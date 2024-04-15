Grandma's Goulash Recipe (2024)

This Grandma’s Goulash is a comforting one-pot meal just like Grandma used to make! Enjoy tender noodles in a savory tomato-based meat sauce for an easy, delicious meal.

Grandma's Goulash Recipe (1)

My Grandma June’s long-time partner, Clarence, was a beef farmer. Ground beef was a staple at her house. Beef and potatoes was Clarence’s favorite meal so whenever I visited I knew to expect to eat comfort food. Her Hamburger Soup was amazing!

This goulash recipe is more of an American Goulash with it’s tomato base, pasta and loads of ground beef. It’s a quick and affordable dinner idea to whip up for your family. I’m always full after eating a big heaping bowl of Grandma’s Goulash.

My grandma passed away in 2012 and I miss her dearly. I still cry when I think about her. We were very close. I love sharing recipes that remind me of her like this recipe. Grandma’s are so special.

It’s a little like a Hamburger Helper, but homemade which is 100% better, in my opinion. My fiancé ate all the leftovers himself. They lasted only a day in the fridge.

Grandma's Goulash Recipe (2)

Ingredients

The full printable recipe card with measurements and instructions is found at the bottom of the post.

For this simple recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients.

  • Ground beef
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Salt
  • Celery salt
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Macaroni noodles
  • Tomato juice
  • Water
  • Beef bouillon cubes
  • Pepper
  • Green onions (for garnish)
Grandma's Goulash Recipe (3)

How to Make Grandma’s Goulash

  • Step One: Add ground beef, onions, garlic and salt to a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook, stirring often, until beef is browned.
  • Step Two: Add beef bouillon cubes to water and stir to dissolve. Add to skillet and stir.
Grandma's Goulash Recipe (4)
  • Step Three: Add tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt and pepper to skillet and stir. Bring to a boil.
  • Step Four: Reduce heat to medium low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Step Five: Add macaroni noodles. Cover and simmer on medium low for 20 minutes or until noodles are tender. Stir often so the noodles don’t stick to the bottom of the skillet.
  • Step Six: Garnish with green onions and serve hot.
Grandma's Goulash Recipe (5)

Equipment Needed

These kitchen tools will help you make this recipe.

Grandma's Goulash Recipe (6)

Can You Freeze Grandma’s Goulash?

Yes, you can freeze Grandma’s Goulash. Prepare the recipe and let it cool. Then store it in a freezer safe container for up to 3 months.

How to Store Grandma’s Goulash

If you end up having leftovers, store them in the fridge, covered, for up to 3 days. You can reheat them in the microwave for a few minutes and it will still taste delicious!

Grandma's Goulash Recipe (7)

Can I Use Other Meat instead of Ground Beef?

If you don’t have ground beef, you could substitute ground chicken, ground turkey or ground pork in its place.

Grandma's Goulash Recipe (8)

You'll also like Stovetop Mac and Cheese, Meatball Sub Casserole, Baked Macaroni and Cheese and Tuna Noodle Casserole.

Do you have any recipes that you love from your grandma?

Grandma's Goulash Recipe (9)

Rate this Recipe

Grandma’s Goulash

Created by Stacie Vaughan

Servings 6

Prep Time 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time 50 minutes minutes

Total Time 55 minutes minutes

A comforting one-pot meal just like Grandma used to make! Enjoy tender noodles in a savory tomato-based meat sauce for an easy, delicious meal.

Rate this Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 1 cup sweet onions chopped
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 ½ tsp celery salt
  • 1 ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 cups macaroni noodles uncooked
  • 2 ½ cups tomato juice
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 beef bouillon cubes
  • dash pepper
  • green onions sliced, for garnish, optional

Instructions

  • Add ground beef, onions, garlic and salt to a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook, stirring often, until beef is browned.

  • Add beef bouillon cubes to water and stir to dissolve. Add to skillet and stir.

  • Add tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt and pepper to skillet and stir. Bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat to medium low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Add macaroni noodles. Cover and simmer on medium low for 20 minutes or until noodles are tender. Stir often so the noodles don’t stick to the bottom of the skillet.

  • Garnish with green onions and serve hot.

Video

Nutrition

Serving: 1g | Calories: 309kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 7g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 67mg | Sodium: 1198mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g

The information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.

Course Main Dishes

Cuisine American

Keyword Grandma’s Goulash

Did you make this recipe?

I’d love to see it! Make sure to share it on your favorite social platform.

Grandma's Goulash Recipe (2024)
