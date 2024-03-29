Gluten-free pancakes recipes for a healthy dessert - miss mv (2024)

Gluten-free pancakes recipes for a healthy dessert. Is there anyone who doesn’t like pancakes? So far I haven’t met anyone and these gluten-free pancakes recipes are about to become even more popular since are healthy and heavenly delicious.

Everybody loves pancakes, kids, adults, we all love this dessert. If you or a family member have been avoiding this delicious dessert because of gluten intolerance, there is a solution to your problem.

Luckily, the food industry has evolved and come up with gluten-free products such as wheat gluten-free flour and ready to eat snacks. Many people who have celiac disease, can be relived now that they can enjoy pancakes, bread and other products that were avoided because of how your body responded to allergens.

Now let’s come back to our gluten-free pancakes recipes and show you how easy is to cook them. What’s even better is that you probably have the ingredients already in the kitchen.

The aroma, colour, and taste of each of the recipes will please your sense of taste, smell, and sight. Pick any recipe and surprise your kids this weekend with something sweet.

Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes

Gluten-free blueberry pancakes are an excellent source of protein and carbs. If you looking for ideas to prepare a quick and easy dessert for the weekend, gluten-free blueberry pancakes are a delicious energizer that will keep you full for several hours. In just about 20-30 minutes, your favourite dessert will ready.

Ingredients:

Large egg 1

Blueberries ½ cup

Chia seeds 1 teaspoon

Greek yogurt ½ cup

Vanilla protein powder 1 scoop

Vanilla extract ½ teaspoon

Coconut flour ¼ cup

Unsweetened vanilla almond milk 1/3 cup

How to prepare gluten-free blueberry pancakes:

Mix the protein powder and coconut flour in a bowl. Add chia seeds, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, egg, and vanilla extract. After that, set the mixture aside for about 10 minutes. Get a non-stick pan and set the heat on medium temperature.

Cook each pancake for about 3 minutes on each side. When done, top the pancake with blueberries paste( use a blender to cut blueberries in small pieces) then add Greek yoghurt. You should get six medium-size gluten-free blueberry pancakes from this recipe.

Fluffy Gluten-Free Pancakes

You can prepare fluffy gluten-free pancakes in various ways. However, adding vanilla flavour and a hint of cinnamon makes the dessert tastier. You can enjoy these fluffy gluten-free pancakes with fresh fruits and your favourite syrup.

Ingredients:

All-purpose gluten-free flour 1 cup

Vanilla extract 1 teaspoon

Egg 1

Salt ½ teaspoon

Cold milk ½ cup

Ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon

Gluten-free baking powder ½ teaspoon

Vegetable oil 1 tablespoon

How to make fluffy gluten-free pancakes:

Get a large bowl and mix baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and gluten-free flour. Then mix the vanilla extract, the egg, and vegetable oil for a few seconds until the ingredients are well blended. Next, add the flour, milk and stir it with a wooden spoon until it forms a lumpy batter.

Allow the composition to set for 10 minutes. If the batter is too thick, add a bit more milk. Get a griddle, pour the vegetable oil, and heat it over medium-low heat. Drop 2 heaped tablespoonfuls of the batter onto the griddle for each pancake.

Cook the pancakes for about 4 minutes or until the edges are dry. Flip the pancake and cook the other side for about 3 minutes or until it is brown. Repeat this step for the remaining batter.

Oatmeal Pancakes

This dessert is the best gluten-free pancake recipe for lovers of oat. You will love cooking this recipe because is so easy to prepare, and you can get about ten pancakes on your table in just one hour. What more, the ingredients you will need are almost the same with what you use to prepare your morning oat bowl.

Ingredients:

Eggs 2

Rolled oats 2 ½ cups

Almond milk 2 cups

Baking powder 2 teaspoons

Nutmeg ½ teaspoons

Cinnamon 1 teaspoon

Salt ½ teaspoon

How to make oatmeal pancakes:

Blend the rolled oats with a blender until they have a flour-like look. Once done, spoon the oats into a bowl. Add cinnamon, salt, baking powder, and nutmeg to the bowl. Mix it with a spoon, then add eggs and milk. Continue until is well mixed. Set the mixture aside for about 8 minutes to thicken up.

While waiting for the mixture, heat a pan over medium heat. Grease the pan with vegan butter and ladle two teaspoons of the thickened pancake mixture onto the pan. Cook each side of the pancake for about 3 minutes or until it forms a golden ring around the edges. Serve the pancakes with your favourite syrup and raspberries. Enjoy!

Gluten-free Banana Pancakes recipe

Say adios to bloated symptoms, because these gluten-free pancakes won’t trouble you and will only fulfil your culinary desires. Friendly with your stomach, these gluten-free banana pancakes are impossible not to love them. Try it now!

Ingredients:

Mashed bananas 350g

Sugar 1 cup

Baking powder 1 teaspoon

Eggs (Lightly beaten) 2

Unsalted melted butter 2 tablespoons

Rice flour 1 cup

Sea salt ½ teaspoon

Almond milk ¾ cup

Mung bean flour ½ cup

Vegetable oil

How to prepare gluten-free banana pancakes:

Get a large bowl and mix the rice flour, baking powder, sugar, and sea salt until it is well-combined. Add almond milk, mashed bananas, melted butter, and eggs and mix until the batter is lump-free. Get a non-stick pan and ladle about three tablespoons of the batter onto the griddle.

After that, place three slices of bananas on top of the pancake. Cook the batter until it is set. Flip the pancakes with a spatula and cook the other side until it is brown. Serve the pancakes with maple syrup and enjoy!

To achieve the look like is in the picture, you need to cut the banana slices into star shapes. It might not be easy, that’s why use some sugar powder to sprinkle on top of banana slices, before you commit to cut them into star shape.

