Healthy Homemade Granola Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This healthy homemade granola recipe is easy to make with only 8 ingredients in 30 minutes! It’s gluten-free, dairy-free vegan and has no refined sugar! A delicious healthy breakfast or snack!

Every Wednesday before we go grocery shopping I askmy kidswhat they want to put on the list. Without fail, the first item they shout out is, “YOGURT!” They love it. The problem is, yogurtisn’t a very filling breakfast on its own, so it needs a companion.

But not just anyone will do…most store-bought granolas aren’t worthybecause they are loaded with sugar. However, this Healthy Granola Recipe definitely meets the qualifications of a suitable partnerfor everykind ofyogurt!

This homemade granola recipe is so good that I sneak bites during every step of the baking process and have to remind myself to save some for my kids. The list of ingredients is short and they’re all nutritious! It’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and has no refined sugar! It’s also easy to make!

Healthy Granola Recipe: Substitutions

Here are a few acceptable substitutions for this homemade granola recipe. As always I recommend making it exactly as written.

Coconut oil. Butter can be used in place of coconut oil as long as it complies with your dietary needs!

Butter can be used in place of coconut oil as long as it complies with your dietary needs! Honey. Any liquid sweetener should work great in this recipe. I have used honey and maple syrup (for a vegan option) with great results.

Any liquid sweetener should work great in this recipe. I have used honey and maple syrup (for a vegan option) with great results. Old-Fashioned Oats. Quick-cooking oats can be substituted but you might need to add an extra TBS or two of coconut oil or sweetener! Steel cut oats do not work in this recipe.

Quick-cooking oats can be substituted but you might need to add an extra TBS or two of coconut oil or sweetener! Steel cut oats do work in this recipe. Pecans.Chopped almonds or walnuts are also delicious options to use in this recipe. If you are allergic to nuts, simply increase the amount of oats/coconut by 1/2 cup.

How to make homemade Granola

This healthy granola recipe takes about 5 minutes to put together and 30 minutes to bake! So let’s

Mix dry ingredients.Start by mixing the dry ingredients together, then set them aside!

Combine & warm the wet ingredients.The trick here is you want to gently warm them either in the microwave or on the stovetop until they are just warm enough to be smooth and combined.

Add Vanilla.be sure to add the vanilla to the wet ingredients after they have been removed from the heat!

Mix it together!Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well! Be sure everything is evenly distributed!

Bake!This is the most important step! If you want chunky granola be sure to press the granola together in the pan. Bake for 30 minutes.

Test for doneness.The granola usually feels soft to the touch when it first comes out of the oven, but hardens as it cools. To test for doneness take a few pieces of granola off the baking pan and let it cool. If it hardens and becomes crunchy then it’s done!

Store/freeze

Store this healthy granola recipe in an airtight container for up to two weeks (if it lasts that long). It can also be frozen in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Reheat

If the healthy granola becomes soft during storing (this can happen if it wasn’t baked all the way). Simply reheat it in the oven at 300 degrees F for 5-10 minutes, or until is passes the doneness test.

Recipe FAQs

Is homemade granola bad for you? Not if you make this healthy homemade granola recipe! It’s a nutritious way to start the day. Why is my homemade granola not crunchy? You probably did not bake it long enough. Return it to the oven and continue baking. How do you get lumps in homemade granola? Lumps form in two ways. 1) Using the correct wet : dry ingredient ratio (which this recipe does). and 2) being very careful when you flip the granola over so that you keep the clumps together.

SavePinPrint Healthy Granola Recipe (Gluten-Free) Laura This healthy homemade granola recipe is easy to make with only 8 ingredients in 30 minutes! It's gluten-free, dairy-free vegan and has no refined sugar! A delicious healthy breakfast or snack! 4.95 from 18 votes Course Breakfast, Snack Cuisine American Servings 12 servings Calories 173.1 Prep Time5 minutes minutes Cook Time35 minutes minutes Total Time40 minutes minutes Equipment measuring spoons

measuring cups

spatula

glass batter bowl Ingredients ▢ ¼ cup coconut oil

▢ ¼ cup honey or pure maple syrup for vegan option

▢ ½ tsp pure vanilla extract

▢ 2 cups old-fashioned oats

▢ ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

▢ ½ cup raw pecans chopped

▢ 2 tsp ground cinnamon

▢ ½ tsp sea salt Instructions Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Lightly grease a baking sheet, set aside.

In a large bowl mix together oats, coconut, cinnamon, salt and pecans. Set aside.

Melt honey and coconut oil together in the microwave or on the stovetop over low heat until smooth.

Remove from heat and add vanilla to warm coconut oil/honey mixture. Stir until combined.

Mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients until all dry ingredients are evenly coated.

Spread on prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown, stirring the granola half way through baking time. It may feel soft when you remove it from the oven, but it gets harder and crunchier as it cools so please be careful and do not over bake!

Allow the granola to cool and eat it with your favorite yogurt or milk! Store in an airtight container at room temperature. Video Notes

Butter can be used in place of coconut oil as long as it complies with your dietary needs! Honey. Any liquid sweetener should work great in this recipe. I have used honey and maple syrup (for a vegan option) with great results.

Any liquid sweetener should work great in this recipe. I have used honey and maple syrup (for a vegan option) with great results. Old-Fashioned Oats. Quick-cooking oats can be substituted but you might need to add an extra TBS or two of coconut oil or sweetener! Steel cut oats do not work in this recipe.

Store/freeze Store this granola in an airtight container (I suggest a glass jar) at room temperature for up to 3 weeks or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Nutrition Serving: 0.25cup | Calories: 173.1kcal | Carbohydrates: 16.7g | Protein: 2.4g | Fat: 11.5g | Saturated Fat: 6.8g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1.4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2.4g | Sodium: 45.7mg | Potassium: 26.5mg | Fiber: 2.5g | Sugar: 6.6g | Vitamin A: 5IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 9mg | Iron: 0.3mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!

