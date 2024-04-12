Gluten Free Chex Mix Recipe - Homemade Chex Mix (2024)

Check Out Our Dining On A Dime Cookbooks!
This homemade gluten free Chex mix recipe is super easy to make and great for holiday get togethers and our family and kids LOVE it! We love to make it at Christmas and Thanksgiving!
We LOVE Chex Mix at our house! We make several big batches of this Chex mix recipe at Christmas every yearand each time it goes…quickly! We do leave out the nuts because no one in our family like nuts but mom and me.
This homemade Chex mix is best when it is baked in the oven.There is just something about baking that really brings out the flavor in our opinion.
If you use generic ingredients or a different brand than I’ve included,you should read the ingredients if you’re trying to keep it gluten free.
Gluten Free Chex Mix Recipe
- Author: Tawra Kellam
Ingredients
3 1/2 cups Rice Chex (I use generic)
3 1/2 cups Corn Chex (I use generic)
2 cups gluten-free O’s cereal (I use Cheerios)
1 cup gluten-free peanuts (optional)
6 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted (You may use ghee if you’re dairy free.)
1/4 cup gluten free Worcestershire sauce (Lea & Perrins)
2 tsp. seasoned salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1 cup bite-sized gluten free pretzels (Synder’s or Glutino)
1 cup gluten free bagel chips (Glutino)
Instructions
To Microwave:
- Mix the cereals, nuts, pretzels and bagel chips in a large microwavable bowl. Set aside.
- In a small microwavable bowl, microwave the butter, uncovered, on high about 40 seconds or until melted.
- Stir in seasonings.
- Pour over the cereal mixture. Stir until evenly coated.
- Microwave the Chex mix, uncovered, on high 5 to 6 minutes, thoroughly stirring every 2 minutes.
- Spread on paper towels to cool. Store in airtight container.
To Bake In The Oven:
- Preheat the oven to 250°.
- Put the cereal and seasoning mixture into an ungreased roasting pan.
- Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
- Spread on paper towels to cool for about 15 minutes.
Chex Mix Tips:
This homemade Chex mix recipe is an easy make ahead recipe that can be stored 2-3 weeks.In our house, it doesn’t last that long but it can be done. :-)
Substitutions: You can mix and match to suit your taste—just use a total of 9 cups of cereal. Honey Nut Cheerios adds a touch of sweetness. You can add more pretzels or bagel chips and, of course, if you aren’t gluten free, use any “regular” items.
Other Add Ins For Homemade Chex Mix:
- oyster crackers
- cheese crackers (like Cheez-Its)
- cashews
- almonds
- sunflower seeds
- Ranch Seasoning Packet (instead of seasonings)
- a couple of dashes hot sauce
- or leave out the seasonings and add:
- drizzled chocolate or caramel
- cinnamon and sugar
- drizzle buttercream frosting that has been thinned with some milk
This easy homemade gluten free Chex mix recipe is modified from the Chex mix recipe in volume 2 of our cookbook. We substituted the gluten ingredients for ones not containing gluten.
For more easy gluten free recipes, check out our gluten free dairy free cookbook:
Comments
MICHELLE MURRAY
LOVE YOU GUYS!
GREAT TO BE A VIEWER AND ENJOY YOUR FAMILY WAY BEYOND WHAT YOU ARE MAKING THAT DAY.
WONDERFUL TO SEE JILL AGAIN TOO.
MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM SO CALIFORNIA
LOVING MY COOKBOOK
Jill
Thank Michelle so much. I do miss though not seeing everyone’s comments so am glad you commented on here. Merry Christmas to you too!!!!!
MARY DAFOE
just wanted you to know me and hubs watch your youtube. its made me be more careful of purchasing things i do not need ,instead of buying gluten free bread ( 4 out of 5 of us are gluten free) i made GF pancakes and made egg sandwiches out of them for breakfast . probably saved 30 a week on bread GF is 5-6 a small loaf . i spent about 2 dollars for a dozen pancakes ( homemade)
Jill
Thank you Mary for watching and so glad the tips and ideas are helping
Sally
Gluten free cereal and wheat free snacks that don’t need cooking
Stephanie Gianquinto
I live in Orange County, CA where everything is expensive and people are “fancy “. By following your recipes and frugal tips my family is able to live on one income and enjoy vacations and special date nights. We are debt free and have cut our grocery bill in half by following your lead. Tawra, I have “gotten it together” and my family has reaped the benefits! Thanks to you, Jill and Mike!
Jill
Oh Stephanie thank you for letting us know. We love getting testimonies like yours and it really is an encouragement to people who think they just can’t do it but you are the perfect example that it can be done. Way to go and good job!!!
