Homemade Mayonnaise Recipe and Video | Ten Acre Baker (2024)

Homemade Mayonnaise is such an easy recipe to make that it only takes a few minutes.This recipe turns out creamy and thick and tastes so good! Find out how my mayo recipe turns out perfect every time. It has to do with both the mixing technique and the ingredients. Curious?

Why this recipe works:

If you had told me when I was a kid that when I was an adult I would be making my ownHomemade Mayonnaise using fresh eggs from my own chickens, I would have said you were crazy.

I've been a Best Foods girl my whole life. As an adult, I switched over to Trader Joe's mayonnaise and occasionally I would spring for the really expensive avocado oil mayonnaise that they sell at Costco.

It never even occurred to me to make my own until a good friend of mine showed me how she makes hers. I was pretty intimidated by the process, but it really couldn't be easier to make.

Reasons why:

Taste - Homemade mayonnaise tastes really good. You can add just the right amount of lemon, salt, vinegar, and mustard powder to get it exactly how you want it. Just be sure to remember exactly how you made it so you can recreate your delicious mayonnaise again when you run out. With store bought mayonnaise, you get what you get. Homemade mayonnaise will taste exactly how you want it to taste.

- Homemade mayonnaise tastes really good. You can add just the right amount of lemon, salt, vinegar, and mustard powder to get it exactly how you want it. Just be sure to remember exactly how you made it so you can recreate your delicious mayonnaise again when you run out. With store bought mayonnaise, you get what you get. Homemade mayonnaise will taste exactly how you want it to taste. Cost - I've seen a 12 ounce jar of avocado oil mayonnaise cost over $10. That's only 1 ½ cups. My homemade mayonnaise recipe makes about 3 cups (twice the amount) and costs about $2 to make. Granted, I don't use avocado oil, but if I did it still wouldn't cost more than a couple bucks. If you're a family who likes to mix mayo in with tuna, egg salad, potato salad, etc. or make your own ranch dressing, the cost of store bought mayonnaise can really add up quickly.

- I've seen a 12 ounce jar of avocado oil mayonnaise cost over $10. That's only 1 ½ cups. My homemade mayonnaise recipe makes about 3 cups (twice the amount) and costs about $2 to make. Granted, I don't use avocado oil, but if I did it still wouldn't cost more than a couple bucks. If you're a family who likes to mix mayo in with tuna, egg salad, potato salad, etc. or make your own ranch dressing, the cost of store bought mayonnaise can really add up quickly. Quality - When you control the ingredients, you control the quality of the mayonnaise. I like to use super fresh backyard chicken eggs. I know my chickens are well cared for and produce outstanding eggs, so why wouldn't I want to put them in my homemade mayonnaise recipe? Also, tons of store bought mayonnaise uses soybean oil which I would prefer not to eat.

- When you control the ingredients, you control the quality of the mayonnaise. I like to use super fresh eggs. I know my chickens are well cared for and produce outstanding eggs, so why wouldn't I want to put them in my homemade mayonnaise recipe? Also, tons of store bought mayonnaise uses soybean oil which I would prefer not to eat. Use - Mayonnaise can be used as a spread on sandwiches, but also in recipes like an artichoke dipping sauce or macaroni salad.

Ingredients needed:

My homemade mayonnaise is made out of fresh whole eggs, extra lite olive oil, ground mustard, distilled vinegar, fresh lemon juice, and salt.

Substitutions:

You can use other oils including avocado and vegetable oil, if you prefer. You can use classic yellow mustard, dijon, or spicy brown mustard in lieu of the ground mustard. Also, you can use apple cider vinegar in place of the distilled vinegar.

The options are endless, but this recipe is honestly the best recipe for just regular homemade mayonnaise.

You can even transform your mayonnaise into a fancy aioli by adding things like herbs, chipotle peppers, roasted garlic - you name it!

How to make mayonnaise:

If using an immersion blender, add your whole eggs, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and mustard powder to a wide mouth mason jar. If you don't have an immersion blender, you can add all of these ingredients to a blender or a food processor. Blend until the eggs emulsify and the mixture is cohesive. Slowly pour in a thin steady stream of olive oil while continuing to blend the entire time. Once blended, continue mixing until you've achieved your desired thickness. Once all of the oil has been added and everything is fully mixed, taste and add additional salt, lemon, mustard, or vinegar, if desired.

Which oil is best for mayonnaise?

After much trial and error, I am a firm believer that lite olive oil is the best oil for mayonnaise. I learned this from a friend of a friend.

I've made plenty of mayonnaise and homemade aioli using extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and even vegetable oil. The only oil that made perfect homemade mayonnaise every single time was lite olive oil.

