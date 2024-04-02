Best Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe (2024)

Home » Recipes » Cookies » Best Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
by Beth @ The First Year //Published February 1, 2021, Updated November 16, 2023
Jump to RecipePin Recipe
Only make these double chocolate chip cookies if you want to seriously impress your family and friends and have them begging for more over and over!
These chocolate chip cookies are fudgy, chewy and so easy to make when you follow my 6 easy steps below. Plus, you don’t need to chill the dough so they are ready in 20 minutes.
I first made these cookies in October of last year for my son’s high school soccer team. They have been a hit with every single person that eats them. Everyone wants the recipe or for me to bake them again. I’ve made them tons, wish I kept track!! For Valentine’s day I made 250 for the soccer team, friends and family. I just had to let you know what a hit they are.-Teena
The Secret to this Loaded Double Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
The secret to making loaded cookies is to press tons of chocolate chips on the outside of the cookie dough balls. That’s why our double chocolate cookie recipe only calls for 1/2 cup chocolate chips in the batter, the remaining 1 cup gets pressed into the dough balls.
If you happen to have a few bare spots once the cookies are done baking, immediately add a few more chocolate chips and they will melt into the cookies.
Ingredients for Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
- all purpose flour:flour is necessary to build structure in cookies
- unsweetened cocoa powder: adds rich chocolate flavor
- chocolate chips:I used semi-sweet chocolate chips
- baking soda:helps to leaven and lift the dough
- salt:enhances the other flavors
- unsalted butter:adds flavor and tender texture
- brown sugar:adds sweetness & flavor, keeps the cookies moist and adds chewiness
- granulated sugar:adds sweetness, flavor and encourages browning
- egg:binds the cookies together by providing structure
- vanilla extract:adds flavor
How to Make Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
- In a separate mixing bowl, combine the all purpose flour, cocoa powder, 1/2 cup chocolate chips, baking soda, and salt.
- In a separate mixing bowl cream the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together with a mixer on low.
- Add in the egg and vanilla extract, mix again on low. Gently add in the dry ingredients, mixing on low or by hand just until combined.
- Use a cookie scoop to drop dough balls on a silicone mat lined baking sheet. Use the remaining 1 cup chocolate chips and press lots of chips on the outside of the balls. Bake and cool.
How do you know when double chocolate chip cookies are done?
For the cookies in the photos, the dough balls were about 3 heaping tablespoons, so that’s a large cookie! I baked those for 10-13 minutes – just until the edge of the cookie would begin to turn firm up. The result is a soft and chewy chocolate cookie!
If you make smaller dough balls, you should reduce the baking time otherwise the cookies will be over done.
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Tips
- Properly measure the all purpose flour using the spoon and sweep method.
- Use room temperature butter for easier creaming of the butter and sugar.
- Use a cookie scoop to form uniform balls.
- Press chocolate chips on the outside of the dough balls before baking for a loaded cookie presentation like the photos!
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Storage
Store these cookies in an airtight container on the counter for up to 5 days. To ensure that cookies stay soft for days, place a piece of bread in the container. The moisture from the bread will be absorbed by the cookies.
How to Freeze Cookie Dough
- Portion the dough into cookie dough balls. Press chocolate chips into the outside of the dough.
- Place them on baking sheet lined with a silicone mat. You can place the dough balls close together since you won’t be baking them.
- Place the baking sheet in the freezer until the cookies are frozen solid, about 1 hour.
- Remove the baking sheet from the freezer and transfer the frozen cookie dough balls to a ziplock freezer bag. Label the bag with baking directions.
- Freeze the cookie dough for up to 3 months.
To bake: remove the dough from the freezer. Pre-heat the oven to 350ºF. Bake for 10-13 minutes. Frozen cookies may need to bake for 1-2 minutes longer.
How to Make Gluten Free Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
I have made these cookies multiple times with King Arthur’s Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour with great success.
Love chocolate cookies? Make these chocolate based better than sex cookies!
Double Chocolate Cookies FAQs
Best cookie sheets for baking cookies?
These are my favorite cookie sheets. I recommend using shiny, heavy cookie sheets that have very low or no sides. Avoid dark aluminum sheets because they can cause overcooking.
Pro Tip: To ensure even baking, place only 1 cookie sheet in the oven at a time.
What does double chocolate chip mean?
Double chocolate chip means that there is cocoa powder in the base of the cookie dough, making it a chocolate cookie, as well as having chocolate chips in the batter.
What makes cookies chewy rather than crispy?
The amount of butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar play a critical role in making cookies chewy or crispy. Granulated sugar creates crispier cookies and brown sugar creates chewier cookies. My recipe uses both types of sugar for the ultimate flavor and texture combination.
Should I use semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips in cookies?
It depends on your personal preference. I like using semi-sweet chips because they are the perfect balance of chocolate flavor and sweetness. Milk chocolate tastes too sweet for my personal taste. Dark chocolate is another great option for a bold flavor!
Is salted or unsalted butter better for chocolate chip cookies?
Neither is better! If you use unsalted butter, make sure to add salt to the dry ingredients. If you use salted butter, don’t add extra salt when mixing the dry ingredients.
More Chocolate Recipes
- Chocolate Mousse
- Chocolate Pudding Pie
- Easy Chocolate Cake
- Chocolate Frosting
Double Chocolate Cookies Recipe
4.18 from 112 ratings
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 10 minutes mins
Additional Time: 15 minutes mins
Total Time: 35 minutes mins
Yield: 15 -19 cookies
Only make these double chocolate chip cookies if you want to seriously impress your family and friends and have them begging for more over and over! These chocolate chip cookies are fudgy, chewy and so easy to make when you follow my 6 easy steps below. Plus, you don’t need to chill the dough so they are ready in 20 minutes.
Print RecipePin RecipeRate Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups all purpose flour, 180g
- ¼ cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 stick unsalted butter, softened, 1/2 cup
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Equipment
Instructions
**Note this cookie dough is super thick, it will take some work to combine the dough. Be sure to properly measure the flour by using the spoon and level method or by measuring by weight.
For the cookies in the photos, the dough balls were about 3 heaping tablespoons, so that’s a large cookie! I baked those for 10-13 minutes – just until the edge of the cookie would begin to turn firm up. If your dough balls are smaller, reduce the bake time.
Preheat the oven to 350ºF. In a mixing bowl, combine the all purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt and 1/2 cup chocolate chips,
In a separate mixing bowl cream the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together with a mixer on low.
Add in the egg and vanilla extract, mix again on low. Gently add in the dry ingredients, mixing on low or by hand just until combined.
Use a cookie scoop to drop dough balls on a silicone mat lined baking sheet. Use the remaining 1 cup chocolate chips and press lots of chips on the outside of the balls.
Place the cookies 3 inches apart on a silicone lined baking sheet and bake for 10-13 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool on the sheet for 10 minutes before moving to a cooling rack. Bake one cookie sheet at a time.
Cuisine: American
Course: Dessert
Author: Beth
Calories: 266kcal, Carbohydrates: 34g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 14g, Saturated Fat: 8g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 30mg, Sodium: 124mg, Potassium: 154mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 20g, Vitamin A: 215IU, Calcium: 25mg, Iron: 2mg
Share a Photo!Tag @beth_thefirstyear!
originally published February 1, 2021 — last updated November 16, 2023 // 36 Comments
Posted in: Christmas, Cookies, Family Favorites, Valentine's Day
« Previous PostIce Cream Waffles
Next Post »Best Chocolate Bundt Cake Recipe
36 comments on “Best Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe”
Leave a comment »
-
Amelia — Reply
What temperature are these cooked? I see instructions for frozen, but not a fresh cook temp. Going to go with 350, but if that’s wrong I’d love to know! Thank you!
-
Beth @ The First Year —
Oops! Totally forget to add that critical detail! Yes it’s 350ºF! Fixing that now!
-
-
arielle — Reply
around how many will this recipe make?
-
Beth @ The First Year —
about 15-19 cookies depending on the size of your dough balls!
-
-
Karin — Reply
I made these and halved the sugar. Loved it! Was looking for a recipe without having to chill the dough. It was still really good.
-
Emmi — Reply
I followed the recipe exactly! The mix came out very dry almost not able to roll into a ball… what did i do wrong?? Currently awaiting for results will post again
-
Beth @ The First Year —
Hi Emmi! That doesn’t sound good! What type of flour did you use and how did you measure it?
-
katie —
Same thing happened to me! i re did with the sugar cut in half and they came out better!
-
-
JoAnn — Reply
Hi Beth
I also followed the recipe and I too found the dough dry. I am wondering if it needed more butter. They also spread very little mostly staying in the shape of the cookie scoop balls. I will try using less sugar.
Mom really liked them
-
Beth @ The First Year —
Hi JoAnn! I made these again yesterday and the dough is very thick. In fact, it feels like you’re getting an arm work out mixing it! Did you make any substitutions? How did you measure the flour and cocoa powder? Give me as much detail as possible so I can help troubleshoot!
-
-
Priscilla — Reply
Hello! I made these cookies yesterday and came out so perfect and delicious! I do have a zero sugar chocolate chip I wanted to try do you have any tips on how to make these with less sugar? Thank you!
-
Stephanie — Reply
I just used this recipe tonight. Yes the batter is supposed to be thick and will stay in the shape of whatever you use to scoop it. Adjust how you need. I use 1/2 tbsp to spoon them out. Great recipe! Loved the taste!!!
-
Michael —
Omg thank you Beth for updating the recipe! They came out way better this time around. Amazing wonderful taste 😋
-
-
natasha — Reply
I made this recipe twice, the first time it came out extremely dry. I baked a few and it didn’t expand like the photos at all so I tried again. The second time the dough came out a little less dry but the cookies still didn’t expand and fall. They stayed mostly in the ball shape and look very dry out of the oven. I spooned the flour into the measuring cup and used all purpose flour.. not sure what’s going on.
-
Carleigh — Reply
Similar to other comments I followed the recipe exactly and the dough was dry and cookies did not spread or flatten like the photo. Seems like there might be an ingredient missing? Maybe more oil or butter?
-
Beth @ The First Year —
How did you measure the flour?
-
-
Ven — Reply
Same as the other comments that I should have read before making …ugh. Very dry “dough” and cake like cookies. Not at all how they are described. I ended up smashing my cookie balls before baking to make them less cake like but pretty much nothing will save this recipe. For sure photo is NOT made from this recipe.
-
Beth @ The First Year —
Hi Ven! I am assure you that these photos are of this exact recipe. It’s just me who runs this website, bakes, photographs, everything.. so there is no way these photos are not the correct ones.
How did you measure the flour? Please use the whisk, scoop and level method or measure by weight using a food scale. The cookies will look puffy when they first come out of the oven, but they flatten as they cool. Here is a reel that shows how puffy they are straight out of the oven: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cdazb8Mgu3d/?igshid=NTdlMDg3MTY=
-
-
Teena — Reply
I first made these cookies in October of last year for my son’s high school soccer team. They have been a hit with every single person that eats them. Everyone wants the recipe or for me to bake them again. I’ve made them tons, wish I kept track!! For Valentine’s day I made 250 for the soccer team, friends and family. I just had to let you know what a hit they are.
-
Andrea — Reply
I also really regret not reading the reviews on these first. I can’t get over how dry they are. I measured everything out exact. I did bake them just to see if they maybe would turn out okay still, but they’re very mediocre at best. My kids will still happily eat them as they’re under the age of 6 lol but I won’t be trying to recipe again.
-
Beth @ The First Year —
Hi Andrea! How did you measure your flour?
-
-
Martina — Reply
I’m not sure what all these people are going on about. They turned out perfect! If the mixture is too dry just add a little more butter and the dough will come together. Obviously if the dough is dry, the cookies will be dry. Great recipe!
-
Michaela — Reply
DRY. this is way too much dry ingredients for a 1/2 cup of butter and 1 egg cookie recipe. The flour AND cocoa powder added up together makes this too dry. And yes i measured correctly. Add 1cup flour and 1/4 cup of cocoa powder then mix it and see how wet/dry it is. And if u need more flour add it. But dont start with 1cup and a half of flour
-
Donna —
I agree Michaela! I don’t think the ratio of ingredients are correct.
-
-
Natalie — Reply
These cookies turned out great! I was reading the comments, some people were complaining that the dough was too dry, and for me it was dry as well, but I added more butter and they turned out perfect! So this is still a good recipe, just needs more butter.
-
Melisa Simmons — Reply
I slightly altered the recipe by adding only brown sugar, 2 tsps of vanilla , and. 2 tsps of milk. This works marvelous. Dough is not too dry to use cookie scoop with and bakes up beautifully .
-
Sarah P — Reply
My new go to chocolate cookie recipe! They stay nice and puffy with no chill time!
-
Donna — Reply
Hi I made this recipe today and I was very disappointed! it was too thick and the cookies did not spread! I will not make it again!
-
Erin — Reply
Just made this recipe for the first time and they turned out great! Given all the comments I wanted to post some encouragement!
Past lessons had taught me the trick to not having dry dough – makesure you are properly creaming your room temp butter and sugar together. If you under cream the butter/sugar it will be difficult to mix the dry ingredients into, and result in dryer dough.
-
Sarah — Reply
Big regrets not reading the comments !! I definitely should have used my critical thinking and at least added more butter, but they also don’t even taste like chocolate.
Very disappointed.
-
Mrs.K — Reply
I made them and they turned out great..
-
Cassandra — Reply
Hey Beth, thanks for sharing this recipe. I saw several of the comments saying the cookies came out dry and thought I’d try it out. Glad I did. They came out looking and tasting good.
-
Cathlene Smith — Reply
Looks like they are missing baking powder, that could be the reason for not spreading.
-
Sara Nader-Hund — Reply
I made this to the letter but my cookies were lighter in color than the ones pictured. Could this be the difference in cocoa powder?
-
Beth @ The First Year —
Yes – definitely the cocoa! I’ve noticed store brand cocoa is usually lighter. What brand did you use?
-
-
Audrey — Reply
These were SOO yummy! I made them for a family member’s birthday! I used a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop for each cookie & cooked for 8 minutes and they were perfect!