Grandma's Caramel Pecan Logs (Old-Fashioned Recipe) (2024)

I have a special treat for you – a recipe that has been a favorite in my family for years, Grandma’s CaramelPecan Logs! With a nougat center, coated in caramel, and rolled in pecans, you can’t get enough.

These delightful Pecan Logs are the perfect blend of creamy, chewy, and crunchy, melting in your mouth with each bite. They might seem a bit tricky to make, but trust me; it’s all worth it!

I love having yummy traditions I can pass down to my Lily. This is definitely one of those. I made a lot of memories with my Grandma making these pecan log rolls. I love having the opportunity to share them and make a whole set of new memories!

There is nothing better than homemade caramel. The process can take some time, but in the end, you’re left with sweet, warm, gooey wonderfulness that spreads on and seeps into your pecan logs. Oh, my mouth waters just thinking of it!

The melted caramel mixed with the deliciouspecans is a smooth, sweet, and crunchy experience that is hard to describe. Let’s just say that you’re going to love it!

Grandma used to tell stories while she made these with us. Maybe that’s part of why I love them so much. When you have a fun experience that goes along with delicious food, it sticks in your memory for a long time to come.

Then again, these crunchy pecan logs are so delicious; they are an experience all to themselves! I’ll be honest, I like to keep a whole log to myself. Don’t judge! It’s just that good!

This is the treat that made so many holidays special in our house. Every year, Grandma would make a big batch of Pecan Logs, and we’d all gather around the kitchen table to help roll and coat each pecan log. Now, I want to share this special tradition with you. So, let’s dive in!

WHY THIS RECIPE WORKS:

Family Favorite: This is a tried-and-true recipe that has been a staple in our family for years. It’s a trusted crowd-pleaser that you know everyone will love. Make Ahead: You can make these ahead of time for a holiday party or any other gathering, making it a stress-free dessert that’s ready to serve when you need it. Versatile: You can easily switch up the nuts or add in extra flavors, making this recipe adaptable to your personal preference.

INGREDIENTS NEEDED (SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS POST FOR THE FULL RECIPE CARD):

Salted butter

Light corn syrup

Granulated sugar

Powdered sugar

Powdered milk

Vanilla extract

Caramels

Milk

Chopped pecans

HOW TO MAKE PECAN LOGS:

Spray a 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Add butter, corn syrup, and sugar in a medium pot or dutch oven. Place over medium heat, and constantly stir until the butter is melted and everything is combined. Continue to stir until the mixture comes to a simmer. Take off the heat and stir in the powdered sugar, powdered milk, and vanilla. The mixture will become a thick paste.

Press this mixture into the prepared baking dish and let it cool to the touch for about 30 minutes at room temperature. Cut the filling into 4 even strips, then cut them down the center, so you have 8 pieces. Take one portion of the filling and, place it on a piece of parchment paper, roll it up so it forms a log. Place it on a sheet tray, seam side down, and continue with the rest of the filling. Freeze the filling for 1-2 hours until frozen solid.

In a double boiler over medium heat, place the caramels and the milk, and constantly stir until the caramels are melted. Add the chopped pecans to a shallow bowl.

One by one, carefully dip the logs into the caramel, coating the entire log and letting any excess drip off. This step can be tricky, just do your best. Immediately place the log into the pecans and gently press and roll it into them so they stick and the log is fully coated. Place the finished log on a parchment-lined sheet tray while you roll the rest of them. Cut into ½- inch slices and serve immediately.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS RECIPE:

WHAT DOES THE FILLING TASTE LIKE?

The filling is sweet and creamy, with a rich, buttery taste from the powdered sugar and powdered milk. The vanilla extract adds a hint of warmth and depth of flavor.

ARE THESE HARD TO MAKE?

Not at all!

While the process might seem a little intimidating at first, especially the step of coating the logs in hot caramel, with a bit of patience and following the steps carefully, you’ll have delicious pecan logs in no time.

ANY TIPS TO MAKE THIS EASIER?

A good tip to make this recipe easier is to keep the caramel warm over a double boiler during the coating process. The warmer the caramel is, the thinner it is and the easier it is to coat the logs.

Also, using forks to dip the logs can help manage the process better.

ANY ADDTIONS?

Try these on for size. If anything calls out to you, throw it in there!

Sea salt

Cinnamon

Chopped almonds

Drizzle of dark chocolate

Crushed pretzels for added crunch

Sprinkle of powdered sugar for decoration

A little orange zest for a citrus hint

Toasted coconut flakes

Chopped walnuts

Drizzle of white chocolate

ANY SUBSTITUTIONS?

Here are a few things you could try.

Use almond extract instead of vanilla for a nuttier flavor.

Substitute honey for the light corn syrup.

Dark brown sugar can be used in place of granulated sugar for a deeper, caramel-like flavor.

Almond milk powder can be used instead of powdered milk for a slightly different flavor.

You could use chopped almonds or walnuts instead of pecans.

Dairy-free caramels can be used as a lactose-free alternative.

HOW TO STORE:

Refrigerator: Store at room temperature for 1 week. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

Freezer: Wrap each log in wax or parchment paper, put them in an airtight container, and freeze for up to 3 months.

DANA’S TIPS AND TRICKS: One great trick is to keep the caramel warm for easier coating. Keep it over the double boiler the entire time you are dipping the logs.

Freeze the logs to make them easier to handle. They’ll thaw fast from the hot caramel so they can be enjoyed immediately after all the logs are coated.

Use a sharp serrated knife for cutting the logs neatly.

Use forks for dipping the logs in caramel.

Don’t rush – take your time to ensure each log is evenly coated.

Store the logs at room temperature if you’re planning to consume them within a week.

Grandma’s Pecan Logs are a delicious treat that brings back fond memories of family gatherings and holiday celebrations.

With a creamy smooth nougat center, rich caramel coating, and a covering of fresh pecans, these pecan logs are sure to become a favorite in your home, just as they have been in ours. Happy baking!

