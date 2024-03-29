11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I receive a commission for purchases made through these links, at no cost to you.

I started meal prepping a few years ago to help me eat healthier meals on a tight budget.

The great thing about meal prepping is getting all of your cooking done at once. You save time, money, and make enough meals to last a few days.

Vegan Sweet Potato And Black Bean Bowl

This potato and bean bowl is vegan and filled with tons of protein to make for a satisfying meal. Grain bowls make it easy to eat a healthy diet when you’re having a busy week.

Black Bean And Corn Salad

This salad only takes 10 minutes to make and is filled with protein and fiber.

Jerk Spiced Crispy Tofu Bowl

This tofu bowl is low in calories and is packed with protein and fiber.

Arugula Pesto Pasta

This vegan pasta makes for a filling dinner packed with protein and fiber.

Tomato Quinoa Salad

This quinoa salad only takes 10 minutes to make and is a great dish for lunch time.

Butter Chicken With Rice And Garlic Naan

This chicken and rice dish is filled with rich seasonings and makes a great dinner.

Roasted Sweet Potato Rainbow Salad With Lime Crema

This colorful sweet potato salad has a rich lime crema.

Roasted Cauliflower Burrito Bowls

This burrito bowl is full of flavor and protein to make a filling meal.

Three Bean Quinoa Salad

This quinoa salad is packed with protein and flavor.

Sweet Potato Fajitas Meal Prep

This meal prep is full of flavor and only takes a few ingredients to make.

Spicy Tofu Mushroom Lettuce Wraps

This lettuce wrap is low in calories and packed with protein.

Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss Common FAQ

Where can I get more healthy meal prep ideas?

There are many places to find healthy meal prep ideas to help you plan nutritious and delicious meals.

Here are some places where you can find inspiration.

Other ways to find meal prep ideas:

Social media like Pinterest and Instagram

$5 Meal Plan weekly subscription service

Health and fitness magazines

Nutritionists and dietitians

When exploring these sources, be sure to consider your dietary preferences, restrictions, and health goals.

You can meal prep all kinds of meals including low-calorie, vegetarian, or keto.

How can I cook if I’m having a really busy work week?

Save time cooking with these tips:

Do your weekly meal prep all in one day and make a big batch of food

Split whole grains, chicken breast, cauliflower rice, black beans, hard boiled eggs, sweet potatoes in all different containers

Use a slow cooker or Instant Pot to cook healthy meals during the day when you’re at work

or to cook healthy meals during the day when you’re at work Have fresh fruit cut up and stored in air tight containers

How can I get better with portion control?

Here are some strategies to help you get better at portion control.

Use smaller plates and bowls

plates and bowls Measure and weigh your food

your food Practice mindful eating and pay attention to what you eat

Plan meals and snacks in advance

Fill half your plate with veggies

Other helpful portion control tips:

Use a food diary

Avoid eating out of large packages like a large bag of chips

Make sure you’re eating enough protein

Be mindful of liquid calories like alcohol and soda

Slow down your eating and chew your food thoroughly

Practice moderation – don’t deprive yourself of your favorite foods

Stay hydrated and drink water throughout the day

Consult a registered dietician if you’re struggling with portion control of have specific dietary goals

Remember that improving portion control is a gradual process.

Be patient with yourself and celebrate your successes along the way. Over time, these habits can become second nature, leading to a healthier and more balanced approach to eating.

What are the best recipes for vegan or vegetarian meal prep?

Here are some of my favorite recipes for vegan meal prep!

What should I include in my healthy meal plan grocery list?

Creating a grocery list for a healthy meal plan is an essential step in ensuring you have the right ingredients on hand to prepare nutritious meals.

Here’s a list of items you can include in your healthy meal plan grocery list, categorized by food groups:

Proteins

Tofu

Beans

Lean protein

Temepeh

Salmon

Eggs

Yogurt

Quinoa

Fruits

Berries

Apples

Oranges

Grapefruit

Pineapple

Avocado

Grapes

Melons

Tomatoes

Vegetables

Leafy greens

Bell peppers

Carrots

Broccoli

Caulifllower

Zucchini

Cucumber

Sweet potatoes

Onions

Garlic

Whole grains

Rice

Whole grain pasta

Rolled oats

Quinoa

Whole wheat bread

Dairy or dairy alternatives

Plant based milk

Cheese or dairy-free cheese

Yogurt or dairy-free yogurt

Nuts and seeds

Almonds

Chia seeds

Walnuts

Flax seeds

Sunflower seeds

Peanut butter

Healthy fats

Olive oil

Avocado oil

Coconut oil

Avocado

Fatty fish

Nuts and seeds

Herbs and spices

Basil

Oregano

Thyme

Rosemary

Cumin

Turmeric

Paprika

Cinnamon

Black pepper

Seat salt

What are some ways to save money meal prepping?

Use ibotta to get cash back (for real!) on vegetables, fruits, and other healthy foods. If you’re downloading Ibotta on your phone, the app will ask if you have a referral code. Use my referral code: lwyxxrb and you’ll get $10 for signing up.

to get cash back (for real!) on vegetables, fruits, and other healthy foods. If you’re downloading Ibotta on your phone, the app will ask if you have a referral code. Use my referral code: and you’ll get $10 for signing up. Pack your meal prep recipes with meal prep containers to save time and money

to save time and money Cook quick plant-based recipes for your meal prep

for your meal prep Buy foods in bulk, such as rice, nuts, veggies, fruits

Use a meal prep lunch bag to take all your meals on the go

What are the benefits of meal prepping?

Meal prep, or preparing meals in advance, offers a wide range of benefits that can positively impact your health, budget, and lifestyle.

Here are some of the key benefits of meal prepping:

Saves time and allows you to prepare multiple meals at once

and allows you to prepare multiple meals at once Promotes healthy eating by having greater control over ingredients and portion sizes

Saves money by cooking in bulk

Reduces food waste by using ingredients efficiently

food waste by using ingredients efficiently Eat less fast food since meal prepped food is ready to eat

Less stress since meals are ready to go

Supports fitness goals by ensuring you have the right balance of macronutrients

Meal prepping has many advantages, including time and money savings, improved dietary choices, and reduced food waste.

It can be a valuable tool for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and achieving your health and wellness goals.

Final thoughts

Remember to tailor your grocery list to your specific dietary preferences and needs. If you don’t like a meal – don’t cook it!

There are so many meal prep recipes out there, so don’t spend your time eating food you don’t enjoy.

