Gluten Free Dairy Free Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Thanksgiving Drinks, Appetizers, Salads, and Breads

Healthy Cranberry Apple Mocktail (Lower Sugar) Celebrate the New Year the healthier way with our Cranberry Apple Mocktail! It’s non-alcoholic, lower in sugar, paleo, and made with pure cranberry juice. Our cranberry mocktail is perfect for celebrating while still eating healthier or cutting back on alcohol.

Ginger Apple Sparkling Cider (Lower Sugar) This delicious Ginger Apple Sparkling Cider is the perfect chilled drink for fall! It also has less sugar than regular sparkling cider so you can enjoy this drink during the holidays and still meet your health goals.

Gluten Free Garlic Herb Crackers (Dairy Free) Homemade crackers are great for healthier appetizers and snacks! Our Gluten Free Garlic Herb Crackers are whole grain, dairy free, and peanut free, too.

Gluten Free Drop Biscuits (Vegan) Want some easy and allergy friendly biscuits for your breakfast or dinner? Make a batch of our super easy Gluten Free Drop Biscuits, they are dairy free and egg free!

Dairy Free Garlic Parmesan Gluten Free Dinner Rolls Photo Credit:petiteallergytreats.com Dairy Free Garlic Parmesan Gluten FreeDinner Rolls to pass at the table! These gluten free dinner rolls are light and fluffy. They are food allergy friendly since they are egg free, soy free, tree nut free and have a dairy free vegan option.

Gluten Free Cornbread with Dairy Free Honey Butter Serve this moist and delicious Gluten Free Cornbread with your favorite stew or chili for cold nights. It’s gluten free, egg free, dairy free, and nut free! Top it with our delicious homemade dairy free Honey Butter.

Mini Gluten Free Cornbread Muffins with Roasted Chilies Photo Credit:www.fearlessdining.com If you’re looking for the perfect side to almost any meal, this naturallygluten free cornbread muffin recipeis just the thing.

Bacon Wrapped Brussel Sprouts Photo Credit:fitfoodiefinds.com This two-ingredient, bacon-wrapped brussel sprouts recipe is the perfect appetizer for a delicious Thanksgiving feast. They are healthy, easy to make, and oh so tasty!

Vegan Italian Stuffed Mushrooms - Whole Food Plant Based Photo Credit:healthymidwesterngirl.com A healthy, plant-based/vegan stuffed mushroom appetizer with tasty Parmesan cheese and Italian sausage flavors. Bonus: this recipe doesn't use tofu or meat substitutes!

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Kale and Apples Photo Credit:thekitchengirl.com This shaved Brussels sprout salad recipe is festive, healthy, and loaded with superfoods kale, pomegranate, and apples. It’s the perfect combo of sweet and savory with TONS of texture in every bite!

Fall Harvest Salad with Roasted Vegetables & Wild Rice Photo Credit:www.crowdedkitchen.com This colorful and hearty harvest salad is full of fiber and nutrients from wild rice, roasted carrots, radishes, sweet potatoes and onions. It’s a healthy and satisfying seasonal side dish.

Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad Photo Credit:flavorthemoments.com Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad is a hearty vegan quinoa salad with roasted butternut squash, pomegranate and a tangy, sweet apple cider maple dressing!

Roasted Beets and Fennel Salad Photo Credit:greenheartlove.com Roasted Beets and Fennel Salad with Maple Dijon Vinaigrette is a medley of colorful vegetables served as a warm meal or as a delicious side. Its hearty, comforting and easy to make by simply using an oven.

Cranberry Jello Salad- Thanksgiving Recipe- Christmas Recipe Photo Credit:www.peelwithzeal.com A classic cranberry jello salad recipe made with raspberry jello, crunchy walnuts, fresh orange, and tart apple. This is not a molded jello salad, but a tangy and sweet cranberry salad that is akin to cranberry relish.

Thanksgiving Fruit Salad (Fall Fruit Salad) Photo Credit:foxeslovelemons.com Thanksgiving Fruit Salad is a vibrant, healthy addition to your holiday table. Colorful chopped fruit is tossed with a simple honey dressing for a delicious, easy side dish.

Thanksgiving side dishes

Gluten Free Green Bean Casserole (Dairy Free) Serve up this delicious Gluten Free Green Bean Casserole made with fresh green beans for your next holiday gathering. Our recipe is dairy free and still creamy and delicious, with added bacon and dairy free parmesan for even more flavor!Your friends, family, and guests won’t even know it’s allergy friendly.

Vegan Green Bean Casserole (gluten-free) Photo Credit:www.eatingbyelaine.com Fresh green beans, a creamy casserole, and perfectly crunchy topping all come together to make a traditional Healthier Green Bean Casserole!

Air Fryer Green Beans (4 Ways) Photo Credit:healthfulblondie.com 10-minute tender and crispy air fryer green beans prepared 4 ways: lemon garlic, Italian parmesan, balsamic glazed, or sesame Asian-inspired. The perfect side dish for any dinner – even for picky eaters!

Bacon Wrapped Green Bean Bundles Photo Credit:sweetpealifestyle.com Bacon wrapped green bean bundles are a deliciously simple side dish recipe perfect for any time of the year!

Orange Glazed Green Beans with Cranberries Recipe Photo Credit:cupcakesandkalechips.com Sweet and tart with a little zing, and perfectly easy for a holiday meal or weeknight supper.

Tahini Maple - glazed Carrots (vegan) Photo Credit:veeatcookbake.com Tahini Maple – glazed Carrots – This great veggie side dish will completely satisfy your guests.

Za’atar Roasted Carrots Photo Credit:www.acedarspoon.com Za'atar Roasted Carrots are a nice change from traditional roasted carrots. The earthy za'atar mixed with the fresh parsley adds a nice flavor to the natural sweetness that roasting carrots brings out.

Easy Sauteed Garlic Mushrooms with Cauliflower Photo Credit:iheartumami.com The BEST Sauteed Mushrooms recipe with garlic cauliflower crumbles is a simple and easy side dish that tastes just like the ones you get at the steakhouse! The caramelized mushrooms taste savory and super juicy, with a meaty texture. My personal touch…crunchy cauliflower crumble topping and a sprinkle of cashew parmesan cheese!

Roasted Root Vegetables Photo Credit:girlheartfood.com This oven roasted root vegetables recipe is loaded with plenty of delicious root veggies and fresh herbs. Makes for an easy side dish to a weekday dinner or holiday meals. Roasted root veg never tasted so good!

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Balsamic, Bacon, and Cranberries Photo Credit:www.allthehealthythings.com These easy roasted brussel sprouts with balsamic, bacon, and cranberries were basically made for your Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner table.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Onions (Paleo, AIP, Keto) Photo Credit:eatbeautiful.net Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Onions are an easy way to make these veggies caramelized but with so little work! A sheet pan side dish perfect for comfort food meals and the holidays.

Roasted Romanesco with Pomegranates & Tahini Sauce Photo Credit:yummyaddiction.com This warm romanesco side dish is the perfect way to enjoy roasted veggies this winter. Serving the romanesco with pomegranates and tahini sauce just elevates it to a whole new level of delicious flavour!

Vegan Pumpkin Risotto Photo Credit:zardyplants.com This creamy and cozy one-pot Vegan Pumpkin Risotto is the ultimate comfort meal, but still healthy and family friendly. A 20 minute dish!

Butternut Squash Casserole (Vegan) Photo Credit:healthytasteoflife.com A healthy savory butternut squash casserole recipe sweetened with dried fruits and sweet potatoes, complemented by earthiness of brown / wild rice and finished with sweet balsamic notes. Enjoy this butternut squash casserole as a side dish or as main dish – either way – perfect for a holiday table.

Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash Photo Credit:veganhuggs.com Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash ~ an all-in-one meal that’s bursting with fall flavors.

Butternut Squash and Kale Quinoa Stuffing (The BEST Gluten-Free Stuffing!) Photo Credit:www.goodlifeeats.com This butternut squash and kale quinoa stuffing is a fantastic vegetarian and gluten-free stuffing recipe loaded with tons of veggies and flavors.

Gluten Free Sweet Potato Casserole (Dairy Free) Serve our incredible dairy free and Gluten Free Sweet Potato Casserole with your holiday meals! It’s hot and creamy on the inside with a crisp topping. We’ve made part of this recipe in the Instant Pot to make it easier and faster. Plus our recipe is also soy free, nut free, and vegan.

Paleo Acorn Squash Casserole Photo Credit:www.plentyandwell.com A great SCD-friendly alternative to a childhood favorite - sweet potato casserole! Made with acorn squash, coconut and a delicious mix of spices and nuts!

Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce (Naturally Sweetened) Serve up this easy to make and healthier side for the holidays! Our Instant Pot Cranberry sauce is naturally sweetened, lower in sugar than traditional cranberry sauce, allergy friendly, and is super easy to make in the Instant Pot!

Orange cranberry sauce with Grand Marnier Photo Credit:www.christinascucina.com Orange cranberry sauce with Grand Marnier makes traditional cranberry sauce a new favorite side dish for Thanksgiving, or any other time of year!

Homemade Cranberry Sauce - Keto and Low Carb Photo Credit:ketocookingchristian.com Homemade cranberry sauce is incredibly easy to make and only takes about 15 minutes!

Roasted Kabocha Squash with Miso Glaze Photo Credit:heartbeetkitchen.com This roasted kabocha squash recipe is absolutely delicious, paired with a flavor packed, garlicky miso glaze that comes together quickly. Kabocha squash tastes sweet and rich once roasted, a true delight. And an extra bonus - the skin is edible, so you don't have to peel this squash!

Hasselback Butternut Squash Photo Credit:www.mykitchenlove.com This Hasselback Butternut Squash is an easy butternut squash recipe with a handful of ingredients, little hands on time, and results in a striking side dish.

Maple cinnamon butternut squash with cranberries and pecans Photo Credit:www.rhubarbarians.com Vegan roasted Maple Cinnamon Butternut Squash loaded with cranberries and pecans, the perfect holiday side dish for your Thanksgiving table.

See Also Best Homemade Toffee Crunch Recipe Homemade Gluten Free Stuffing (Dairy Free) Serve up this easy and delicious dairy free and gluten free stuffing for your holiday meals. Our stuffing recipe is not only gluten and dairy free, but it’s also nut free and top 8 allergen free.

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes {Gluten-free, Dairy-free} Photo Credit:mygluten-freekitchen.com These Dairy Free Mashed Potatoes are perfectly smooth, creamy, flavorful! Easy to make in the Instant Pot or on the stove.

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Bacon Photo Credit:prepareandnourish.com An easy and delicious side dish that consists of bacon, sage, garlic and of course the sweet potatoes.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Cauliflower Recipe Photo Credit:oohlalaitsvegan.com These roasted cauliflower mashed potatoes put a new spin on a traditional recipe favorite. Loaded with roasted heirloom garlic and fresh herbs, these easy mashed cauliflower potatoes are the absolute best despite being non-dairy, gluten-free, vegan, low fat, and low-calorie.

Instant Pot Baked Potatoes Photo Credit:ifoodreal.com Fork tender Instant Pot Baked Potatoes come out perfectly fluffy in half the time it takes in the oven. Use any type or size of potato!

Dairy Free Scalloped Potatoes Photo Credit:ciaoflorentina.com This dairy free scalloped potatoes recipe is the ultimate good for you comfort food casserole aka "dauphinoise potatoes" as the French like to call it! Also gluten free, super creamy, no lactose, no oil, no mayo, egg free and wheat-free.

Mashed Turnips (Paleo, Low Carb, Keto) Photo Credit:lowcarbyum.com Need an alternative to potatoes that’s paleo, low carb, and keto friendly? Try mashing turnips which have more flavor than other options.

Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com Your whole family will love this super cozy and easy to prepare Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes!!! It is a great comfort food side dish for everyday family dinners, fall gatherings, Thanksgiving, Christmas and even breakfast.

Skillet Potatoes Recipe {smashed baby potatoes} Photo Credit:girlheartfood.com This Skillet Potatoes Recipe is budget friendly, simple to prepare and just plain delicious!

Main dish recipes + gravies

Gluten-Free Maple-Glazed Roasted Turkey Recipe Photo Credit:www.glutenfreeandmore.com Low and slow are the secrets to making this turkey. Roasting at 325°F produces a beautiful golden-brown outside and juicy, succulent meat inside.

Cranberry Glazed Ham Photo Credit:numstheword.com Cranberry Glazed Ham is the perfect addition to your holiday menu! Salty, sweet, tart, and crispy, it’s cooked to perfection.

How to Roast a Jamaican Jerk Turkey to spice up your Thanksgiving or Christmas table Photo Credit:chefandsteward.com Just in time for the holidays, here is the antidote to yet another boring turkey on your table. Whether you love or despise the popular holiday bird, your palate will be dancing to the beat of the Caribbean with these spicy, flavourful notes. Be prepared to have a Thanksgiving or Christmas Dinner like no other.

Perfect Spatchco*ck Turkey Photo Credit:flavorthemoments.com Perfect Spatchco*ck Turkey isan easy butterflied turkey,giving you the most evenly cooked turkey in about an hour and a half!

Simple Herb and Garlic Roasted Turkey Breast {GF} Photo Credit:flavorthemoments.com Simple Herb and Garlic Roasted Turkey Breast is the perfect way to get delicious roasted turkey in about one hour without the fuss!

Keto Rolled Turkey Photo Credit:madcreationshub.com A roasted boneless and rolled turkey breast is the perfect addition for Christmas, Thanksgiving or any celebration table. So easy to make and a meal that everyone will enjoy!

Gluten Free Turkey Gravy | With Pan Drippings or Without Pan Drippings Photo Credit:www.peelwithzeal.com Our homemade turkey gravy is naturally gluten-free and dairy-free. This gluten-free gravy recipe can be made with pan drippings or without. Either way, it is a delicious gravy and is ready in about 10 minutes.

Easy Vegan Onion Mushroom Gravy Plant-Based | Planted365 Photo Credit:www.planted365.com This easy vegan onion mushroom gravy is simple to make, uses one pot, and takes less than 20 minutes to make.

Vegan Mushroom Gravy Photo Credit:www.theendlessmeal.com If you're looking for a Vegan Mushroom Gravy that is rich, creamy, and ultimately delicious, this is it. It is the perfect side to your Thanksgiving dinner or weekend roast.

Thanksgiving Desserts Don't forget to check out our roundup of gluten free and dairy free holiday pies for more Thanksgiving dessert inspiration!

Gluten Free Amish Oatmeal Pie (Dairy Free) If you love pecan pie but can’t have tree nuts, make our version of Amish Oatmeal Pie! This pie is adapted from a traditional Amish recipe and it uses oatmeal instead of pecans. It has a crisp top and creamy custard filling inside. It’s dairy free, gluten free, and peanut free!

Dairy Free Pumpkin Trifle (Gluten Free) Our dairy free pumpkin trifle is a super quick recipe for a stunning fall or Thanksgiving dessert! This cheesecake trifle is also gluten free and peanut free, so it’s safe for many special diets.

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake (Gluten Free) Fall is the perfect time for pumpkin desserts, and this dairy free and vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake is a great decadent treat for fall parties or a weekend indulgence!

Gluten Free White Chocolate Cranberry Orange Cookies (Dairy Free) Our White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies have the perfect flavors for fall and winter! These cookies perfectly blend orange zest, dried cranberries, and creamy white chocolate in a soft cookie. These cranberry orange cookies are gluten free, dairy free, and top 8 free.

Skip the oven this holiday and make a No Bake Pumpkin Pie! This pumpkin pie has a graham crust and is gluten free and dairy free with a vegan option.

Easy Gluten Free Crustless Pumpkin Pie (Dairy Free) Fall means pumpkin spice! Make this easy Crustless Pumpkin Pie recipe for fall desserts or Thanksgiving! It’s gluten free, vegan, and a bit healthier.

Healthy Gluten Free Maple Apple Crisp (Vegan) Make your apple crisp healthier with this healthy apple crisp! This Healthy Gluten Free Maple Apple Crisp is gluten free, cane sugar free, and has less sugar than traditional recipes for apple crisp.

Paleo Pecan Pie Bars Photo Credit:www.hellospoonful.com These Paleo Pecan Pie Bars taste exactly like the real thing but with simple ingredients that are vegan friendly, dairy free, and gluten free!

Vegan Pumpkin Creme Brulee Photo Credit:addictedtodates.com With all the fall flavors of pumpkin pie in a classic custard dessert that's made completely egg free and dairy free. This creamy vegan pumpkin creme brûlée makes a impressive vegan Thanksgiving dessert.

Gluten-free Apple Crumble Pie (Dutch Apple Pie) Photo Credit:www.aimadeitforyou.com This gluten-free apple crumble pie, or Dutch apple pie, has a flaky crust filled with apples, and topped with a crunchy oat pecan streusel!

Paleo Pumpkin Pie in a Pumpkin Seed Crust Photo Credit:www.thehealthymaven.com This Paleo Pumpkin Pie is dairy-free, grain-free and has zero refined sugar! It requires a bit of patience, but it is absolutely worth it.

Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie, egg free, dairy free Photo Credit:www.thespunkycoconut.com Egg-free, Dairy-free, No-bake Pumpkin Pie

Dairy Free Caramel Apple Pie (Gluten Free) Make a healthier apple tart with this recipe for lighter and allergy-friendly Dairy Free Caramel Apple Pie – it’s gluten free and vegan!

Upside-Down Apple Tartlets Photo Credit:elanaspantry.com Upside-Down Apple Tartlets from Paleo Cooking

Apple Cranberry Compote Photo Credit:balancewithjess.com Homemade Apple Cranberry Compote is a showstopper for the holidays, but it's easy and delicious enough to be enjoyed year-round. Fresh cranberries and apple are simmered together to create a sweet, tart, and vibrant fruit sauce.

Gluten-Free Honey Apple Pie Photo Credit:raiasrecipes.com This easy, gluten-free Honey Apple Pie is a winner every fall! It’s simple, tasty, and allergy-friendly. Recipe for simple double pie pastry is included!

Vegan Pumpkin Cake (Oat & Almond flour) with Cream Cheese Frosting Photo Credit:avocadoskillet.com This Vegan Pumpkin Cake (Oat & Almond flour) with Cream Cheese Frosting is perfect for those of us who love pumpkin desserts but want to eat a little healthier. Like all of my dessert recipes it is vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free. It is topped off with a dairy free cream cheese frosting and is so so good.

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Photo Credit:www.yummymummykitchen.com Classic pumpkin pie has gone vegan with this easy recipe! This delectable vegan and gluten free pumpkin pie is made with a dairy free, egg free, coconut milk filling and almond flour crust!

Awesome Gluten-Free Pear Crisp Photo Credit:cookingwithmammac.com You have to try this Awesome Gluten-Free Pear Crisp! It's vegan too and made with no refined sugar. We love this guilt-free, healthy dessert!

Paleo Apple Pie Photo Credit:www.livingfreelyglutenfree.com This is the perfect Paleo Apple Pie for all of your holiday gatherings! Your family will love the flaky crust and sweet gooey apples.

Pumpkin Pie Bites - Gluten Free, Vegan, & Refined Sugar Free Photo Credit:justwhatweeat.com These gluten free, vegan, and refined sugar free Pumpkin Pie Bites are one of my favorite Holiday desserts!

Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Meringue Photo Credit:www.zestedlemon.com This Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole is a lightened up version of a classic favorite that tastes as good as the original (if not better). It is naturally sweetened and topped with a light and fluffy Maple Meringue.