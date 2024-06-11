Homemade Bisquick Mix Recipe (2024)

by 88 Comments
This homemade Bisquick is made with just 5 simple ingredients and takes just minutes to mix up. It’s cheaper, healthier and tastes amazing. Use it for all your baking mix needs!
If you are like me and looking for ways to eat healthier and save at the same time, then you’ll love this copycat “Bisquick” mix!
It takes just minutes to make, is cheaper than buying the Bisquick brand and it doesn’t have any ingredients that you don’t recognize or can’t pronounce.
On top of all that, we actually like the things I make with this homemade mix better than when I made them with the Bisquick brand! Definitely a win all around!
Here are a few of my favorite recipes that use this Bisquick substitute:
- Easy John Wayne Casserole
- Bisquick Chicken Alfredo Casserole
- Easy Bisquick Chicken Pot Pie
- Crustless Zucchini Quiche
If you want more ideas of recipes to make using this mix, this collection of over 25 tasty recipes made with Bisquick is helpful!
Homemade Bisquick Mix
Homemade Bisquick Substitute
This homemade Bisquick mix is made with simple ingredients and takes just minutes to make!
Prep Time5 minutes mins
Total Time5 minutes mins
Cuisine: American
Servings: 6 cups
Author: Lydia @ ThriftyFrugalMom.com
Ingredients
- 5 cups all purpose flour (you can use up to half whole wheat flour)
- 1/4 cup baking powder
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup butter (see notes)
Instructions
Mix dry ingredients together then cut in butter until crumbly. (I like to use apastry blenderto do this.)
Store in refrigerator and use cup for cup as you would Bisquick. (see Notes below)
Notes
If you use vegetable shortening instead of butter, you can store the mix at room temperature.
GLUTEN FREE VARIATION FROM A READER:
She said “I have successfully made this homemade Bisquick mix using a 1 to 1 Gluten Free flour mix. I hope this helps someone on a GF diet.”
Other recipes you might enjoy:
- Homemade Cool Whip
- Homemade Cream Soup Mix
- Homemade Mexican Dressing
- Best Ever Chocolate Cake (no eggs, no butter)
Marge
When we make these biscuits, how long and what temperature?
Lydia Beiler
Just to be clear, this is a baking mix that can be used for making biscuits, pancakes and more. You can use it like you would store bought Bisquick mix. (In case you are located outside the US, Bisquick is the name of a brand that sells baking mixes.)
If you want to use it to make biscuits, you can mix together 2 1/4 c. Homemade Bisquick mix and 2/3 c. milk. Drop the dough by spoonfuls onto a greased baking sheet and bake at 450 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until they are lightly brown. I hope that helps!
Barb
Can this mix be frozen?
Reply
Lydia Beiler
Yes! I have frozen it often.
Robin
I love this recipe! I make it with butter and freeze the mix. Everything turns out perfectly. I do mix it in my food processor. Starting with 3 cups of flour and remaining ingredients, blitz until butter is well incorporated then add remaining flour and blitz again. Easy and fun! I’ve made dumplings, biscuits and pancakes so far. I’m looking forward to making the coffee cake!!
Lydia Beiler
Thank you for sharing this, Robin! Yes, a food processor would work well, I’m sure. Can you believe I only have a very small one (like 2 cups in size)? I’m so happy to hear that you are loving the recipe. I’m curious, are you using the mix directly from the freezer? I’ve thought of trying that but never have. If it works, it would be super handy!
Natasha
How long can you store this for?
Lydia Beiler
It can be stored as long as the shortest expiration date of the ingredients. So if your baking powder has the soonest expiration date, that is the one that you would use.
Diane Crotty
How long will it last either in the fridge or the cupboard?
Lydia Beiler
It can be stored as long as the shortest expiration date of the ingredients. So if your baking powder has the soonest expiration date, that is the one that you would use.
Angela
I need to make this to have on hand for dinners. Winter prep is in full swing.
Lydia Beiler
It’s so easy to mix up!
