11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (2024)

Writtern By: Alexis

Publish Date: January 2, 2023

I started meal prepping a few years ago to help me eat healthier meals on a tight budget.

The great thing about meal prepping is getting all of your cooking done at once. You save time, money, and make enough meals to last a few days.

Vegan Sweet Potato And Black Bean Bowl

This potato and bean bowl is vegan and filled with tons of protein to make for a satisfying meal. Grain bowls make it easy to eat a healthy diet when you’re having a busy week.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (1)

Black Bean And Corn Salad

This salad only takes 10 minutes to make and is filled with protein and fiber.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (2)

Jerk Spiced Crispy Tofu Bowl

This tofu bowl is low in calories and is packed with protein and fiber.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (3)

Arugula Pesto Pasta

This vegan pasta makes for a filling dinner packed with protein and fiber.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (4)

Tomato Quinoa Salad

This quinoa salad only takes 10 minutes to make and is a great dish for lunch time.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (5)

Butter Chicken With Rice And Garlic Naan

This chicken and rice dish is filled with rich seasonings and makes a great dinner.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (6)

Roasted Sweet Potato Rainbow Salad With Lime Crema

This colorful sweet potato salad has a rich lime crema.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (7)

Roasted Cauliflower Burrito Bowls

This burrito bowl is full of flavor and protein to make a filling meal.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (8)

Three Bean Quinoa Salad

This quinoa salad is packed with protein and flavor.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (9)

Sweet Potato Fajitas Meal Prep

This meal prep is full of flavor and only takes a few ingredients to make.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (10)

Spicy Tofu Mushroom Lettuce Wraps

This lettuce wrap is low in calories and packed with protein.

Recipe

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (11)

Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss Common FAQ

Where can I get more healthy meal prep ideas?

There are many places to find healthy meal prep ideas to help you plan nutritious and delicious meals.

Here are some places where you can find inspiration.

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (12)

Other ways to find meal prep ideas:

  • Social media like Pinterest and Instagram
  • $5 Meal Plan weekly subscription service
  • Health and fitness magazines
  • Nutritionists and dietitians

When exploring these sources, be sure to consider your dietary preferences, restrictions, and health goals.

You can meal prep all kinds of meals including low-calorie, vegetarian, or keto.

How can I cook if I’m having a really busy work week?

Save time cooking with these tips:

  • Do your weekly meal prep all in one day and make a big batch of food
  • Split whole grains, chicken breast, cauliflower rice, black beans, hard boiled eggs, sweet potatoes in all different containers
  • Use a slow cooker or Instant Pot to cook healthy meals during the day when you’re at work
  • Have fresh fruit cut up and stored in air tight containers

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (13)

How can I get better with portion control?

Here are some strategies to help you get better at portion control.

  • Use smaller plates and bowls
  • Measure and weigh your food
  • Practice mindful eating and pay attention to what you eat
  • Plan meals and snacks in advance
  • Fill half your plate with veggies

Other helpful portion control tips:

  • Use a food diary
  • Avoid eating out of large packages like a large bag of chips
  • Make sure you’re eating enough protein
  • Be mindful of liquid calories like alcohol and soda
  • Slow down your eating and chew your food thoroughly
  • Practice moderation – don’t deprive yourself of your favorite foods
  • Stay hydrated and drink water throughout the day
  • Consult a registered dietician if you’re struggling with portion control of have specific dietary goals

Remember that improving portion control is a gradual process.

Be patient with yourself and celebrate your successes along the way. Over time, these habits can become second nature, leading to a healthier and more balanced approach to eating.

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (14)

What are the best recipes for vegan or vegetarian meal prep?

Here are some of my favorite recipes for vegan meal prep!

What should I include in my healthy meal plan grocery list?

Creating a grocery list for a healthy meal plan is an essential step in ensuring you have the right ingredients on hand to prepare nutritious meals.

Here’s a list of items you can include in your healthy meal plan grocery list, categorized by food groups:

Proteins

  • Tofu
  • Beans
  • Lean protein
  • Temepeh
  • Salmon
  • Eggs
  • Yogurt
  • Quinoa

Fruits

  • Berries
  • Apples
  • Oranges
  • Grapefruit
  • Pineapple
  • Avocado
  • Grapes
  • Melons
  • Tomatoes

Vegetables

  • Leafy greens
  • Bell peppers
  • Carrots
  • Broccoli
  • Caulifllower
  • Zucchini
  • Cucumber
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Onions
  • Garlic

Whole grains

  • Rice
  • Whole grain pasta
  • Rolled oats
  • Quinoa
  • Whole wheat bread

Dairy or dairy alternatives

  • Plant based milk
  • Cheese or dairy-free cheese
  • Yogurt or dairy-free yogurt

Nuts and seeds

  • Almonds
  • Chia seeds
  • Walnuts
  • Flax seeds
  • Sunflower seeds
  • Peanut butter

Healthy fats

  • Olive oil
  • Avocado oil
  • Coconut oil
  • Avocado
  • Fatty fish
  • Nuts and seeds

Herbs and spices

  • Basil
  • Oregano
  • Thyme
  • Rosemary
  • Cumin
  • Turmeric
  • Paprika
  • Cinnamon
  • Black pepper
  • Seat salt

11 Meal Prep Recipes For Weight Loss (15)

What are some ways to save money meal prepping?

  • Use ibotta to get cash back (for real!) on vegetables, fruits, and other healthy foods. If you’re downloading Ibotta on your phone, the app will ask if you have a referral code. Use my referral code: lwyxxrb and you’ll get $10 for signing up.
  • Pack your meal prep recipes with meal prep containersto save time and money
  • Cookquick plant-based recipes for your meal prep
  • Buy foods in bulk, such as rice, nuts, veggies, fruits
  • Use a meal prep lunch bag to take all your meals on the go

What are the benefits of meal prepping?

Meal prep, or preparing meals in advance, offers a wide range of benefits that can positively impact your health, budget, and lifestyle.

Here are some of the key benefits of meal prepping:

  • Saves time and allows you to prepare multiple meals at once
  • Promotes healthy eating by having greater control over ingredients and portion sizes
  • Saves money by cooking in bulk
  • Reduces food waste by using ingredients efficiently
  • Eat less fast food since meal prepped food is ready to eat
  • Less stress since meals are ready to go
  • Supports fitness goals by ensuring you have the right balance of macronutrients

Meal prepping has many advantages, including time and money savings, improved dietary choices, and reduced food waste.

It can be a valuable tool for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and achieving your health and wellness goals.

Final thoughts

Remember to tailor your grocery list to your specific dietary preferences and needs. If you don’t like a meal – don’t cook it!

There are so many meal prep recipes out there, so don’t spend your time eating food you don’t enjoy.

