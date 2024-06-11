Homemade Bisquick Mix Recipe (2024)

38.6K Shares

This homemade Bisquick is made with just 5 simple ingredients and takes just minutes to mix up. It’s cheaper, healthier and tastes amazing. Use it for all your baking mix needs!



If you are like me and looking for ways to eat healthier and save at the same time, then you’ll love this copycat “Bisquick” mix!

It takes just minutes to make, is cheaper than buying the Bisquick brand and it doesn’t have any ingredients that you don’t recognize or can’t pronounce.

On top of all that, we actually like the things I make with this homemade mix better than when I made them with the Bisquick brand! Definitely a win all around!

Here are a few of my favorite recipes that use this Bisquick substitute:

Easy John Wayne Casserole

Bisquick Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Easy Bisquick Chicken Pot Pie

Crustless Zucchini Quiche

If you want more ideas of recipes to make using this mix, this collection of over 25 tasty recipes made with Bisquick is helpful!

Homemade Bisquick Mix

