Vegan stroganoff recipe 🍄 - James Strange % (2024)

Vegan / Gout Friendly recipe for stroganoff using Beyond Meat instead of ground beef.

Growing up, the only stroganoff I know about was the Hamburger Helper kind. Not bad, but nothing too exciting. It was not until I was stationed in San Diego that I had good beef stroganoff, not a rich sauce with mushrooms and lots of carbs.

Since I have been controlling gout with my diet, beef stock and ground beef have been off the menu. When I saw some plant-based sour cream in the market, I knew what was for dinner.

Beyond Beef was also used in my Bibimbap recipe and Beyond meat tacos recipe.

Our Ingredients are:

Eggless ribbon noodles. You can use any noodles you like, but to keep these vegan eggless ribbon noodles used.

Plant-based sour cream. Sour cream adds richness, creaminess, and a little tartness to the sauce. This one was a little sharper than the dairy type but worked well in the recipe.

Vegetarian seasoning. This one has mushroom extract and kelp extract. This added extra glutamate to the dish to really enhance the mushroom flavor. Orrington Farms also makes a good vegan broth base. But you can use any type that you like.

Veggie stock: Yep, I should make my own like in the veggie soup recipe, but with work, that is not always practical. Making my own stock would also reduce the sodium in the dish.

Beyond Beef: I did find a store that carries this package and not just the patties—one word of caution, the smell when cooking is a little odd.

Flour: The flour is used to make a roux. All-purpose flour was used, but if all you have is self-rising, it will work.

Mushrooms: They get cleaned and and cut into thick slices.

Onion: Finely diced

Garlic powder: If you prefer use fresh but I was lazy. Best would be to use some fresh and some powder.

Salt: Even with all of the other sodium in the dish it still needs salt.

Black Pepper:

Fresh Parsley: It looks nice and adds some freshness to a heavy dish. But you can leave it out.

Work in batches to fry the mushrooms in a neutral-tasting oil. For me, it’s expeller pressed safflower oil when they are done set them aside.

After the mushrooms are cooked, brown the Beyond Beef. While the “beef” is cooking, keep breaking to up into smaller pieces.

When the “beef” is brown, add your onion and cook until they are soft. Remove from the pan and set aside.

My pan was to small and does not have a lid so cooking was moved to a pot.

A roux will be used to thicken the sauce—time to make the roux. With your pot on medium heat, add two tablespoons of oil and two tablespoons of flour. Stir to combine. Keep slowly stirring until the flour starts to turn color. Add the veggie stock, keep stirring to combine, and bring to a boil. Add the “beef” salt, pepper, and garlic powder. When it comes back to a boil, add the noodles, stir and cover. Keep cooking until the noodles are done. Every minute or so, remove the lid and stir them.

When the noodles are done, remove from the heat and add the mushrooms and stir. Then add in the plant-based sour cream.

Add some chopped parsley just before serving.

Add some chopped parsley just before serving. Nutrition Calories: 493kcal | Carbohydrates: 53g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Sodium: 1001mg | Potassium: 260mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 377IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this recipe?Mention @james_strange_eats or tag #james_strange_eats