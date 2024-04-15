Grandma's Goulash Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, view our disclosure policy.

This Grandma’s Goulash is a comforting one-pot meal just like Grandma used to make! Enjoy tender noodles in a savory tomato-based meat sauce for an easy, delicious meal.

My Grandma June’s long-time partner, Clarence, was a beef farmer. Ground beef was a staple at her house. Beef and potatoes was Clarence’s favorite meal so whenever I visited I knew to expect to eat comfort food. Her Hamburger Soup was amazing!

This goulash recipe is more of an American Goulash with it’s tomato base, pasta and loads of ground beef. It’s a quick and affordable dinner idea to whip up for your family. I’m always full after eating a big heaping bowl of Grandma’s Goulash.

My grandma passed away in 2012 and I miss her dearly. I still cry when I think about her. We were very close. I love sharing recipes that remind me of her like this recipe. Grandma’s are so special.

It’s a little like a Hamburger Helper, but homemade which is 100% better, in my opinion. My fiancé ate all the leftovers himself. They lasted only a day in the fridge.

Ingredients

The full printable recipe card with measurements and instructions is found at the bottom of the post.

For this simple recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients.

How to Make Grandma’s Goulash

Equipment Needed

These kitchen tools will help you make this recipe.

Can You Freeze Grandma’s Goulash?

Yes, you can freeze Grandma’s Goulash. Prepare the recipe and let it cool. Then store it in a freezer safe container for up to 3 months.

How to Store Grandma’s Goulash

If you end up having leftovers, store them in the fridge, covered, for up to 3 days. You can reheat them in the microwave for a few minutes and it will still taste delicious!

Can I Use Other Meat instead of Ground Beef?

If you don’t have ground beef, you could substitute ground chicken, ground turkey or ground pork in its place.

Do you have any recipes that you love from your grandma?

Grandma's Goulash
A comforting one-pot meal just like Grandma used to make! Enjoy tender noodles in a savory tomato-based meat sauce for an easy, delicious meal.
Ingredients
▢ 1 lb ground beef

▢ 1 cup sweet onions chopped

▢ 1 clove garlic minced

▢ 1 tsp salt

▢ 1 ½ tsp celery salt

▢ 1 ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

▢ 2 cups macaroni noodles uncooked

▢ 2 ½ cups tomato juice

▢ 2 cups water

▢ 2 beef bouillon cubes

▢ dash pepper

▢ green onions sliced, for garnish, optional Instructions Add ground beef, onions, garlic and salt to a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook, stirring often, until beef is browned.

Add beef bouillon cubes to water and stir to dissolve. Add to skillet and stir.

Add tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt and pepper to skillet and stir. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add macaroni noodles. Cover and simmer on medium low for 20 minutes or until noodles are tender. Stir often so the noodles don’t stick to the bottom of the skillet.

Garnish with green onions and serve hot. Video Equipment Garlic press

Wooden spoon

Nutrition Serving: 1g | Calories: 309kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 7g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 67mg | Sodium: 1198mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g
The information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist's advice.
Course Main Dishes
Cuisine American