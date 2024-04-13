23 Favorite Holiday Fudge Recipes to Celebrate in Style (2024)

This round up features 23 of my Favorite Holiday Fudge Recipes. Some are my own recipes and others have been submitted by blogger friends of mine.

The holidays are the one time of the year when I love makingfudge and have it on hand all the time. I love it all year round, but my waist line won’t let me keep in handy.

Or rather, I have no self control when it comes to fudge. ..hanging head in shame!

Favorite Holiday Fudge Recipes for Your Sweet Tooth

To see any of the recipes, just click on the link near the photo or the photo itself, to go directly to the recipe page. Thanks to all the bloggers who shared recipes!

Easy peanut Butter Fudge

Topping my favorite list is my recipe for easy peanut butter fudge. I make it with smooth peanut butter, but you can add nuts or use a crunchy peanut butter too. I love this recipe because it is fool proof.

The marshmallow cream makes it a nice light color too! click here for the recipe.

Mint Chocolate Chip Fudge

Mmm Mmm all my favorite tastes in one. This Mint chocolate chip fudge has a fabulous taste and is so easy to make. Get the recipe here.

Buckeye Fudge

What should you do when you can’t decide between chocolate fudge and peanut butter fudge?

Make this buckeye fudge from Recipes Just 4U. It has a layer of both and looks delicious!

Salted Caramel Eggnog Fudge Brownies

Who doesn’t love a dash of eggnog for the holidays? This recipe is a combination between a brownie and a piece of fudge.

Get the recipe on A Spicy Perspective.

Rocky Road Fudge

This dark chocolate fudge has mini marshmallows in it for a sweet creamy taste and texture. Get the recipe here.

White Chocolate Mosaic Christmas Fudge

This mosaic Christmas fudge is a favorite in our house.

The red and green cherries add a festive touch and blend in nicely with the sweet white chocolate. Get the recipe here.

Easy Pistachio Fudge

Fat Free sugar free pudding mix is the secret ingredient for this fool proof easy pistachio fudge. It sets perfectly every time! See how to make it here.

Coconut Pecan Fudge

Who doesn’t like a 5 minute fudge recipe? With the holidays being so frantic, being able to put together this tasty coconut pecan fudge in just minutes is a perfect choice. See the recipe at Lady Behind the Curtain.

Vegan Peanut Butter Fudge

Making fudge is a challenge for vegans because of dairy restrictions. My daughter Jess is a vegan and I tinkered with my fudge recipe last year to come up with a very tasty Vegan peanut butter fudge for her.

She loved it and my husband, who normally doesn’t like fudge, did too. It’s not too sweet but is delicious. See the recipe here.

Mint Chocolate Fudge

One of my favorite things to get in my Christmas stocking is Andes mints. If I find them this year, I’ll be making some of this Andes Mint Chocolate chip fudge from Sally’s Baking Addiction.

You can find her recipe here.

Dark Chocolate Peanut butter Fudge

In case you didn’t notice, for my personal recipes, there is a common ingredient! Peanut butter. PB is one of my favorite. In fact, I think it should be a food group!

See my dark chocolate peanut butter fudge recipe here.

White Chocolate Peppermint Fudge

I love the way the sprinkles on this white chocolate peppermint fudge make the platter look so festive. Get the recipe at Loves Bakes Good Cakes.

Pumpkin Pie Fudge

Perfect for either Thanksgiving or Christmas time, this pumpkin pie fudge recipe from Hoosier Homemade will have your guests asking for more. Get the recipe here.

Bailey’s Irish Cream & Coffee Fudge

No Christmas is complete without a shot or two of Bailey’s Irish Cream. And when the Irish cream is an ingredient of fudge, even better!

Get the recipe for Bailey’s Irish cream and Coffee fudge here.

Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Fudge

Everything goes better with bacon, or so they say! This bourbon bacon chocolate fudge from The Tart Tart is a perfect choice for those who love to cook with alcohol.

Peppermint Crunch Fudge

This peppermint fudge from Shugary Sweets will have the kids dreaming of all things Christmas!

It is a delicious combination of Andes peppermint crunch baking chips, white chocolate and real crushed candy canes. Get the recipe.

Classic Chocolate Fudge

This chocolate fudge looks very crumbly and delicious. Don’t think it will last long on the holiday table! Get this classic chocolate fudge recipe at Awesome on 20.

Coconut Macadamia Nut Fudge

Christmas is the one time of the year when I buy Macadamia nuts. Combining them with coconut and chocolate is the perfect choice!

Get the recipe on Oh My Sugar High.

Root Beer Float Fudge

If you like root beer floats, you will love this fudge from Must Have Mom.

Old Fashioned Maple Fudge

This recipe reminds me a bit of the Vermont maple syrup candy. Get the recipe at My World Simplified.

S’mores Chocolate Fudge

Feel like a camping trip treat at the holidays? Try this S’mores fudge from Miss Information Blog.