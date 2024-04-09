Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Single Cookie Recipe | Vegan & Gluten-Free (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

A soft-baked, cinnamon sugar topped snickerdoodle cookie with pumpkin added in for extra fall flair. This vegan, gluten-free, single cookie recipe is ready for warm-from-the-oven devouring in no time!

That title up there was supposed to read ‘Soft-Baked Sweet Potato Snickerdoodle Cookie’. It has a nice ring to it doesn’t it, with the alliteration. But in the middle of making itthe idea for an orange ingredient swap hit me, and I just had to test the recipe one more time but with pumpkin instead.

Now I don’t know if it was my actual tastebuds talking or the current pumpkin craze, but the pumpkin version was kinda sorta a whole lot more delicious!

Plus I haven’t posted anything pumpkin in like…okay fineit’s been less than a week. But it’s October so that means it’s acceptable to postall pumpkin all the time. At least I hope so. Otherwise I have some major content calendar revising to do.

You may be thinking “Another oversizedcookie on a Monday?” But of courseyou are thinking that in an excited tone not an exasperated one, right? Ifthere is anythingMonday needs, it’s more exceptionally large and quick to make baked goods. Healthy-ish dessert the size of a hockey puck–I can’t imagine abetter way to kick off the week.

No sprinkles or frosting or movie tie-in this time, but this cookiedoesn’t need all that. Because it has something else. Something wonderful. Cinnamon sugar!

Soft and chewy. Drowned in lightly sprinkled with cinnamon sugar before baking. Only 6 ingredients. A single cookie recipemeans you get to enjoy the entire batch at peakwarm-from-the-oven freshness. Ready in 12 minutes. Happier Monday friends.

Soft-Baked Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie ★★★★★5 from 2 reviews Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Total Time: 17 minutes

Yield: 1 cookie 1 x Print Recipe Ingredients Scale 2 tbsp pumpkin puree

pumpkin puree 1 tbsp coconut sugar

coconut sugar 4 tbsp oat flour

oat flour ¼ tsp cinnamon

cinnamon ½ tsp baking powder

baking powder 1/2 tsp vanilla extract Cinnamon Sugar Topping 1 tsp coconut sugar*

coconut sugar* Dash of cinnamon Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 350F. Combine all of the ingredients for the cookie in a bowl. Mix to form a sticky dough. On a pan lined with parchment paper, press into a thick cookie shape (about 4 inch diameter). Or you can even use a cookie cutter for a perfect circle. Mix together the cinnamon sugar topping. Sprinkle on top and press in lightly Bake for 12 mins at 350F. Let it cool for 5-10 mins before eating. Notes *Coconut sugar works and tastes great here. But for the classic sparkly sugar-coated snickerdoodle look, organic cane sugar works better.

