How To Make a Gluten Free Gingerbread House - Recipe + Video! (2024)

How to make a gluten free gingerbread house, the easy way. All you need are two different shapes of gingerbread cookies, and plenty of icing!

Does your family have a holiday tradition of making gingerbread houses?There are probably as many ways of making a gingerbread house as there are families that make them.

This is my new favorite way to make a gluten free gingerbread house. Because it can be so hard to describe the assembly using words, I knew a short how-to video of my assembling a house was the way to go.

I've dressed up my house a little bit with some extra little shapes, and some royal icing decoration. You certainly don't have to do that. In fact, the messier the gingerbread house, the more fun was likely had by little hands “helping.”

I've used all sorts of templates in the past, but I've always longed for a simpler version. The cookie cutter set(affiliate link) that I used is as simple as they come, with only two types of shapes necessary. One is an end piece, and one a side/roof piece.

If you don't want to order the cookie cutters that I used, no worries. I've created a simplepaperGingerbread House Templatefor you to print out. And it's very easy to use.

Once you've printed the template, cut out the 6 shapes (2 end pieces + 4 side/roof pieces) along the black lines. Make and roll out the dough according to the recipe instructions below. Then, place the paper shapes on top of the dough, and slice around them with a sharp knife.

The dough should be rolled about the thickness of a graham cracker, and in any case no less than 1/8-inch thick.

For “perfect” decorating, the royal icing should be thicker or thinner depending upon its use. For finer decorations, like piping little dots on miniature evergreen tree cookies, it's helpful for it to be thinner. Forusing as glue to assemble a gluten free gingerbread house, it's helpful to have thicker royal icing.

But the truth is that it just doesn't matter that much. Once it dries, the thinnest lines of royal icing have a tendency to crack off anyway. The one thing you absolutely need your royal icing to do is to “glue” together the pieces of the gingerbread house. Everything else is nice, but not necessary.

This is the simplest way I know of for making a sweet little gingerbread house to celebrate the season. And I've tried plenty of ways. Have some fun! And have a happy, healthy holiday, with love from me. ?

