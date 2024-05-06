Homemade Bread Bowls Recipe - Miss in the Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Homemade Bread Bowls are soft and crusty and so delicious filled with homemade soup! A super simple dinner roll recipe that makes a the perfect bowl for your favorite soups, stews or chili!

Last week the weather turned cold and I mean really cold. It prompted a week of soup for dinner. My husband had the brilliant idea to make homemade bread bowls for the soup and it was just the ticket for a warm and comforting meal.

Table of Contents Ingredients for Bread Bowls

How to Make Bread Bowls How to Store Bread Bowls What else can you make with this dough? Filling Ideas for Bread Bowls



Ingredients for Bread Bowls

Warm Water

Active Dry Yeast (Red Star Yeast)

Sugar

Olive Oil

All Purpose Flour (King Arthur Baking)

Kosher Salt

Egg White for brushing – optional

Butter

How to Make Bread Bowls

In a large bowl combine warm water (about 98° – 100°) with yeast, sugar and oil.

Stir to combine and set aside until bubbly, about 5 minutes.

Add 4 cups of flour with the kosher salt.

Use a dough whisk to mix until dough comes together into a ball. Add flour as needed, 1/4 cup at a time.

Pour onto a floured surface and knead for 3- 5 minutes until dough is no longer sticky adding flour 2 tablespoons at at time as needed.

Alternately, use a stand mixer with a dough attachment to mix and knead the dough for the same amount of time.

Grease a large bowl and add dough, turn to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and set in a warm place to rise about 1 hour.

Test dough by poking with your finger, an indention will remain if it’s ready.

Punch down dough and place onto a floured surface.

Form dough into an even log. Use a bench knife to cut dough in half.

Cut each half into 3 pieces so that you have 6 rolls.

Form bread bowls by tucking the edges under and rolling into round balls.

Place on a greased or lined baking sheet about 2 – 3 inches apart.

Cover with a tea towel and set aside to rise about 30 minutes while you preheat the oven.

Brush bowls with water or a beaten egg white. Continue to brush rolls with water about every 5 minutes for a crisper crust. For golden brown crust, brush once with the egg white before baking.

Bake for 22- 25 minutes or until golden brown.

TIP: You can insert a digital thermometer into the center of the roll (from the side) and you will know the bowls are done if they are at least 190°.

Remove from oven and brush with melted butter.

Cool slightly on a wire rack.

Use a bread knife to remove the tops of the bowls.

Set tops aside for dipping into the soup.

Carefully cut/scoop out the center of the bread and save for dipping. Make sure you don’t cut or tear the outside of the bowl.

Place bread bowls onto serving dishes and fill with your favorite soup.

How to Store Bread Bowls

Store baked bread bowls covered in plastic wrap at room temperature for up to 2 days or refrigerated up to 4 days.

Bread bowls can be wrapped in 2 layers of plastic wrap and a layer of foil and frozen up to 3 months.

What else can you make with this dough?

This is a very basic bread dough. Great for making dinner rolls, just divide into 12 rolls for large dinner rolls. Make rustic loaves by dividing the dough into 2 round loaves. It also makes great pizza!

Filling Ideas for Bread Bowls

Knorr Spinach Dip is a favorite served in a bread bowl. This recipe will make 2 nice sized loaves for dip.

Easy Broccoli Cheese Soup served in bread bowls is a dinner that everyone will love. It’s so hearty and delicious.

Creamy Ham and Potato Soup is my go- to for busy weeknights and would be so good served up in a bread bowl.

Beer Cheese Soup is a classic to serve up in a crusty bread bowl.

Make a hearty and delicious meal with homemade bread bowls and your favorite soup this week. If you try it, let us know how it turns out.

