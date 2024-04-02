Best Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe (2024)

Only make these double chocolate chip cookies if you want to seriously impress your family and friends and have them begging for more over and over!

These chocolate chip cookies are fudgy, chewy and so easy to make when you follow my 6 easy steps below. Plus, you don’t need to chill the dough so they are ready in 20 minutes.

I first made these cookies in October of last year for my son’s high school soccer team. They have been a hit with every single person that eats them. Everyone wants the recipe or for me to bake them again. I’ve made them tons, wish I kept track!! For Valentine’s day I made 250 for the soccer team, friends and family. I just had to let you know what a hit they are. -Teena

The Secret to this Loaded Double Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

The secret to making loaded cookies is to press tons of chocolate chips on the outside of the cookie dough balls. That’s why our double chocolate cookie recipe only calls for 1/2 cup chocolate chips in the batter, the remaining 1 cup gets pressed into the dough balls.

If you happen to have a few bare spots once the cookies are done baking, immediately add a few more chocolate chips and they will melt into the cookies.

Ingredients for Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

chocolate chips: I used semi-sweet chocolate chips

How to Make Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

In a separate mixing bowl, combine the all purpose flour, cocoa powder, 1/2 cup chocolate chips, baking soda, and salt. In a separate mixing bowl cream the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together with a mixer on low. Add in the egg and vanilla extract, mix again on low. Gently add in the dry ingredients, mixing on low or by hand just until combined. Use a cookie scoop to drop dough balls on a silicone mat lined baking sheet. Use the remaining 1 cup chocolate chips and press lots of chips on the outside of the balls. Bake and cool.

How do you know when double chocolate chip cookies are done? For the cookies in the photos, the dough balls were about 3 heaping tablespoons, so that’s a large cookie! I baked those for 10-13 minutes – just until the edge of the cookie would begin to turn firm up. The result is a soft and chewy chocolate cookie! If you make smaller dough balls, you should reduce the baking time otherwise the cookies will be over done.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Tips

Properly measure the all purpose flour using the spoon and sweep method.

Use room temperature butter for easier creaming of the butter and sugar.

Use a cookie scoop to form uniform balls.

Press chocolate chips on the outside of the dough balls before baking for a loaded cookie presentation like the photos!

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Storage Store these cookies in an airtight container on the counter for up to 5 days. To ensure that cookies stay soft for days, place a piece of bread in the container. The moisture from the bread will be absorbed by the cookies.

How to Freeze Cookie Dough

Portion the dough into cookie dough balls. Press chocolate chips into the outside of the dough.

Place them on baking sheet lined with a silicone mat. You can place the dough balls close together since you won’t be baking them.

Place the baking sheet in the freezer until the cookies are frozen solid, about 1 hour.

Remove the baking sheet from the freezer and transfer the frozen cookie dough balls to a ziplock freezer bag. Label the bag with baking directions.

Freeze the cookie dough for up to 3 months. To bake: remove the dough from the freezer. Pre-heat the oven to 350ºF. Bake for 10-13 minutes. Frozen cookies may need to bake for 1-2 minutes longer.

How to Make Gluten Free Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

I have made these cookies multiple times with King Arthur’s Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour with great success.

Love chocolate cookies? Make these chocolate based better than sex cookies!

Double Chocolate Cookies FAQs

Best cookie sheets for baking cookies? These are my favorite cookie sheets. I recommend using shiny, heavy cookie sheets that have very low or no sides. Avoid dark aluminum sheets because they can cause overcooking.

Pro Tip: To ensure even baking, place only 1 cookie sheet in the oven at a time. What does double chocolate chip mean? Double chocolate chip means that there is cocoa powder in the base of the cookie dough, making it a chocolate cookie, as well as having chocolate chips in the batter. What makes cookies chewy rather than crispy? The amount of butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar play a critical role in making cookies chewy or crispy. Granulated sugar creates crispier cookies and brown sugar creates chewier cookies. My recipe uses both types of sugar for the ultimate flavor and texture combination. Should I use semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips in cookies? It depends on your personal preference. I like using semi-sweet chips because they are the perfect balance of chocolate flavor and sweetness. Milk chocolate tastes too sweet for my personal taste. Dark chocolate is another great option for a bold flavor! Is salted or unsalted butter better for chocolate chip cookies? Neither is better! If you use unsalted butter, make sure to add salt to the dry ingredients. If you use salted butter, don’t add extra salt when mixing the dry ingredients.

