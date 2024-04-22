Easy Honey Bun Cake Recipe (With a Cake Mix) (2024)









Honey bun cake is an easy cake recipe that combines the irresistible flavors of a classic cinnamon bun with the sweet allure of cake. Made with simple ingredients that you may already have them in your pantry, homemade honey bun cake will become one of your family favorite cake mix cake recipe.

Homemade honey bun cake has a moist and tender crumb texture, similar to traditional cinnamon coffee cake. It is made using a cake mix, which results in a soft, fluffy buttery cake with a homemade cinnamon rolls taste. The sweet vanilla glaze on top of the moist yellow cake mix makes this cake one of all time favorites from the first time you’ll try it

How to Make Easy Honey Bun Cake Recipe

Storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Easy Honey Bun Cake Recipe

Ingredients

Golden Butter Cake Mix (or Yellow Cake Mix):When selecting your boxed cake mix, opt for a high-quality brand for the best flavor and texture.

Butter, Softened:Ensure that the butter is softened to room temperature for easy incorporation into the cake batter. To do this, let the butter sit out for about 30-60 minutes before using, or you can gently soften it in the microwave, being careful not to melt it completely.

Large Eggs:Use fresh, large eggs at room temperature. Cold eggs can cause the batter to curdle, so allow them to sit out for a bit before using.

Sour Cream:Full-fat sour cream deliver the best results for a rich and moist cake. Greek yogurt or vegetable oil can be a suitable substitute if needed.

Brown Sugar, Packed:Pack the brown sugar firmly into the measuring cup to ensure an accurate measurement and a caramel-like sweetness in the cake.

Pecans, Chopped (optional) Be sure to finely chop them for even distribution throughout the cake.

Ground Cinnamon, divided

Powdered Sugar:Sift the powdered sugar before mixing it with heavy cream to prevent lumps in the glaze. Adjust the amount of powdered sugar to achieve your desired glaze consistency.

Heavy Cream:Add heavy cream gradually to the powdered sugar while mixing to control the glaze’s thickness. You can adjust the amount to achieve the desired drizzling or spreading consistency for your cake.

How to Make Easy Honey Bun Cake Recipe

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Open the cake mix pack and reserve ½ cup of the dry cake mix aside.

In a large mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the remaining cake mix, butter, eggs, and sour cream, mixing just until smooth.

Spread half of the batter cake into the bottom of the prepared pan.

In a small bowl, combine the ½ cup reserved cake mix, brown sugar, pecans, and 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon.

Sprinkle the mixture all over the cake batter in the baking dish.

Dollop the remaining cake batter all over the pecan filling and use a spatula to gently spread until the filling is covered by the cake batter.

Bake the cake at 350F preheated oven for 40 minutes until golden brown, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, powdered sugar, and 3 tablespoons of the heavy cream, mixing until smooth. If the frosting is too thick, add another tablespoon of cream.

Spread the frosting over top of the cake.

Cut the cake using a butter knife and serve slightly warm or at room temperature.

Storage

Allow to Cool Completely:Before storing, make sure the honey bun cake has cooled completely. This prevents condensation from forming inside the storage container, which can make the cake soggy.

Plastic Wrap: You can tightly wrap the entire cake in plastic wrap, ensuring it’s sealed well to prevent air from getting in.

Aluminum Foil: Another option is to wrap the cake in aluminum foil. Again, ensure it’s tightly sealed to maintain freshness.

Airtight Container: If you have a large, airtight container that can accommodate the size of the cake, you can place the cake inside without wrapping it. Make sure the container is truly airtight to preserve the cake’s moisture.

Store at Room Temperature:Honey bun cake can generally be stored at room temperature for up to 2-3 days without significant loss of freshness. Keep it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources.

Refrigeration (for Longer Storage):If you need to store the cake for a more extended period, consider refrigerating it. Place the wrapped or covered cake in the refrigerator, where it can stay fresh for up to a week. Refrigeration may extend the cake’s shelf life, but it can also slightly alter its texture, making it denser.

Freezing (for Longer Storage):To store honey bun cake for an extended period, you can definitely freeze it. Wrap the cake tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil and place it in an airtight container or a freezer-safe bag to prevent freezer burn. Label the container with the date for reference. Freeze for up to 2-3 months.

When you’re ready to enjoy the frozen cake, allow it to thaw in the refrigerator overnight before serving.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the difference between honey bun cake and cinnamon roll cake?

While both honey bun cake and cinnamon roll cake feature cinnamon and sugar as key components, they differ in terms of texture, preparation method, and presentation. Honey bun cake is closer to a traditional cake in texture and is typically a single-layer cake with a honey glaze, while cinnamon roll cake has a denser, crumbly texture and is often cut into squares or slices. Your choice between the two may depend on your preference for cake texture and presentation style.

What size cake pan should I use for honey bun cake?

A standard size cake pan for making a honey bun cake is typically a 9×13-inch (23×33 cm) rectangular baking dish. This size allows for even baking and provides enough surface area to accommodate the cake batter and the cinnamon-sugar swirls.

Are there any variations of honey bun cake?

Yes, there are several variations of honey bun cake, and you can get creative with different flavors and ingredients to suit your preferences. Here are a couple of popular variations:

Chocolate Honey Bun Cake:To make a chocolate version of honey bun cake, you can add cocoa powder to the cake batter and create a chocolate-cinnamon swirl.

Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake:To infuse the flavors of fall into your honey bun cake, consider making a pumpkin version:

Apple Cinnamon Honey Bun Cake:Incorporate diced apples or applesauce into the cake batter to create an apple-cinnamon variation. You can also add chopped apples to the cinnamon-sugar swirl for extra texture and flavor.

Nutty Honey Bun Cake:Besides pecans, you can experiment with other nuts like walnuts or almonds to add a different nutty dimension to the cake.

Maple Honey Bun Cake:Replace some or all of the honey in the glaze with maple syrup for a delightful twist on the classic.