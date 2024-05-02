Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (2024)

Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (1) Jessica

4.6 from 938 votes

243 comments

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 25 minutes mins

Total Time 30 minutes mins

This easy and extra cheesy homemade hamburger helperrecipe is ready in just 30 minutes! Tender pasta and ground beef are coated in a creamy tomato and cheese sauce all cooked together in one-pot.

Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (2)

Table of Contents

  • Why You Will Love This Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe
  • Watch How To Make It
  • Recipe Ingredients
  • How to Make Hamburger Helper
  • Cook’s Notes
  • What to Serve with Hamburger Helper?
  • How to Store Leftover Cheeseburger Hamburger Helper
  • More Must Make 30 Minute Dinner Ideas
  • Get the Recipe

Why You Will Love This Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe

This hamburger helper is so creamy, packed with beef-y flavor and filled with cheesy bites of pasta all mixed together. The list could go on and on, but here are my top 5 reasons:

  • So Creamy: Made fresh with heavy cream and real cheddar cheese, the lusciously creamy homemade cheese sauce is what sets this recipe apart.
  • Quick and Easy: Just like the boxed version, everything is cooked together in a single skillet and ready in 30 minutes. Yay for easy cleanup!
  • Affordable: Budget friendly dinners are becoming more and more important as grocery store prices keep rising! This recipe utilizes pantry staples and affordable ingredients to keep it easy on your wallet.
  • Hearty: This is one of those great stick-to-your-ribs dinner that is so good everyone wants seconds. My kids are always fighting over the last bites!
  • Customizable: You can easily change up the cheeses, type of ground meat and seasonings to fit your tastes or diet. You can even use gluten free pasta!

Watch How To Make It

Want to see how to make this easy homemade hamburger helper recipe from start to finish? Here’s a step-by-step video:

Prefer to use your instant pot? Check out my instant pot hamburger helper! You may also love my copycat hamburger helper stroganoff recipe!

Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (3)

Recipe Ingredients

Hopefully you have most of these simple ingredients on hand! Check the recipe card at the bottom of the post for exact amounts.

  • Ground Beef: I prefer lean ground beef, but any ground meat will work! If it’s a fattier cut, drain any excess grease.
  • Chopped Onion: I use a sweet yellow onion, but a white onion is a good swap.
  • Minced Garlic: For the best flavor use freshly minced, not the jarred stuff.
  • All Purpose Flour: See the ‘Cook’s Notes’ section below for a gluten free option.
  • Beef Broth: Chicken broth or vegetable broth will also work!
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Seasonings: I use a combination of Italian seasoning, seasoned salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
  • Small Pasta Shells: This recipe also works well with elbow macaroni noodles.
  • Heavy Cream: Heavy cream will give you the creamiest results, however you can swap it for half and half or evaporated milk.
  • Shredded Cheddar Cheese: While cheddar cheese is traditional, something like smoked gouda or a white cheddar is also delicious!
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (4)

How to Make Hamburger Helper

This homemade version is ready in just a few quick steps! Have all your ingredients out and ready as this dish moves fast. For full detailed directions see the recipe card at the bottom of this post.

Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (5)
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (6)
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (7)
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (8)
  • Beef: Brown the ground beef over medium high heat. Set cooked ground beef aside, reserving 2 tablespoons of grease in the skillet.
  • Sauté: Cook the onion until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic for the last 30 seconds.
  • Roux: Add the flour and stir to cook for about 1 minute to make the roux for the cheese sauce. Slowly stir in the beef broth and bring to a boil.
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (9)
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (10)
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (11)
  • Pasta: Add the tomato sauce, seasonings and pasta, stirring to combine. Place the lid on top and simmer for 15 minutes, until the pasta is al dente.
  • Cream:Add in the cream and cheese and stir until all the cheese is melted.
  • Finish: Add the ground beef back in and cook for 5 minutes until warmed through. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately!
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (12)

Cook’s Notes

This hamburger helper cheeseburger macaroni is super simple, but here are a few tips to keep in mind:

  • Gluten Free: Use your favorite gluten free pasta and the flour for the cornstarch. Most gluten free pasta needs a little longer to cook with a little extra broth, so keep this in mind. Once the pasta is cooked, whisk 2 teaspoons cornstarch into 1 tablespoon of water and stir it into the skillet. Cook for 2 minutes, until thickened and continue on with the recipe.
  • Make Double: Feeding a crowd or large family? Use a large deep sided pot (like a Dutch oven) to double, or even triple, this hamburger helper recipe.
  • Spicy: Add crushed red pepper flakes or hot sauce for mild heat, or cayenne pepper for a good punch of heat. I also make a Tex-Mex version with an added can of the hot version of Rotel!
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (13)

What to Serve with Hamburger Helper?

This hearty cheeseburger hamburger helper recipe doesn’t require sides, it’s filling enough on it’s own! However, I like to serve it with a side salad, like my favorite Greek salad or sautéed green beans. A slice of homemade garlic bread is also great to soak up the sauce!

How to Store Leftover Cheeseburger Hamburger Helper

Since the noodles will soak up the broth once stored, this cheeseburger macaroni recipe is best served fresh. However, the leftovers are still tasty for lunch the next day.

  • Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.
  • Reheat on the stove or in the microwave. Add a splash of broth and/or heavy cream to bring back its creaminess.
Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (14)

More Must Make 30 Minute Dinner Ideas

Cheeseburger Macaroni

Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme Recipe

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

  • Smothered Cube Steak
  • Spaghetti Puttanesca
  • Cajun Chicken Alfredo
  • Easy Chicken and Dumplings with Biscuits

Add Extra Broth If Needed!

See Also
Corn Salad Recipe - Cooking Classy

Depending on the type of noodles, the skillet and how high you turn up the heat, you may need to add a little extra broth. If your noodles are not cooked through and you’re running out of liquid, add an extra 1/4 to 1/2 cup broth as needed.

Homemade Hamburger Helper Recipe | An Easy Dinner Idea in 30 Minutes! (19)

4.6 from 938 votes

Print Pin Recipe

Yield: 4 servings

Homemade Hamburger Helper

Pasta and ground beef are sautéed and covered in a creamy tomato & cheese sauce for a satisfying version of Homemade Hamburger Helper! Made in one pot, in just 30 minutes, this just might be your new favorite family dinner!

Prep Time5 minutes minutes

Cook Time25 minutes minutes

Total Time30 minutes minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lean ground beef, or ground turkey
  • 1 large yellow onion, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups low-sodium beef broth, or chicken broth
  • 1 (8 oz) can tomato sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 8 oz small pasta shells, or small elbow pasta (Keep in mind 8 oz is half of a normal 1lb box of pasta.)
  • ½ cup heavy cream, or half and half
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

  • In a large sauté pan with a lid, brown the ground beef over medium high heat. Remove cooked ground beef from pan and set aside, reserving 2 tablespoons of grease in the pan.

  • Lower the heat to medium and add the onion. Cook the onion until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic for the last 30 seconds.

  • Add the flour and stir to cook for about 1 minute, slowly stir in the beef broth and bring the mixture to a boil.

  • Pour in the tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, seasoned salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder and pasta, stirring to combine. Bring to a simmer, cover with lid and cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Add in the cream and cheese and stir until all the cheese melted. Add back in ground beef, cook for 2 to 3 minutes more to re-heat ground beef and serve immediately!

Video

Notes

Storage: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Reheat: Reheat on the stove or in the microwave. Add a splash of broth and/or heavy cream to bring back its creaminess.

Make Double: Feeding a crowd or large family? Use a large deep sided pot (like a Dutch oven) to double, or even triple, this hamburger helper recipe.

Pasta Shells: This recipe works with elbow pasta as well. You want to make sure you are using a similar size for the liquid ratio to work out. If your noodles are not cooked through but your running out of liquid, you can always add a little more beef broth as they cook.

Gluten Free: Use your favorite gluten free pasta and the flour for the cornstarch. Most gluten free pasta needs a little longer to cook with a little extra broth, so keep this in mind. Once the pasta is cooked, whisk 2 teaspoons cornstarch into 1 tablespoon of water and stir it into the skillet. Cook for 2 minutes, until thickened and continue on with the recipe.

Spicy: Want to add some heat? You can add some crushed red pepper flakes for mild heat, or cayenne pepper for a good punch of heat! I have also made a Tex-Mex version where I stir in a can of the Hot version of Rotel!

Nutrition

Serving: 1 serving, Calories: 738kcal, Carbohydrates: 52g, Protein: 49g, Fat: 37g, Saturated Fat: 20g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 9g, Trans Fat: 0.4g, Cholesterol: 160mg, Sodium: 1261mg, Potassium: 910mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 4g, Vitamin A: 1137IU, Vitamin C: 3mg, Calcium: 461mg, Iron: 4mg

© Jessica – The Novice Chef

Cuisine: American

Category: Dinner Ideas

Categories:

  • 30 Min or Less
  • Beef
  • Dinner Ideas
  • Family Recipes
  • Quick Dinner Ideas
  • Recipes
  • Turkey
  • Videos

FAQs

What else can you do with Hamburger Helper? ›

The best side dishes to serve with Hamburger Helper are mac and cheese, tater tots, blooming onion, zucchini noodles, baked ziti, bacon-wrapped asparagus, garlic bread, green beans, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, cheddar biscuits, corn on the cob, wedge salad, and hush puppies.

How long does it take to make Hamburger Helper? ›

This easy homemade Hamburger Helper recipe has ground beef, macaroni, and a flavorful cheesy cheddar sauce! It's total comfort food that's inexpensive and ready in about 30 minutes.

What can you add to Hamburger Helper to make it taste better? ›

Moreover, you can also combine two kinds of cheese and use them in this dish for extra richness and cheesiness. Spices and herbs: spices and herbs are the best way to improve the flavors of any dish. Add cumin, cayenne, paprika, or Italian herbs to the hamburger helper to make it taste better.

Can I use broth instead of water in Hamburger Helper? ›

Easy Hamburger Helper ingredients

Water: or you can use beef broth, chicken broth, or vegetable broth to add extra flavor. Milk: adds to the creaminess along with the cheddar cheese. You could sub sour cream if you were feeling like experimenting in the kitchen.

What can I add to Hamburger Helper if I don't have milk? ›

Stock: If you can't consume dairy, using stock or broth can add flavor to your Hamburger Helper. Beef or vegetable stock works well [2]. Coconut Milk: Both canned and refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk can be used as a substitute for milk. It adds creaminess and a slight coconut flavor to the dish [2].

What can I use in Hamburger Helper instead of meat? ›

Instead of hamburger meat, we used a plant-based ground meat. If you're looking for plant-based protein alternatives, Lightlife ground meat is a great option! Made with pea protein, it takes less than 5 minutes to cook and you can store it in the freezer until ready to use.

Do you absolutely need milk for Hamburger Helper? ›

Absolutely. Since milk adds a creamy texture to the Hamburger Helper sauce, it or its substitutes are recommended as a major ingredient to flavorful Hamburger Helper meals. For best results, choose plant milk or a milk substitute that is sweet or savory, depending on the meal type.

Can you put eggs in Hamburger Helper? ›

Supermarket Mince Meat for Burgers

Another option is to try the tried-and-tested kitchen hack of using a little hamburger helper and an egg.

Do you need milk and water for Hamburger Helper? ›

Milk adds a creamy texure and lends its flavor to the sauce in Hamburger Helper. You may not enjoy the results made with only water.

How do you thicken homemade Hamburger Helper? ›

If your Hamburger Helper is too runny or juicy, the best way to thicken it up is to put the lid on the pan and let the mixture steam for at least five minutes. The macaroni will continue to absorb the liquid and the mixture will become thicker. If it always seems too thin, reduce the amount of liquid added.

Do you put butter in Hamburger Helper? ›

Cooking Instructions

STIR – Stir in hot water, milk, butter, Sauce Mix and Pasta. Heat to boiling. SIMMER – Reduce heat. Cover; simmer 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender.

How to spruce up Hamburger Helper beef pasta? ›

Turn this flavor up even more! Add chopped onions to beef while browning. Stir in cooked mixed vegetables before serving. Heat: Add meatballs, hot water, milk, Sauce Mix and Pasta to 10-inch skillet; stir well.

What spices are good in Hamburger Helper? ›

You can add additional smoked paprika, chili powder, hot sauce, salt and/or pepper to make it the best hamburger helper recipe for YOU!

What can I add if I don't have broth? ›

Water. This simple swap should suffice in most recipes that call for broth. To give H2O more depth, you may want to compensate by adding more spices like salt, pepper and bay leaves to your recipe and a tablespoon or two of olive oil to mimic the richness of broth.

How much milk do you put in Hamburger Helper? ›

Add 2 1/4 cups of milk and 2 2/3 cups of hot water to the pan, along with the pasta and seasoning mix from the Hamburger Helper package. Stir everything well and bring it to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10-20 minutes.

Can you have Hamburger Helper without hamburger? ›

Yes! Although traditionally Hamburger Helper has called for meat additions, these ingredients can be easily substituted by your choice of protein. Instead of meat, you can add vegetables or a meat alternative of your choice to Hamburger Helper meals to make them plant-based.

What to add into cheeseburger Hamburger Helper? ›

Simply add ground beef or hot dogs, water, and milk to create an irresistible, delectably cheesy meal option for any day of the week. Add your own twist with cooked bacon, shredded cheese or sliced tomatoes for an extra dose of flavor.

Is Hamburger Helper good leftover? ›

Make sure the hamburger helper has come to room temperature completely before proceeding. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days. Freezing: Hamburger helper is a great food to freeze for future meals. Store in an airtight container in the freezer for 3 to 4 months.

Can you use chicken instead of beef in Hamburger Helper? ›

There are a few ways to mix up the flavors of this easy Hamburger Helper recipe. Use ground turkey, ground chicken, or ground pork. If desired, use cubes of chicken breasts or chicken thighs. Replace tomato sauce with salsa for a spicier flavor.

