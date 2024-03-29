11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (2024)

Writtern By: Alexis
Publish Date: January 2, 2023
I started meal prepping a few years ago to help me eat healthier meals on a tight budget.
The great thing about meal prepping is getting all of your cooking done at once. You save time, money, and make enough meals to last a few days.
Vegan Sweet Potato And Black Bean Bowl
This potato and bean bowl is vegan and filled with tons of protein to make for a satisfying meal. Grain bowls make it easy to eat a healthy diet when you’re having a busy week.
Black Bean And Corn Salad
This salad only takes 10 minutes to make and is filled with protein and fiber.
Jerk Spiced Crispy Tofu Bowl
This tofu bowl is low in calories and is packed with protein and fiber.
Arugula Pesto Pasta
This vegan pasta makes for a filling dinner packed with protein and fiber.
Tomato Quinoa Salad
This quinoa salad only takes 10 minutes to make and is a great dish for lunch time.
Butter Chicken With Rice And Garlic Naan
This chicken and rice dish is filled with rich seasonings and makes a great dinner.
Roasted Sweet Potato Rainbow Salad With Lime Crema
This colorful sweet potato salad has a rich lime crema.
Roasted Cauliflower Burrito Bowls
This burrito bowl is full of flavor and protein to make a filling meal.
Three Bean Quinoa Salad
This quinoa salad is packed with protein and flavor.
Sweet Potato Fajitas Meal Prep
This meal prep is full of flavor and only takes a few ingredients to make.
Spicy Tofu Mushroom Lettuce Wraps
This lettuce wrap is low in calories and packed with protein.
Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss Common FAQ
Where can I get more healthy meal prep ideas?
There are many places to find healthy meal prep ideas to help you plan nutritious and delicious meals.
Here are some places where you can find inspiration.
- Cookbooks like Plant-Based Meal Prep or Vegan Meal Prep: Ready-To-Go Meals
- Food blogs like Vegan Richa and The Curious Chickpea
- YouTube channels like Simnett Nutrition and Rainbow Plant Life
- Cooking apps like Forks Over Knives
Other ways to find meal prep ideas:
- Social media like Pinterest and Instagram
- $5 Meal Plan weekly subscription service
- Health and fitness magazines
- Nutritionists and dietitians
When exploring these sources, be sure to consider your dietary preferences, restrictions, and health goals.
You can meal prep all kinds of meals including low-calorie, vegetarian, or keto.
How can I cook if I’m having a really busy work week?
Save time cooking with these tips:
- Do your weekly meal prep all in one day and make a big batch of food
- Split whole grains, chicken breast, cauliflower rice, black beans, hard boiled eggs, sweet potatoes in all different containers
- Use a slow cooker or Instant Pot to cook healthy meals during the day when you’re at work
- Have fresh fruit cut up and stored in air tight containers
How can I get better with portion control?
Here are some strategies to help you get better at portion control.
- Use smaller plates and bowls
- Measure and weigh your food
- Practice mindful eating and pay attention to what you eat
- Plan meals and snacks in advance
- Fill half your plate with veggies
Other helpful portion control tips:
- Use a food diary
- Avoid eating out of large packages like a large bag of chips
- Make sure you’re eating enough protein
- Be mindful of liquid calories like alcohol and soda
- Slow down your eating and chew your food thoroughly
- Practice moderation – don’t deprive yourself of your favorite foods
- Stay hydrated and drink water throughout the day
- Consult a registered dietician if you’re struggling with portion control of have specific dietary goals
Remember that improving portion control is a gradual process.
Be patient with yourself and celebrate your successes along the way. Over time, these habits can become second nature, leading to a healthier and more balanced approach to eating.
What are the best recipes for vegan or vegetarian meal prep?
Here are some of my favorite recipes for vegan meal prep!
- Tofu scramble
- Baked oatmeal muffins
- 10-minute chickpea curry
- Roasted summer vegetable meal prep
- Hummus wraps with rainbow veggies
What should I include in my healthy meal plan grocery list?
Creating a grocery list for a healthy meal plan is an essential step in ensuring you have the right ingredients on hand to prepare nutritious meals.
Here’s a list of items you can include in your healthy meal plan grocery list, categorized by food groups:
Proteins
- Tofu
- Beans
- Lean protein
- Temepeh
- Salmon
- Eggs
- Yogurt
- Quinoa
Fruits
- Berries
- Apples
- Oranges
- Grapefruit
- Pineapple
- Avocado
- Grapes
- Melons
- Tomatoes
Vegetables
- Leafy greens
- Bell peppers
- Carrots
- Broccoli
- Caulifllower
- Zucchini
- Cucumber
- Sweet potatoes
- Onions
- Garlic
Whole grains
- Rice
- Whole grain pasta
- Rolled oats
- Quinoa
- Whole wheat bread
Dairy or dairy alternatives
- Plant based milk
- Cheese or dairy-free cheese
- Yogurt or dairy-free yogurt
Nuts and seeds
- Almonds
- Chia seeds
- Walnuts
- Flax seeds
- Sunflower seeds
- Peanut butter
Healthy fats
- Olive oil
- Avocado oil
- Coconut oil
- Avocado
- Fatty fish
- Nuts and seeds
Herbs and spices
- Basil
- Oregano
- Thyme
- Rosemary
- Cumin
- Turmeric
- Paprika
- Cinnamon
- Black pepper
- Seat salt
What are some ways to save money meal prepping?
- Use ibotta to get cash back (for real!) on vegetables, fruits, and other healthy foods. If you’re downloading Ibotta on your phone, the app will ask if you have a referral code. Use my referral code: lwyxxrb and you’ll get $10 for signing up.
- Pack your meal prep recipes with meal prep containersto save time and money
- Cookquick plant-based recipes for your meal prep
- Buy foods in bulk, such as rice, nuts, veggies, fruits
- Use a meal prep lunch bag to take all your meals on the go
What are the benefits of meal prepping?
Meal prep, or preparing meals in advance, offers a wide range of benefits that can positively impact your health, budget, and lifestyle.
Here are some of the key benefits of meal prepping:
- Saves time and allows you to prepare multiple meals at once
- Promotes healthy eating by having greater control over ingredients and portion sizes
- Saves money by cooking in bulk
- Reduces food waste by using ingredients efficiently
- Eat less fast food since meal prepped food is ready to eat
- Less stress since meals are ready to go
- Supports fitness goals by ensuring you have the right balance of macronutrients
Meal prepping has many advantages, including time and money savings, improved dietary choices, and reduced food waste.
It can be a valuable tool for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and achieving your health and wellness goals.
Final thoughts
Remember to tailor your grocery list to your specific dietary preferences and needs. If you don’t like a meal – don’t cook it!
There are so many meal prep recipes out there, so don’t spend your time eating food you don’t enjoy.
