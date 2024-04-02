Sugar Cookie Christmas Fudge Recipe - Only 5 Ingredients! (2024)

Posts may contain affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a commission if you use a link provided.

Easy-to-make, 5-Ingredient, Sugar cookie Christmas fudge is a combo of two of my favorite treats: Christmas sugar cookies and fudge.

It is perfect for Christmas parties and looks great on Christmas cookie trays.

Do you love Christmas cookies? What about fudge?

In my world, sugar cookies are pretty much the best thing ever. Especially ones with sprinkles on top! Sweet, chewy, buttery goodness. Mmmmm… so good!

I also go crazy for some good homemade fudge — especially around the holidays. (Don’t miss my go-tochocolate peanut butter fudge recipe.)

So, I thought what better treat to make this Christmas than a sugar cookie flavored fudge?

Sugar Cookie Christmas Fudge

If you love Christmas sugar cookies like I do, you are going to go crazy for this sugar cookie-flavored fudge.

This holiday fudge tastes amazing and is super easy to make too.

So, make a batch of sugar cookie Christmas fudge for your family this holiday season and see for yourself how delicious it tastes.

Or, spread some holiday cheer around your office or neighborhood with a batch of Christmas fudge.

Whatever you do, one thing is for sure — this Christmas sugar cookie fudge will have everyone coming back for “just one more piece”.

How to Make Sugar Cookie Fudge

Start by gathering everything that you will need, which will be simple since this fudge recipe only calls for 5 simple ingredients.

Ingredients

white chocolate chips

sugar cookie mix

sweetened condensed milk

butter

Christmas sprinkles (or rainbow sprinkles if you prefer)

Supplies

9 x 9 baking dish

parchment paper

non-stick spray

large pot

spoon / spatula, for stirring

Now it is time to get down to business.

Line a 9×9 baking dish with parchment paper and a thin layer of non-stick spray and set aside. The parchment paper and non-stick spray will help you remove the fudge easily once it has set.

Next, heat the sweetened condensed milk over medium heat in a large pot. Once hot, stir in the white chocolate chips, sugar cookie mix, and butter.

Continue to heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture is melted and smooth.

Once the mixture is smooth, stir in some sprinkles.

Finally, pour the fudge mixture into your prepared baking dish and then top with lots more sprinkles.

Place in the refrigerator and allow to set overnight, or until firm (at least 2 hours). Slice and serve.

Storage

Store your Christmas fudge in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Or for longer storage place in an airtight container or baggie and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

I hope that your family enjoys this sweet holiday treat and has a very Merry Christmas!

