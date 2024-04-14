The Best Smart Kitchen Appliances for 2024 (2024)

Since 1982, PCMag has tested and rated thousands of products to help you make better buying decisions.Read our editorial mission & see how we test.

Smart kitchen gadgets are as varied as any kind of kitchen appliance: You can find everything from multipurpose ovens to simple coffee makers. And then there are the devices that you might not even know you need, like immersion circulators. Whether you live in the kitchen or just brew coffee and toast bagels, there's a smart appliance that can make your culinary life easier. We've gathered our top picks here to help you get started and cover some other ways to embrace smart tech in your home.

If you love cooking and technology, connected appliances and kitchen devices are ideal gadgets for yoursmart home. They can automate parts of the cooking process, keep you updated on the progress of your food, or simply make sure you're following a recipe correctly whether you're using your own ingredients or cooking from a meal kit.

Deeper Dive: Our Top Tested Picks

Anova Precision Oven Best Smart Oven 4.5 Outstanding Why We Picked It The Anova Precision Oven is a countertop combi oven that combines conventional convection technology with steam cooking and a precise low-temperature mode for water- and bag-free sous vide cooking. In addition, it bakes, roasts, slow cooks, and steams food to chef-level results, making it one of thesmartest applianceswe've tested. Who It's For In the market for a smart oven that can nearly do it all at a reasonable price? The Precision Oven is an excellent countertop device for cooking just about anything to perfection. It doesn’t have the $1,100Bravaoven’s air frying or dehydrating functions, but the addition of steam and low-temperature cooking more than make up for it. PROS Precise temperature control for sous vide results

Customizable steam cooking

Multiple conventional heat options

Tovala Smart Oven Best Companion Meal Kits 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The Tovala Smart Oven is a super-functional, multi-purpose smart oven capable of baking, broiling, roasting, and steaming foods through app control and QR codes. Tovala's prefab meal kits are also excellent and offer some sophisticated flavors, though they're a bit pricey. Whether you subscribe to the meals or not, the Tovala works well for various cooking methods. That makes it a powerful appliance to keep on the counter. Who It's For This is an ideal cooking appliance for individuals or couples. Its multiple cooking modes and extensive, multi-step cooking programs make it incredibly useful for whipping up nearly any meal. The optional meal kits can save you a lot of time, and though expensive, they're still cheaper than most takeout. PROS Multiple cooking modes

Good automatic cooking

Scans groceries for instant oven settings

Tovala meals cook exceptionally well CONS Doesn't fit a 12-inch frozen pizza

Anova Precision Cooker Best for Sous Vide Cooking 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It Sous video cooking is a simple process that makes it easy for anyone to prepare meals perfectly. You seal food in plastic and immerse it in a water bath heated to a precise temperature, made possible by immersion circulators like the Anova Precision Cooker. Thanks to both onboard controls and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control the cooking process using the Anova itself or your phone. Who It's For The Anova Precision Cooker is an excellent immersion circulator for anyone looking to cook sous vide. The onboard controls let you cook manually, and with the app, you can automate and remotely monitor the cooking process. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano is available for a bit less money, but its 750-watt power is just over half that of this model. PROS Cooks food perfectly

Easy to use

App control lets you monitor and automate cooking

Onboard display and controls CONS Finicky Wi-Fi setup

Cosori Smart 5.8-Quart Air Fryer Best Smart Air Fryer 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The Cosori Smart Air Fryer costs a bit more than the standard model, but for the difference in price, you get an LED touch screen with 11 presets for one-touch cooking, as well as connectivity with an app that lets you control cooking and browse recipes from your phone. The smart model also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can automate the cooking process with your voice. Its bulky size makes it less than ideal for small kitchens, but if you have the space, it's easy to recommend. Who It's For Home chefs searching for low-cost, connected convenience and reduced-fat cooking, take note: The Cosori Smart Air Fryer is easy to use, heats up much faster than an oven, crisps fresh and frozen foods with little to no added oil, and is easy to clean. It also works with a companion app and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, though we found these smart features to be more of an added bonus than essential. PROS Touch screen with numerous presets for fresh and frozen foods

Supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Preheats and cooks quickly CONS Bulky

Occasionally gets smoky

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker Best Nugget Ice Maker 4.0 Excellent See Also Our Ultimate List Of The Best Kitchen Appliances For 2023 - Australia's Simpler And Smarter Why We Picked It The GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker is more expensive than its predecessor, but it brings several improvements to thesmart kitchentable, including Wi-Fi connectivity, an extra water reservoir, improved status indicators, and much quieter operation. Connect it to your home Wi-Fi network to see when the ice bin is full and when it’s time to add water, and you can create ice-making schedules to ensure that you always have plenty of nugget ice on hand. Who It's For Whether you’re a devoted ice chewer or just prefer chilling your drinks with crunchy little cubes, the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker provides you with all of the nugget ice you can handle. It doesn't come cheap, but it’s still more affordable than a commercial model, and it’ll fit on your countertop, making it a must-have kitchen companion for nugget ice lovers. PROS Makes nugget ice quickly

Equipped with Wi-Fi

Side water reservoir

Quiet operation

Sleek design CONS Expensive

AeroGarden Bounty Elite Best Indoor Herb Garden 3.5 Good Why We Picked It The AeroGarden Bounty Elite is a hydroponic system that lets you easily grow up to nine plants at a time indoors, without sunlight or soil. It supports Wi-Fi, so it can send alerts to your phone when it needs water or plant food. In testing, our lettuce garden grew within weeks and produced enough for daily harvests. Although it's pricey, the AeroGarden Bounty Elite is a reliable and relatively low-effort gardening system that makes it easy to grow herbs, vegetables, or flowers indoors, no matter the time of year. Who It's For If you have a black thumb or live in an apartment, gardening might seem out of the question. But for those who yearn to grow their own herbs and vegetables, there's another option: hydroponics. The Bounty Elite takes the guesswork out of gardening, guiding you through the planting process with step-by-step instructions on its color touch screen, and keeping track of water and nutrient levels. Its companion app offers helpful tips, instructing you when and how to harvest your bounty. PROS Grows plants quickly and bountifully

No soil or sunlight needed

Helpful companion app offers alerts for low water and plant food

Vacation mode helps keep plants alive while you're away CONS Expensive

Alexa connectivity didn't work in testing

Instant Pot Pro Plus Best Smart Pressure Cooker 3.5 Good Why We Picked It The Instant Pot is useful for making soups and stews in a fraction of the time that a slow cooker requires. The Instant Pot Pro Plus, Instant Brands’ latest advanced model, can do sous vide cooking, and it works with a mobile app, letting you control the cooking process from your phone. Who It's For If you're in the market for a multitasking cooker, the Instant Pot Pro Plus can do pressure cooking, slow cooking, and even sous vide. It's simple to use and delivers reliable, delicious results. The app doesn't offer many operational controls, but is useful for step-by-step recipes. PROS Many cooking modes

Food comes out as intended

Easy to use CONS App doesn't add much functionality

Meater+ Best Smart Thermometer 3.5 Good Why We Picked It The Meater+ wireless meat thermometer packs internal and ambient temperature sensors into one probe. In conjunction with a companion app, it estimates your cooking time and sends a notification to your phone when your food is ready. It's super sleek and works well in the oven, though it's more difficult to use accurately on top of the stove. Who It's For Omnivores: The Meater+ makes cooking meat or fish a breeze, as long as you're doing it in the oven. If you don't need the extended range, you can also pick up the original Meater for a bit less money. PROS Sleek, compact design.

Easy setup.

App sends notifications to your phone when food is done.

Compatible with Amazon Alexa. CONS Pricey.

Buying Guide: The Best Smart Kitchen Appliances for 2024

Go Bigger: Smart Refrigerators and Beyond

If you have the money to spend, you can get smart versions of appliances even larger than those we shared above. Companies including LG and Samsung have been working on connected refrigerators and ovens for a few years now. Some let you check their status through your phone so you can make sure things are working properly and that you have enough ice. Others have touch screens and can function as a communication hub for your home. Still others feature cameras inside that let you see which foods you're low on while you're out shopping.

These larger smart appliances carry a significant premium, and you can expect to spend several thousand dollars for each. On the bright side, they tend to be just as capable and premium as the highest-end non-smart appliances from manufacturers. You can expect stainless steel finishes and other convenient touches you won't find on cheaper options.

For cooking in the great outdoors, head over to our picks for the best smart grilling and BBQ gadgets. If you want to improve your skills in the kitchen without having to step foot in the grocery store, check out our list ofthe best meal-kit delivery services. And for haute cuisine without all the commotion, read up on the best prepared meal delivery services.