. Set the machine to 'dough' and add these remaining ingredients at the first 'signal'. Once the dough is done, remove and form it.

Although a bit time consuming, this is definitely worth making. It's traditional German Easter food - it's even fun for the kids to make the rolls from kneading the dough to forming the rolls.



Ready to make these Sweet Rolls?

Is the recipe below locked?Here'swhy. German Sweet Roll Recipe with Raisins – Oma's Rosinenbrötchen

Prep Time

80 minutes

Bake Time

30 minutes

Total Time 110 minutes

Servings:

Makes 10 - 12 rolls Ingredients: 1 teaspoon sugar

½ cup warm milk (110°F)

1½ packages active dry yeast (1 tablespoon)

¾ cup butter, melted, cooled slightly

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoonvanilla sugar (or ½ teaspoonvanilla)

2½ cups flour, all-purpose

½ teaspoonsalt

½ teaspooncardamom (optional)

½ cup chopped almonds

⅓ cup chopped candied lemon peel

grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

1⅓ cups raisins

1 egg yolk

sugar to sprinkle on rolls Instructions: Stir 1 teaspoon sugar into warm milk. Sprinkle with yeast. Let stand until frothy, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, mix butter, sugar, and vanilla sugar (or vanilla). In a large bowl, mix flour, salt, and cardamom. Add yeast and butter mixture, stirring to make dough. Knead in almonds, candied peel, lemon zest and juice, and raisins. On floured surface, knead dough until smooth and elastic. Cover and let rise in a warm place about 40 minutes. Lightly knead risen dough. Divide dough into 10 to 12 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball. Place onto a greased baking sheet and flatten lightly. Cover and let stand in warm place, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 375°F. Brush rolls with beaten egg yolk mixed with a bit of water and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on rack. Notes/Hints:

To make a loaf, after first rising, lightly knead risen dough. Place either on a greased baking sheet or in a greased loaf pan. Cover and let stand in a warm place about 30 minutes. Bake in a preheated 375° F. oven for about 45 to 50 minutes until golden brown. Bottom of loaf should sound hollow when tapped. Cool on rack. * * * * *

Unless otherwise noted recipe, images and content © Just like Oma | www.quick-german-recipes.com



Leave a comment about this recipe or ask a question?

* * * * *

