Home Appliances List | Household Item Names with Pictures (2024)

Home appliances are items that do specific jobs for the house. A lot of home appliances tend to be electronic machines, like refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, and washing machines. Household items are often discussed in daily conversations, which is why it is important to know home appliance words. Learning the home appliances list will help you improve your English speaking and writing skills.

Home Appliances List

Here’s a list of the most common home appliances. Learn the names of the household items in English. We have pictures to help your understanding. You might figure out that most of the items on the list are kitchen appliances. You’re correct. The kitchen is one of the places in the house with the most essential appliances.

Alarm

An alarm is a feature in devices (e.g., clocks, smoke detectors, and security systems) that produces a loud sound or signal. Its purpose is to alert users to specific events, such as waking up, detecting smoke or fire, or signalling unauthorized entry into security systems.

Washing machine

A washing machine is a household appliance designed for cleaning and laundering clothes. It uses water, detergent, and mechanical action to remove dirt and stains from clothing, providing a convenient and efficient way to maintain personal hygiene and cleanliness.

Vacuum Cleaner

A vacuum cleaner is used for cleaning floors and surfaces by creating suction to remove dust, dirt, and debris. It helps people maintain a clean house by efficiently collecting and containing particles from carpets, floors, and other surfaces.

Toaster

A toaster is a kitchen appliance designed for toasting slices of bread. It uses heated elements to brown the bread, providing a quick and convenient way to prepare crispy toast for breakfast or snacks.

Television

A television is an electronic device that displays moving images and provides audio. Its primary use is for entertainment, allowing users to watch a variety of programs, including movies, shows, and news, by tuning into broadcast channels or connecting to streaming services like Netflix or Disney Plus.

Stove

A stove is a kitchen appliance used for cooking food. It typically consists of burners or heating elements where pots and pans are placed to apply heat. People use the stove to prepare meals through boiling, simmering, or frying.

Speaker

A speaker is a device that converts electrical signals into sound, producing audio or music playback. People often connect speakers to computers or television for better sound quality.

Sewing machine

A sewing machine is a home appliance designed for stitching fabrics and materials together with thread. It automates the process of sewing, making it faster and more efficient than hand sewing. Sewing machines are used for garment construction and repairs. A lot of people have the hobby of making or reconstructing clothes with the sewing machine.

Rice cooker

A rice cooker is a kitchen appliance designed specifically for cooking rice. It automates the rice cooking process by controlling the heat and timing. Using a rice cooker, people can prepare rice easily without constant monitoring. Also, it has the feature of keeping the rice warm after cooking.

Pressure cooker

A pressure cooker is a special pot that cooks food fast using steam and high pressure. It makes cooking quicker than regular pots by raising the boiling point of water. Pressure cookers are great for making tender meat and speeding up the cooking of things like rice and beans.

Lamp

A lamp is a lighting device that typically consists of a bulb. Lamps are commonly used for reading, ambient lighting, or decoration. They come in a variety of designs, sizes, and types, including table lamps, floor lamps, and desk lamps.

Kettle

A kettle is a kitchen tool that boils water. It usually has a handle for holding and a spout for easy pouring. People use kettles to make hot water for tea, coffee, or other hot drinks.

Juicer

A juicer is a kitchen equipment that extracts juice from fruits and vegetables. It usually has a mechanism to crush or squeeze the fruit or vegetable, separating the liquid from the pulp. Juicers are used to make fresh fruit and vegetable juices for drinking or cooking. The most common type is a lemon juicer.

Iron

An iron is a household appliance used for removing wrinkles from clothes. It typically has a flat metal plate that gets hot when plugged in. By sliding the iron over the fabric, the heat smoothens out wrinkles and gives clothes a neat appearance. People often use it to straighten white shirts and trousers that especially don’t look good with wrinkles.

Flashlight

A flashlight is a handheld device that produces light and is powered by batteries. It’s commonly used for illumination in the dark or in areas with insufficient light. Although lamps are the main source of light for houses, there can be unexpected power outages where the lamps can’t be turned on. That’s when you need an emergency flashlight.

Electric mixer

An electric mixer is a kitchen appliance used for blending and mixing ingredients. It typically consists of beaters or whisk attachments powered by an electric motor. It is commonly used for whipping cream, beating eggs, or mixing batter for baking.

Drill

A drill is a tool with a rotating bit used for making holes in various materials, such as wood, metal, or plastic. It typically operates by spinning the drill bit rapidly when powered, allowing users to create holes for screws, nails, or other fasteners. People typically keep a drill in their tool boxes.

Dishwasher

A dishwasher is a kitchen appliance designed for cleaning and sanitizing dishes, utensils, and cookware. It automates the process by spraying water and detergent onto the items, followed by rinsing and drying.

Coffee maker

A coffee maker is a kitchen appliance that brews coffee. It typically involves adding ground coffee or a coffee capsule and water to the machine. Then, the machine heats the water and passes it through the coffee grounds or the capsule. Coffee makers come in various types, including drip coffee makers, espresso machines, and single-serve pod machines. Some of the popular coffee maker brands include Nespresso, Illy, and Keurig.

Clock

A clock is a home appliance that shows the current time. It helps people keep track of hours and minutes. It usually has additional features like alarms to help you wake up in the morning. Clocks can be either analog or digital. Also, clocks come in a variety of designs to fit the different parts of your house, including the wall, desk, table, or bed.

Blender

A blender is a kitchen appliance used for mixing food and liquids. It typically consists of a container with rotating blades powered by an electric motor. Blenders are commonly used for making smoothies, soups, and sauces.

Home Appliance Products

If you are looking for a convenient way of learning the list of home appliance names, use the following image. Review it on your way to work or school. After going over the items a couple of times, you’ll have memorized them.

Home Appliance Names FAQs

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about household appliances.

What type of electric appliances does a household use?

Households use a range of electric appliances for different purposes. In the kitchen, there are appliances like refrigerators, ovens, and coffee makers. Cleaning appliances include vacuum cleaners and washing machines. Entertainment often involves televisions and audio systems, while personal care may include items like hairdryers. Electronic devices like computers and printers are also common.

What are 20 household items?

The following is a list of 20 common household items:

Refrigerator Oven Microwave Dishwasher Toaster Coffee maker Blender Vacuum cleaner Washing machine Clothes dryer Iron Television Audio system Air conditioner Heater Fan Hairdryer Electric shaver Computer Clock

What are the 5 most common electric appliances?

The five most common electric appliances found in households are typically the refrigerator, television, washing machine, microwave oven, and vacuum cleaner.

What are some famous home appliance brands? Some of the most famous home appliance brands include Samsung, LG, Whirpool, GE Appliances, KitchenAid, Bosch, Maytag, Sony, and Dyson. What are essential home appliances?