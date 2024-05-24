Gravity Forms Code Chest (2024)

David Smith /Updated March 13, 2024 /26 Comments

Implement and organize form-specific styles and scripts for simple, portable customizations.

March 13, 2024: Fixed issue where PHP error would occur if a form without custom code was duplicated.

Gravity Forms Code Chest is a free plugin that aims to simplify and organize how you apply custom code to your Gravity Forms.

Attach custom JavaScript and custom CSS to individual forms and Code Chest will handle outputting that code wherever your form is displayed and ensures that it is executed at the right time.

Additionally, Code Chest ensures that your code goes with your form whenever it is exported, imported, or duplicated. It’s your own portable chest of code!

A life without Code Chest?

Without Code Chest, you’re in murky waters. How did people even include custom code before?

Most folks resorted to adding an extra HTML field to their form and including their custom JS and CSS there. This works (mostly) but adding non-user-facing fields to your form can clunk things up fast, making your forms a lot harder to manage. HTML fields also leave a lot to be desired, even as a basic code editor.

With Code Chest, you’ll have a lovely UI for managing your custom JS and CSS without junking up your form. It also provides options for ensuring your form-specific code only applies to the current form, while preserving your ability to use that code on other forms.

Install the Plugin

Using the Plugin

Currently, Code Chest supports two different types of code: JavaScript and CSS.

Custom JavaScript

To add custom JavaScript, got to the Settings menu for your desired form and select the “Code Chest” item.

Now just copy-and-paste your desired snippet into the JavaScript setting or start writing something from scratch, you little code pirate!

Tip: The code in the above screenshot is from our Show ZIP as Results for GP Address Autocomplete snippet.

JavaScript Tips

Use the GFFORMID variable to target the current form.

variable to target the current form. All code in the JavaScript setting is executed on the gform_post_render event.

event. The gform_post_render event provides the formId and currentPage variables which can be used in Code-Chest-powered snippets.

event provides the and variables which can be used in Code-Chest-powered snippets. Code Chest executes your JavaScript before any other code bound to the gform_post_render event, including Gravity Forms own JS. In some cases you may want your JavaScript to execute after all other code bound to this event. To do so, wrap your code in a function bound to the gfcc_deferred action.

Custom CSS

To add custom CSS, got to the Settings menu for your desired form and select the “Code Chest” item. Scroll down to the CSS setting and start typing/pasting.

Tip: The CSS snippet in the above screenshot is from our Numbering Gravity Forms List Field Rows snippet!

CSS Tips

All styles are scoped to the current form by default. Code Chest’s auto-scoping works by appending the #gform_wrapper_GFFORMID to each style declaration in the CSS setting. Code Chest will not scope style declarations beginning with the following keywords: @media , @font-face , @keyframes , @page and @supports .

Toggle the Scope CSS to this form only setting off to disable Code Chest’s auto-scoping.

setting off to disable Code Chest’s auto-scoping. You can scope your CSS style declarations on your own by using the GFFORMID variable in your selectors (e.g. .gform_wrapper_GFFORMID , #field_GFFORMID_4 ).

The Code Editor

Code Chest’s code editor is no replacement for an IDE but it sure makes adding and editing snippets a heck of a lot nicer than a plain Jane textarea.

Our editor comes with syntax highlighting, auto-formatting, and code hinting. Nothing to sneeze at, aye?

Known Limitations

PHP snippets are not yet supported.

Let us know in the comments if this is something you want!

FAQs

Can I use this with the Custom JavaScript plugin?

No, this plugin is a replacement for our now deprecated Gravity Forms Custom JavaScript (GFJS) plugin. When Code Chest is activated, it will automatically assume the responsibility of outputting any code configured via GFJS and prevent GFJS from outputting those scripts itself.

We recommend disabling GFJS as soon as you’ve tested your forms to ensure your previously configured snippets are working as expected.

I need some inspiration… what kind of snippets can I use with Code Chest?

If you need a spark, check out our Snippet Library. We have hundreds of JavaScript snippets and a growing collection of CSS snippets too!

How do I only execute a script on a specific page?

Since Code Chest exposes the currentPage variable passed by Gravity Forms, you can easily use this to check for a specific page and only execute your script on that page. Here’s a quick example:

if ( currentPage == 2 ) { alert ( "The second page is where it's at!" ) ; }

I want to contribute to this plugin!

If you’re looking to contribute to the codebase, PRs are welcome! Come work with us on Github. If you want to contribute financially, pick up a Gravity Perks license. It’s a win-win. 😄

