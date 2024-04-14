Best kitchen appliances: how to find the right items for your home - Which? (2024)

Our independent lab tests have shown that paying more for ovens, fridge freezers and other white goods doesn't necessarily guarantee better quality.

We've tested and rated hundreds of kitchen and laundry appliances – from toasters to tumble dryers – to find Which? Best Buys that pair reliability with high performance and convenience.

Our rigorous tests and expert buying tips can help you find the right ones for you. We also offer guidance on how much you should expect to pay.

Plus, we've spoken to thousands of Which? members so that you can learn from others' experiences of refurbishing their kitchens.

Best kitchen appliances: essentials

Kettles

Given how cheaply you can pick them up, you might not have given it much thought last time you bought a kettle. But it's worth doing your research because a good one – that's well-taken care of – can last a decade or more.

Kettles can cost up to £290, but Best Buy and Eco Buy models start from a much more reasonable £23.

They come in metal, glass or plastic and with a variety of extra features these days, from quiet boil to multi-temperature settings for a range of delicate teas.

Toasters

Toaster prices can vary significantly – some trendy four-slice models are priced as high as £300. But if you're not passionate enough about toast to want to spend that much, Which? Best Buy toasters start from £26.

Pick a decent one and clean it out regularly and you can get more than 12 years out of a toaster. You'll also avoid problems such as uneven browning, broken levers and jammed crumb trays.

Built-in ovens

Built-in ovens come as single or double, and gas or electric. A single model will probably fit anywhere in your kitchen, whether that's under a counter or slotted into an eye-level cabinet.

Investing in a double oven obviously means you can have two running at once, which could be handy for larger households, but will probably mean less flexibility over where it will fit.

A good built-in oven should last a decade or more. Prices can vary massively, though. Some built-in ovens cost as little as £180, while others are close to £2,000.

Pricier built-in ovens have a range of extra features, such as self-cleaning functions. Several Which? Best Buys cost less than £300.

Hobs

If you buy a built-in oven, you'll need a separate hob. You can get a gas or electric hob, with one to five burners (rings). There are glass, ceramic, solid plate and induction versions. At the cutting edge of hob design is the venting hob – a two-in-one appliance that has an extractor fan built into an induction hob.

Hobs range in price from £99 to a staggering £2,000-plus. A number of Which? Best Buy hobs cost less than £300, though.

Freestanding cookers

Freestanding cookers come as gas, electric or dual-fuel models (with an electric oven and a gas hob). Some electric-only models have an induction hob.

Both gas and dual-fuel cookers need to be installed by a Gas Safe-registered engineer.

The cheapest freestanding cookers cost as little as £170, whereas some can set you back more than £1,500. But it's worth noting that the more you spend, the more features you'll get. Some Which? Best Buys cost as little as £210.

Range cookers

The main advantage of range cookers is that they offer a lot of cooking space. The three most commonly available widths are 90cm, 100cm and 110cm, but some models come at 91cm and 120cm. As with standard freestanding cookers, you can get gas, electric or dual-fuel models.

Gas range cookers are the cheapest to run, but dual-fuel cookers are the most popular type – they have a gas hob and an electric oven. Electric range cookers have an electric hob and electric oven.

Range cookers start from around £350, but can cost as much as £8,000. Which? Best Buys start around £1,100.

Fridge freezers

You can buy a standard fridge freezer for as little as £190, or you could pay upwards of £3,000 for an American-style fridge freezer.

If you're completely redesigning your kitchen, it's a good idea to decide what type you want in the early stages when you're planning the layout.

Which? Best Buy fridge freezers start from £400.

Cooker hoods

A capable cooker hood will make light work of eliminating odours and steam when cooking. The best we've seen will also prevent grease from settling on your worktop.

Cooker hoods come in a few styles: built-in, integrated (hidden away), chimney (on a wall) or freestanding (away from a wall) and cost up to £1,500. Our tests have found you don't have to spend more than £230 to get a great one, though.

Best kitchen appliances: non-essentials

Dishwashers

Full-sized dishwashers can wash up to 150 items, while slimline and compact models are more limited – up to 100 or 40-60 items, respectively. You can pick between freestanding and integrated dishwashers, or a small countertop dishwasher that sits on your kitchen work surface.

Dishwashers can cost as little as £160, reaching up to £1,500-plus, but most models are around £300 to £600. There are plenty of Which? Best Buy dishwashers for less than £400.

Microwaves

You can get built-in or freestanding microwaves. Some only offer microwave cooking, but others also offer oven-cooking or grill functions.

They can cost as little as £35, although our tests show that some cheap models struggle to defrost and heat food evenly. Built-in microwaves cost nearer £200. You can pick up a Best Buy for around £70.

Best laundry appliances

Washing machines

Washing machines range in capacity from 5kg (big enough for 16 shirts) to 12kg (38 shirts). They come with a variety of programs, but most people only need the cottons and synthetics washes.

The cheapest washing machines go for around £200, while the pricier models cost upwards of £1,600. If you choose carefully, you can spend less than £400 on a top-notch new model.

Tumble dryers

A tumble dryer can be useful to help dry your clothes quickly and keep them soft, if you have the space for one. However, tumble dryers can cost a lot to run: the worst we've tested cost more than £150 a year, and the best around £40.



You can pick between a vented, condenser or heat-pump tumble dryer. Vented models are typically the cheapest, although you'll need to feed a hose through a wall or window to pump out damp air. Condenser tumble dryers don't need a hose, but you'll need to empty the container frequently. Heat-pump tumble dryers are the most sustainable option, but again you'll need to empty the water tank.

If you're in the market for a new appliance, find out the best and worst large appliance brands, as rated by the people who own them.

Kitchen appliance measurements

Before you decide on the type of appliance you want, make sure you know what size will fit in your new kitchen or current space.

Below, we've calculated the average height, width and depth of kitchen appliances we've tested in our lab during 2021.

Size Built-in oven Fridge freezer Dishwasher Washing machine Height (cm) 60cm 182cm 84cm 84cm Width (cm) 56cm 68cm 56cm 60cm Depth (cm) 55cm 67cm 58cm 61cm

Differences between the best and worst kitchen appliances

We found huge differences between the best and worst models in each category. For example, some hobs are very poor at distributing heat around the bottom of a saucepan, and some cookers overheat by 20°C or more.

To build up a full picture of whether an appliance is worth the money, we conduct a wide range of tests so that we can find out if:

There is really enough usable space inside the appliance - the amount of space the manufacturer claims an appliance has inside isn't always accurate, particularly for products such as cookers and fridge freezers. We use props, such as fake turkeys and roast potatoes, to measure oven space, so we can reveal how much food you'll really be able to fit in.

- the amount of space the manufacturer claims an appliance has inside isn't always accurate, particularly for products such as cookers and fridge freezers. We use props, such as fake turkeys and roast potatoes, to measure oven space, so we can reveal how much food you'll really be able to fit in. Cooking appliances heat or cool food evenly - the main task of any cooking appliance is to heat food evenly. But not all do. When we cook food in a microwave, for example, we check to see whether it will really cook the food throughout without drying it.

- the main task of any cooking appliance is to heat food evenly. But not all do. When we cook food in a microwave, for example, we check to see whether it will really cook the food throughout without drying it. It has reasonable running costs- as well as how well an appliance does its job, we also check how much it will cost you to run. Our reviews help you choose the very best appliances at the best prices. They also include buying guides to help you choose what type of appliance you need, and our comparison tools help you select models that suit your home and lifestyle.

Visit our kitchen appliance reviews to see how popular models performed in our rigorous lab tests.

As part of our latest kitchen survey, conducted in January and February 2023, we quizzed 4,378 Which? members who've bought a fitted kitchen in the last 10 years about their experience. The responses we collected covered fitted kitchens from big-name brands, including B&Q, Howdens, Ikea, John Lewis and Magnet.

When asked how long it took for their kitchen to be delivered, the largest group of respondents (21%) told us it took two months. Other buyers weren't as fortunate – 15% waited three months for theirs to arrive.

We also asked buyers if they had any issues after the installation was completed. The majority of respondents (71%) reported no problems. Of those who did have an issue, reasons included failing soft-close mechanisms (20%), loose hinges (17%) and scratched worktops (14%).

Our survey also found that haggling when buying can save you a tidy sum. In fact, when asked what they did to reduce spending, 20% of people told us they negotiated on the cost. Another 14% said they negotiated a package with the other units or elements (worktops and appliances, for example).

Thinking of buying a new kitchen? Read our reviews of thebest and worst kitchen brandsfirst.