Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Nancy · This post may contain affiliate links · This blog generates income via ads

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Herb hummus is the perfect hummus recipe!! This addictively good hummus has two "secret ingredients" that take it over the top!

And I don't say that lightly.

I am somewhat of a hummus officionado, having first tried it years ago in a Vegetarian cooking class and found it's earthy and slightly tart taste addictive. I frequently order it as an appetizer. Sometimes it's good and sometimes, well, it would probably work better as wallpaper paste.

So, last week my cousin and I met for lunch - I was eager to try a relatively new restaurant in our area - True Food Kitchen. This "green" restaurant focuses on fresh, local and sustainable food choices and the menu is based upon Dr. Weil's anti - inflammatory diet. Since my cousin has some food allergies I knew that the menu would offer her plenty of dishes to choose from.

We weren't disappointed. In fact, everything on the menu was appealing - as was every dish I saw coming out of the kitchen. Deciding on what to order is definitely a challenge when what you really want is one of one of everything!

Naturally, we started off with the herb hummus.. but this, my friends in no ordinary hummus.

No, It is the best hummus I've ever had.

Period.

Creamy, tart and spicy with just a touch of sweet and salty it hits all your taste receptors with the perfect balance. Paired with warm pita bread I could have happily made a meal just on that.

But of course, I didn't.

Each of us ordered a salad and they were equally delicious - and so it looks like I will be returning to True Food Kitchen soon because I still want "one of everything"!!

Lucky for you (and definitely for me) the recipe for this perfect hummus can be found on Dr. Weil's site and I have included it here as well - you know, just to tide you over until a True Food Kitchen opens in your neighborhood.

Note: I was not paid to write this and although I don't typically do "restaurant reviews" I enjoyed my experience so much (to say nothing of the hummus!!) I just had to share it here at the Table!!

📖Recipe

Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (3)

Herb Hummus – the perfect recipe

Herb hummus is the perfect hummus recipe!! This addictively good hummus has two "secret ingredients" that take it over the top!

Print Pin Rate Add to Collection

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 1722kcal

Author: Nancy Buchanan

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cooked chickpeas
  • ¼ cup tahini paste
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp. chopped fresh jalapeno
  • ½ bunch cilantro chopped
  • 1 tsp. chopped garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. agave nectar
  • 1 Tbsp. salt
  • Topping:
  • ¼ cup liced kalamata olives optional
  • ¼ cup diced fresh tomatoes optional
  • ¼ red onion peeled and thinly sliced (optional)
  • Pita bread whole wheat crackers and/or vegetables for dipping

Instructions

  • Place the chickpeas, tahini and lemon juice in bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and process until the mixture is smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings. Garnish with the kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onion if desired

Nutrition

Calories: 1722kcal | Carbohydrates: 126g | Protein: 45g | Fat: 123g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Cholesterol: 0mg | Sodium: 8113mg | Potassium: 1499mg | Fiber: 34g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 725IU | Vitamin C: 40.7mg | Calcium: 378mg | Iron: 14.4mg

More Appetizers from Around the World

  • Homemade Crab Rangoon
  • Whipped Ricotta
  • Tarte Flambee
  • Stuffed Spanish Mushrooms

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Medifast Coupons says

    Lovely hummus recipe, look forward to trying your recipe, thanks for sharing.

    Reply

  2. Gaby says

    Hummus is my all time fav! Can't wait to try this one 🙂

    Reply

  3. marla {family fresh cooking} says

    Nancy, I will take your word for it. This hummus does sound amazing and I had no idea that restaurant was based off of Dr. Weil. Must try it out soon.

    Reply

    • Nancy says

      Hi Marla!!

      We should get a group together and meet there for lunch - it is so good!!!

      Reply

  4. Priscilla - She's Cookin' says

    True Food Kitchen - say no more! How great that they had the recipe on Andrew Weil's website for you to share with us. Love the ambiance, the food, and the scene at TFK!

    Reply

  5. Sylvie @ Gourmande in the Kitchen says

    I've never heard of that place before, but if I'm ever in the are I'll have to check it out, I'm a big fan of Dr. Weil. Until then I'll be trying out this lovely recipe, thank you.

    Reply

  6. Amanda says

    That restaurant sounds wonderful!! What a neat recipe and site!

    Reply

  7. the urban baker says

    I, too, love hummus. I love that you are posting and giving insight into this very healthy snack!

    Reply

  8. Allison [Haute Box] says

    Hummus is one of my fave dips. Reminds me of childhood.

    Reply

  9. paul jennette says

    Perfect, I love making homemade Hummus! I haven't done so in years, thanks for the inspiration!!

    Reply

    • Nancy says

      Hi Paul!!

      This one is definitely worth making - but I warn you, it's addictive!!

      Reply

  10. Lynne @ CookandBeMerry says

    Hi Nancy! It was great seeing you at the FBLA meeting last Saturday. Your salad was so beautiful and tasted delicious. I loved all the red ingredients.

    Reply

    • Nancy says

      Hi Lynne,

      So glad that you liked the salad - I'll be posting the recipe soon!!!

      Reply

  11. Ben says

    Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (8)
    That looks delicious and so pretty! I love your blog 🙂

    Reply

    • Nancy says

      Hi Ben!!

      I am so glad that you stopped by!! I hope you enjoy the hummus!!

      Reply

  12. Magic of Spice says

    Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (9)
    I love hummus and this sounds like a wonderful place, will have to check it out...

    Reply

  13. Diane {createdbydiane.blogspot.com} says

    Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (10)
    mmm...delicious, I love hummus. Great presentation.

    Reply

    • Nancy says

      Thanks Diane!! This hummus is really addictive - I've been having it every day for lunch and I'm still not tired of it!!

      Reply

  14. Kim says

    Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (11)
    Agree that hummus can be hit or miss - this one looks like a hit! Let's get a group to go there for lunch!

    [K]

    P.S. Beautiful colors in your photos!

    Reply

  15. Vicky says

    Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (12)
    I love hummus and this sounds delicious with the addition of all the extra ingredients! Think honey would work in place of agave?

    Reply

    • Nancy says

      Hi Vicky!

      Yes, honey would be a terrific substitution!! Although it seems strange to add something sweet to something that is savory, it really works - I was amazed when I tried it!!

      Reply

  16. julie senchak says

    Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (13)
    By far the BEST humus I've ever eaten/made/devoured!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Herb Hummus - the perfect recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Eggs Benedict Casserole Recipe from The Food Charlatan
Maple-Cinnamon Oat Pop Tarts Recipe - Back to the Cutting Board
Ruby Tuesday Croutons Copycat - Pumpernickel Croutons Recipe - Rachel Cooks®
Easy Spinach and Cream Cheese Wonton Recipe
Latest Posts
Top 13 WordPress form builder plugins - Grace Themes
3 Swear-Worthy Recipes From the Thug Kitchen Cookbook
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 6160

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.