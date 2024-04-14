12 Must Have Kitchen Appliances for Your New Home | KitchenAid (2024)

Moving into a new home is the perfect blank canvas for creating an ideal space that lets you turn a regular kitchen into the place where your ideas flourish and your creativity comes alive. Turning your new kitchen into a maker’s ideal workspace is easy with this comprehensive guide of the must have appliances for your kitchen.
Learn more about 12 essential appliances to transform your kitchen into one that inspires your new creations with every use.
WHAT KITCHEN APPLIANCES DO YOU NEED?
Having the right kitchen appliances can make all the difference when it comes to creating delicious snacks, appetizers and meals, but these will depend on what type of recipe you’re hoping to tackle. From countertop blenders and microwaves to major appliances like a refrigerator and oven, having the right tools in your kitchen can inspire you to embark on new culinary journeys and experiment with different recipes, ingredients and techniques.
COUNTERTOP APPLIANCES YOU NEED
Stand mixer
Hand/immersion blender
Coffee machine
Toaster or countertop oven
Food processor or food chopper
Blender
MAJOR APPLIANCES YOU NEED
Refrigerator
Range or cooktop + oven
Range hood
Dishwasher
Microwave
Countertop Kitchen Appliances List
If you’re looking for countertop appliances to equip your new kitchen, you can find the perfect countertop appliance that will make your everyday tasks and more involved culinary creations a breeze.
STAND MIXER
From making freshly whipped buttercream for a deliciously fluffy cake to making homemade pasta for a Sunday sauce, a stand mixer is a true powerhouse appliance for any maker. Versatile and mighty, a KitchenAid® stand mixerlets you elevate everyday dishes with just a simple swap of its myriad of attachments and accessories.
IMMERSION BLENDER
You can whisk, you can chop and you can most certainly blend with an immersion blender that does the work right in your pot or cup. Immersion blenders are great for whipping up some mashed potatoes for an easy weeknight meal, or creating soups, sauces and salad dressings without having to use additional dishes. KitchenAid offers a selection of immersion blenders with various speeds that can blenda wide variety of ingredients.
COFFEE MACHINE
Whether you prefer a bold espresso or a perfectly brewed cup of drip coffee, a coffee maker is the quintessential appliance to help you kickstart your day. If you’re a coffee lover, consider KitchenAid brand’s line of coffee and espresso makers, which excel at showcasing the aromatic flavors of coffee beans. Savor a truly delectable cup of coffee, cappuccino, latte or your favorite style of caffeinated drink.
TOASTER OR COUNTERTOP OVEN
Accompany that freshly brewed cup of coffee with a golden, buttery piece of warm toast or wonderfully crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside bagel. KitchenAid® toasters come in 2 and 4-slice capacities, and are a go-to staple appliance for any breakfast fan, whether completing a hearty breakfast or providing you with a quick meal on the go.
For even more versatility, consider a countertop oven that can serve as additional oven space to toast, bake, broil and sometimes even air fry your favorite ingredients.
FOOD PROCESSOR OR FOOD CHOPPER
Make quick and easy work of food prep by chopping up nuts for a fresh garden salad with a food processor. KitchenAid® food processors help deliver consistent results each time to help you create new sauces, dressings and more. Whatever your ingredients, food processors by KitchenAid brand allow you to chop, puree and mix with confidence.
BLENDER
Forsmoothies, soups, salsas, sauces and everything in between, you’ll find yourself reaching for your blender time and time again. If trying to decide on the ideal type of blender for your kitchen, you can count on a KitchenAid® blender to not just blend, but also mix, puree, chop and more.
Major Kitchen Appliances To Fill Your New Home
Picking the right appliances for your kitchen is a big decision, but it doesn’t need to be stressful. Below, find the appliances that will turn your kitchen into a new space of inspiration andpotentiallyhelp add value to your home.
REFRIGERATOR
Let design meet function when it comes to your refrigerator. Choose from different finishes that not only match your layout and aesthetic, but also keep your ingredients fresh and ready to use. KitchenAid® refrigerators come in a variety of styles and offer various features meant to help preserve your freshest ingredients until you’re ready to use them.
RANGE
A range combines a cooktop and oven into one appliance. From slide-in to freestanding styles or even models with double ovens, you can find the perfect range for your preferred styles of cooking. With a KitchenAid® range, you can cook and bake within the same space for seamless execution of your meals.
OVEN
Add more room and versatility to create with a wall oven that will fit perfectly in your home. From the classic single oven to combination ovens that include oven and microwave capabilities, consider a KitchenAid®wall oven that inspires you and helps you execute any dish you’re making.
COOKTOPS
Enjoy function, versatility and style with a cooktop that can be added to your countertop or kitchen island. Pair a cooktop and wall oven for flexible layout options.KitchenAid brand offers cooktops that let you choose from various styles and sizes to find the one that's perfect for your new kitchen.
RANGE HOODS
Relish the process of creating in the kitchen while venting smells, smoke and grease with a range hood. Explore the range hoods from KitchenAid brand that come in various styles—from wall mount to island to under cabinet hoods and even microwave hood combinations with ventilation systems.Get help choosing the right range hood style for you with this guide.
DISHWASHERS
After a flurry of inspiration and creating, all you want to do is enjoy the fruits of your handiwork, and no kitchen is complete without a dishwasher. Find the dishwasher that can lighten your cleaning load with aKitchenAid®dishwasherthat offers the FreeFlex™ Third Rack, sensor technology and quiet performance.
MICROWAVES
Make reheating and prepping food easy and consistent with a microwave oven. Find the perfect microwave for your kitchen by choosing from various models, including microwave hood ovens that also help capture smoke, grease and odors, built-in microwaves that fit into your cabinetry, or a traditional countertop oven that can go anywhere in your space. For a microwave that can offer you oven-quality results, KitchenAid brand offers microwaves in several different styles that will fit perfectly within your kitchen layout.
KitchenAid brand offers a range of premium options for stocking your kitchen with countertop and major appliances. From blenders and toasters to dishwashers and ranges, KitchenAid brand provides powerful and reliable solutions that let you explore recipe options in style.
