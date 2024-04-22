Golubtsi Recipe (Easy Russian Stuffed Cabbage) (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Whether you call these golubtsi, golabki, golumpki, or simply Stuffed Cabbage Rolls, you're going to love this classic Eastern European dinner. This recipe is the perfect combination of beef, rice, cabbage baked in a tasty tomato sauce. Hearty, delicious, and full of healthy ingredients!

Not to get allfood-blogger-life-story on you, but homemade cabbage rolls was something my grandma made when we were growing up. It is such a hearty, satisfying meal that I absolutely missed from childhood, so I had to recreate it and share the recipe with you.

Even if you're not typically a fan of cabbage, this golubtsi recipe is worth trying. It is absolutely different than the plain, mushy boiled cabbage we all eat once a year for St. Patrick's day.

This recipe is full of flavor, thanks for a special seasonings added to the beef and rice filling. The way that the cabbage holds in the beef and rice and other ingredients is perfect and has such a great flavor and texture.

Ingredients:

1 large head of cabbage (approximately 15-18 leaves)

(approximately 15-18 leaves) 1 ½ pounds ground beef

¾ cup uncooked white rice

1 medium onion , diced

, diced ½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon dried parsley

2 10-oz cans of tomato soup (I used Campbell’s)

(I used Campbell’s) 1 large egg

You'll also need:

9x13 inch baking dish

Foil

Tongs or a slotted spoon for removing the cabbage leaves from boiling water

How to make homemade cabbage rolls:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2: Carefully remove approximately 15-18 leaves from the cabbage.

Step 3: Fill a large stockpot with water and bring it to a boil. Place the cabbage leaves in the boiling water and simmer until softened, about 30 seconds to a minute. You might need to do this in a few batches. Set the cooked cabbage leaves aside.

Step 4: While the cabbage is simmering, combine the ground beef, rice, onion, seasonings, and egg, mixing well. It is OK to overmix this mixture, it should be like a thick paste.

Step 5: Open one can of tomato soup and pour it into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish, then use a large spoon to spread it around.

Step 6: Once the cabbage leaves have cooled, fill each cabbage leaf with about ½ cup of the meat and rice mixture. Roll the cabbage leaf end over the meat mixture, fold the sides of the cabbage leaf in, and then roll completely closed.

Step 7: Place the rolled cabbage rolls seam side down in the prepared baking pan and repeat with all the leaves and meat mixture.

Step 8: Pour the second can of tomato soup over the prepared cabbage rolls.

Step 9: Cover with foil and bake for 90 minutes.

Tips for making cabbage rolls

Make certain to let the cabbage rolls cool before filling them.

If you prefer a suuuper soft rice inside your cabbage rolls, you can pre-cook the rice for about 10 minutes before mixing it with the ground beef.

If you can't get the cabbage leaves to stay closed once they are rolled up, you might have too much filling inside. Take a little bit out and try again.

Make certain to put the seams down on the cabbage rolls so that they bake and stay closed. Otherwise, all the goodness will spill out into the pan.... but even if the goodness spills out, it is absolutely delicious all mixed in with the tomato sauce!

Ground beef substitutions for stuffed cabbage

I love subbing out half of the ground beef for ground pork or ground turkey. These cabbage rolls can be made with just ground turkey, ground pork, or ground lamb instead of beef.

What side dishes go well with homemade cabbage rolls

We love sopping up the sauce with some bread - try making a homemade baguette or toasting whole wheat bread. If you want to add a traditional Eastern European salad to your meal, try making this Russian Beet Salad as a starter.

Why are my cabbage rolls tough?

If the texture of your cabbage rolls are tough, it just means that you need to cook them for a little bit longer. They shouldn't have a chew to them at all once they're cooked all the way through.

Can I freeze cabbage rolls?

You sure can freeze cabbage rolls! The key is to freeze them before you cook them in the oven. Just cover and add to your freezer. When you're ready to cook, let them thaw overnight in the fridge, then cook according to the recipe.

How long can cabbage rolls stay in the fridge?

Leftover stuffed cabbage rolls need to be eaten within 3 days to make sure that they're still fresh and delicious. But they never really last that long anyway! 🙂

