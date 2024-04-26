Gluten-Free Fig Newtons Recipe (2024)

Note: This site is a participant in the Amazon Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for the site to earn fees by linking to Amazon and affiliated sites.

These Gluten-Free Fig Newtons are actually better than the full-gluten source material. Great texture, and great flavour - inside AND out.

Note: This recipe was first posted on my original blog, Celebration Generation, on November 4, 2014. It was transferred over to this blog - existing comments and all - on 3/8/2021 This past week, I was in Chicago for a convention. It went very well - TONS of fun, loads of laughs, great time spent with friends, as always. This is a yearly event that I cater a dessert (and, more recently, some savoury apps as well!) for. It's always very well received, but this year I did something different - I made the entire menu gluten-free. Given that only a small number of attendees are GF, I was really nervous. GF food has such a bad rep, would they even TRY it? Well, given the reviews that I've been getting for , I probably shouldn't have been worried. The whole spread went over SUPER well, with many people declaring that they would have had no idea it was GF. Three people even told me that they adored my mushroom turnovers... even though they hate mushrooms! What a compliment! Now, time to get back to work!

Gluten-Free Fig Newtons So, let me share one of the most popular recipes from Beyond Flour - Fig Newtons! This recipe takes a little bit of doing - the filling needs to be made and cooled, the dough needs to be chilled - but the result is well worth the time and effort. This produces a fragrant, delicious cookie that is sure to satisfy your comfort food cravings. They are - IMHO - even better than the original, full-gluten store-bought original!

How to Assemble Gluten-Free Fig Newtons 1. Divide dough into 4 equal balls. Generously sprinkle clean work surface with corn starch. Roll one dough ball into a long, thin, and narrow strip – about 4″ x 12″. Trim to square up / tidy the edges. 2. Stir cooled fig mixture to incorporate any condensation that has developed. Transfer about one quarter of the filling to a pastry bag, or heavyweight plastic bag with a corner cut off – either way, you’ll want about ½″ diameter opening. 3. Pipe a long, fat line of filling up the center of the rolled dough, using up all of the filling in the bag. Use a clean spoon to gently spread the filling to a width of slightly more than 1″.

4. Gently fold one long side of dough over the filling. Fold the other long side over that, forming a long tube of filled cookie. 5. Gently flip over, slice into cookies (About 1.5″ long pieces), and gently transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

