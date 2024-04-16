Easy Microwave Fudge Recipe {3 Minute Fudge} (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

This microwave Fudge recipe is unbelievably easy to make! Do you ever have the craving for fudge and you just don’t have the time to wait? I have a super quick and easy 3 ingredient fudge recipe for you that you can make in the microwave!

Best Microwave Fudge Recipe

Yes, you read that right! There are ONLY 3 ingredients! You just can’t get any easier (and tastier) than this easy microwave fudge recipe.

Once you try it, you will love it. The kids will go crazy over it.

Check out this video to see how easy it is to make this Easy Microwave Fudge Recipe!

It is the best recipe and SO easy to make!

How do u make fudge?



There are lots of different recipes and techniques but microwave fudge is my favorite. It is such an easy way to make fudge and turns out amazing.

Make sure before you start making fudge, you go read our5 Tips to make the perfect fudge recipe.If you follow these 5 basic tips, you are bound to have fudge that will keep the crowds coming back for more.

Ingredients formicrowave fudge:

semi-sweet chocolate chips

sweetened condensed milk

chopped walnuts (optional)

You only need two ingredients, but we decided to add some yummy nuts. I mean nuts in a microwave fudge are awesome! 🙂

Grab the two ingredients from your pantry and have fudge in the fridge by the end of the next commercial break! It is truly that simple!

How to make easy3 ingredient fudge recipe:

Line a 9″ x 9″ pan with foil or parchment paper and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Next, place chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Pour sweetened condensed milk over the chocolate chips.

Microwave on high for 60 seconds. Stir well.

Microwave on high for 60 more seconds. Stir well again.

If the chocolate chips are not completely melted, continue to microwave at additional 30 second intervals until chocolate is completely melted.

Add chopped walnuts (if using) to chocolate mixture and stir completely.

Pour fudge into prepared dish.

How long does it take for fudge to set?

Refrigerated for an hour or until completely hardened.

Lift foil out of pan and cut into cubes. It is that easy!

How to store 3 minute fudge?

Trust me, this fudge won’t last long. Everyone will gobble it up quickly.

However, you can store it in an airtight container with lid to keep it fresh. We never have to worry about the shelf life of chocolate fudge recipe because everyone eats this so quickly.

Microwave fudge is one of our absolute favorite holiday treats around here. It is so delicious and just so easy to make.

I used to think fudge was complicated and hard to make until I started making microwave fudge. It is so simple and I could not believe how rich and creamy the fudge turned out.

It really is the best and so good. I can’t wait for you to try it.

Now for those of you who love the traditional creamy fudge, this microwave fudge is a little different. This is a little bit harder and it is more on the sweet end (as opposed to the bitter end).

I will say that my family loved it though. We prefer this and everyone thought it was amazing!

I love it because it is fast, easy and requires very little clean up. If you know anything about me, you know I love easy desserts.

The easier the better! I also love the fact that you only need a little bite to get that chocolate fix. 😉

Easy additions to microwave fudge:

Make microwave fudge peanut butter by stirring in peanut butter. We love this Microwave peanut butter fudge recipe .

. Try pecans, walnuts or your favorite nuts in this recipe.

Top with salted caramel.

Use white chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate.

Top with sea salt.

Eggnog fudge is yummy at Christmas .

You can try easy microwave fudge recipe without condensed milk but we love the way the sweetened condensed milk tastes. It makes the best fudge!

Since it is so simple and easy to make, you can make this for friends and family with little work. Everyone will love it and look forward to this delicious treat each year.

Can you Freeze fudge?

Yes you can freeze fudge. See can you freeze fudge for all the tips.

Print the3 minute fudge recipe:

Review Pin Print 3 Minute Microwave Fudge 4.97 from 176 votes Here is the best microwave fudge recipe.This easy 3 ingredient fudge is so easy.Learn how to make fudge in the microwave.Microwave fudge recipes are so good Prep Time 3 minutes mins Cook Time 3 minutes mins Total Time 6 minutes mins Servings 16 See Also Kladdkaka (Swedish Sticky Chocolate Cake) - Recipes From Europe Cuisine American Course Dessert Calories 298 Author Carrie Barnard Ingredients ▢ 3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (1-½ bags)

▢ 1 can sweetened condensed milk 12 oz.

▢ 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional) Instructions Line a 9″ by 9″ pan with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Place chocolate chips in microwave safe bowl. Pour sweetened condensed milk over the chocolate chips.

Microwave on high for 60 seconds. Stir well.

Microwave on high for 60 more seconds. Stir well again.

If the chocolate chips are not completely melted, continue to microwave at 30 second intervals until chocolate is completely melted.

Add chopped walnuts (if using) and stir completely.

Pour fudge into prepared pan.

Refrigerated for an hour or until completely hardened.

Lift foil out of pan and cut into cubes. Recipe Notes You only need two ingredients, but you can chose to add some yummy nuts. Adding nuts in a microwave fudge are awesome. Nutrition Facts Calories 298kcal, Carbohydrates 31g, Protein 4g, Fat 17g, Saturated Fat 9g, Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 34mg, Potassium 299mg, Fiber 2g, Sugar 25g, Vitamin A 85IU, Vitamin C 0.7mg, Calcium 95mg, Iron 2.3mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

