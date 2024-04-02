Sugar Cookie Christmas Fudge Recipe - Only 5 Ingredients! (2024)

Posts may contain affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a commission if you use a link provided.
Easy-to-make, 5-Ingredient, Sugar cookie Christmas fudge is a combo of two of my favorite treats: Christmas sugar cookies and fudge.
It is perfect for Christmas parties and looks great on Christmas cookie trays.
Do you love Christmas cookies? What about fudge?
In my world, sugar cookies are pretty much the best thing ever. Especially ones with sprinkles on top! Sweet, chewy, buttery goodness. Mmmmm… so good!
I also go crazy for some good homemade fudge — especially around the holidays. (Don’t miss my go-tochocolate peanut butter fudge recipe.)
So, I thought what better treat to make this Christmas than a sugar cookie flavored fudge?
Sugar Cookie Christmas Fudge
If you love Christmas sugar cookies like I do, you are going to go crazy for this sugar cookie-flavored fudge.
This holiday fudge tastes amazing and is super easy to make too.
So, make a batch of sugar cookie Christmas fudge for your family this holiday season and see for yourself how delicious it tastes.
Or, spread some holiday cheer around your office or neighborhood with a batch of Christmas fudge.
Whatever you do, one thing is for sure — this Christmas sugar cookie fudge will have everyone coming back for “just one more piece”.
How to Make Sugar Cookie Fudge
Start by gathering everything that you will need, which will be simple since this fudge recipe only calls for 5 simple ingredients.
Ingredients
- white chocolate chips
- sugar cookie mix
- sweetened condensed milk
- butter
- Christmas sprinkles (or rainbow sprinkles if you prefer)
Supplies
- 9 x 9 baking dish
- parchment paper
- non-stick spray
- large pot
- spoon / spatula, for stirring
Now it is time to get down to business.
Line a 9×9 baking dish with parchment paper and a thin layer of non-stick spray and set aside. The parchment paper and non-stick spray will help you remove the fudge easily once it has set.
Next, heat the sweetened condensed milk over medium heat in a large pot. Once hot, stir in the white chocolate chips, sugar cookie mix, and butter.
Continue to heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture is melted and smooth.
Once the mixture is smooth, stir in some sprinkles.
Finally, pour the fudge mixture into your prepared baking dish and then top with lots more sprinkles.
Place in the refrigerator and allow to set overnight, or until firm (at least 2 hours). Slice and serve.
Don’t miss my Sugar Cookie Christmas Fudge Story as well!
Storage
Store your Christmas fudge in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Or for longer storage place in an airtight container or baggie and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.
I hope that your family enjoys this sweet holiday treat and has a very Merry Christmas!
Sugar Cookie Christmas Fudge
Author: Jaclyn
Prep: 5 minutes mins
Cook: 5 minutes mins
Set Time 2 hours hrs
Total: 2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins
Easy-to-make, 5-Ingredient, Sugar cookie Christmas fudge is a combo of two of my favorite treats: Christmas sugar cookies and fudge.
Ingredients
- 1 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 ½ cups white chocolate chips
- 1 ¼ cup sugar cookie mix I recommend heat-treating as per note below
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- christmas sprinkles or sprinkles of your choice
Instructions
Prepare a 9×9 baking dish with parchment paper and a thin layer of non-stick spray. Set aside.
Add sweetened condensed milk to a large pot and heat over medium heat, stirring often. Once hot, stir in the white chocolate chips, sugar cookie mix, and butter. Continue stirring until melted and smooth. Remove from heat.
Stir in a generous amount of Christmas sprinkles.
Pour fudge mixture into the prepared dish and top with more sprinkles.
Place in refrigerator and allow to set overnight, or until firm (at least 2 hours).Slice into bite-size pieces and serve.
Notes
How to heat-treat cookie mix: Sugar cookie mix contains raw flour which should be "heat-treated" by heating it to 165°F to kill any potentially harmful bacteria. You can do this easily in the microwave or oven. Simply place the mix in a large microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30-second increments, stirring between each, until the temperature of the mix reaches 165°F on an instant-read thermometer. It shouldn’t take longer than 2 minutes in total. Or to heat-treat the mix in the oven, spread it onto a baking sheet and toast the mix at 350°F for 5 minutes, or until it reaches 165°F.
Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. For longer storage keep in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.
Nutrition
Serving: 1g | Calories: 111kcal
Note: The recipe was updated in 2021 to include butter, which was not in the original ingredient list. This makes the recipe 5 ingredients, rather than the 4 ingredients it used to be. If you came here from a pin or post that said it has 4 ingredients, this is why.