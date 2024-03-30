Pumpkin cheesecake bars recipe (2024)

Soeasy to make and with the right amount of pumpkin flavor, these pumpkin cheesecake bars taste exactly like a cheesecake that crossed paths with a pumpkin pie – the best of both worlds!



We’re right in the middle of the pumpkin season. Although my first pumpkin dessert was made in the heat of June followed by a long break for the rest of summer, now I have cans of pumpkin puree all over the kitchen. On the counter, in the pantry and a can opened in the fridge. I have quite a few recipes I must try this fall and I’m not going to take the peppermint train until I cross all the pumpkin recipes off my list.

First, pumpkin cheesecake bars!

After makingchocolate pumpkin bars featuring a layer of pumpkin cheesecake, this time I’m combining bothinto one super simple dessert – pumpkin cheesecake bars!

These pumpkin cheesecake bars could not be easier to make.

The crust is my go-to 2 ingredients crust – graham cracker crumbs and melted butter. Combine, press on the bottom of a 13X9″ baking pan and set aside. No need to pre bake the crust before pouring in the filling.

The filling starts with the classic cheesecake ingredients – cream cheese, sugar and eggs. To that, for the pumpkin layer you’ll need pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spices.

Remember, to ensure the cheesecake filling is smooth and silky, itis very important to have both eggs and cream cheese at room temperature.You also have to keep in mind a light beating is all it’s needed. If you over-mix the cheesecake filling you’ll most likely end up with cracks.

To make the two layers, once you have the cheesecake filling, pour half of itinto the prepared pan over the crust and stir the pumpkin puree into the other half. Carefully spoon the pumpkin mixture over the plan cheesecake and bake in preheated oven for about 50 minutes until just set. Easy-peasy!

The hardest part about these pumpkin cheesecake bars is waiting for them to cool down. About 1 hour in the warm oven and at least 3 hours in the fridge.

Finish the bars with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spices. Alternately, you can drizzle some caramel sauce over them and sprinkle some chopped nuts. Or both caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Or, if you don’t have the patience, just leave them plain.No matter what you decide, these pumpkin cheesecake bars are a must make this fall!

Pumpkin cheesecake bars recipe Yields 24 bars 20 minPrep Time 50 minCook Time 6 hrTotal Time Save Recipe Print Recipe My Recipes My Lists My Calendar Ingredients Crust 1 1/2 cups graham crackers crumbs

1/4 cup melted butter

Filling 4 packages (8 oz each) cream cheese , softened

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

1 cup (8 oz) canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Garnish whipped cream

pumpkin pie spice Instructions Heat oven to 300°F. Line a 13X9 baking pan with parchment paper leaving about 1 inch of paper hanging on the sides. In a medium size bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs with the melted butter. With your fingers press the crust on the bottom of the prepared pan. Set aside while making the filling. In the mixing bowl of your stand-up mixer , add the cream cheese and sugar. With the paddle attachment on, beat on low speed until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, just until blended. Spoon half of the mixture over the crust and spread evenly. To the remaining cream cheese mixture add the pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. With a wire whisk stir until smooth. Carefully, spoon over mixture in pan. Bake the cheesecake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes or until just set. Turn off the oven and leave the door ajar allowing the cheesecake to slowly cool down for about 1 hour or so. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before cutting into bars. Top each bar with whipped cream and a dust of pumpkin pie spice. 7.6.8 590 http://atreatsaffair.com/pumpkin-cheesecake-bars-recipe/ See Also Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA Roxana Yawgel http://atreatsaffair.com/ All images and content are copyright protected. Please do not use my images without prior permission. If you want to republish this recipe, please re-write the recipe in your own words, or simply link back to this post for the recipe. Thank you.

Sending love your way,

Roxana

