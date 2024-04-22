How to make Buñuelos de Viento Recipe (Authentic Mexican Recipes) (2024)

JUMP TO RECIPE

Buñuelos de Viento and Buñuelos de Molde literally translate to “wind fritters” and "mold-shaped fritters”, respectively. These are made using iron molds, also called rosettes in english, as opposed to the more traditional Mexican buñuelos that are made by rolling out the dough and forming circles (like a flour tortilla) which are then fried and dusted with sugar!

In This Post What Are Buñuelos?

History Behind Mexican Buñuelos

Frequently Asked Questions About Buñuelos

Mexican Buñuelos De Viento Recipe

How To Make Buñuelos De Viento: Step By Step Tutorial

More Authentic Mexican Recipes To Enjoy

📖 Recipe

💬 Comments

Although making these Mexican rosette fritters requires some technique, once you get the hang of it, they are definitely worth the effort. They’re a delicious treat for Christmas or any other time of year!

What Are Buñuelos?

Regardless of their shape, “Buñuelos” are fritters (either sweet or savory) that are made with dough using flour, eggs, water, salt, and some sort of fat. In Mexico, when we talk about buñuelos, we are usually referring to the flat buñuelos that resemble a flour tortilla.

However, we also make these rosette-shaped buñuelos.

History Behind Mexican Buñuelos

Even though some people think that these Buñuelos de Viento are mostly reserved for the holiday season, you can find these being sold year-round at local fairs and some markets.

While the origin of buñuelo fritters is not clear (some suggest they come from Spain or the Middle East), the practice of using the iron molds to make rosettes originates from Scandinavia. Other countries also make these types of molded fritters, like Colombia, Finland, Turkey, and even Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Frequently Asked Questions About Buñuelos

Before I share my buñuelos recipe, here are a few questions I've been asked about homemade buñuelos.

Do I need a special mold to make these buñuelos?

To make these specific buñuelos, you will need a rosette iron. You can find them for sale online, and the iron tips come in a variety of different decorative shapes.

In Mexico, the snowflake-shaped one is among the most popular. I like the tip with the flower shape since it reminds me of the commercially sold “Bimbuñuelos”. The mold tips screw on and off the handle, so you can switch them out for another shape if you want to cook more than one design.

Can I make the batter ahead of time?

Yes, you can make the batter at least 2 days in advance and store it in the fridge.

How do you store the buñuelos/rosettes?

Place them in a large plastic container lined with paper napkins. Do not dust them with the sugar if you plan to store them. Instead, add the sugar at the serving time, after warming them.

How do you reheat buñuelos de viento?

Place them in a single layer on a baking sheet, and warm them up in a preheated oven at 250ºF degrees for 1-2 minutes.

Make sure to keep an eye on them as the time needed to warm them up can vary depending on your oven and the thickness of the rosettes.

Mexican Buñuelos De Viento Recipe

Here is the list of ingredients you will need...

All-purpose flour

Sugar (extra for coating)

Salt

Eggs

Lime zest

Brandy or sherry wine (optional)

Milk

Oil (for frying)

Ground cinnamon (for coating- optional)

Please note: For exact measurements of the ingredients listed above, scroll down to the recipe card located at the bottom of this post!

How To Make Buñuelos De Viento: Step By Step Tutorial

To make things easier for you, I am going to breakdown the directions to this recipe into sections.

Make The Batter

Beat the eggs and then combine them in a medium-size bowl (with a flat bottom) with the lime zest, brandy, and milk.

In another bowl, mix the dry ingredients: flour, sugar, and salt.

Gradually add the flour mix to the egg-milk mixture, beating with a whisk until you have a very uniform and smooth batter. The texture should resemble that of a very light, creamy dressing.

Heat The Frying Oil

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. The temperature has to be around 365ºF degrees.

Add a layer of paper towels on a baking sheet to absorb the excess oil from the finished rosettes. You will also need another flat tray or plate covered with a folded paper towel, which you will use to absorb the oil from the iron rosette mold.

Make The Buñuelos

Place the rosette iron in the hot oil for about a minute to heat it up.

Once it’s heated, lift it up from the oil and shake off any excess oil, then place it on the tray/plate with the paper towels to absorb the oil. You don’t want the mold to be coated with a lot of oil, otherwise, the batter will not adhere to it.

After you’ve blotted the iron mold, dip it into the batter. Do not let the batter run over the top of the molded tip; submersing it about three-quarters of the way in is just fine. You will hear a searing sound as the heat of the iron tip starts cooking the batter it has touched.

Immediately lift the iron rosette out of the batter bowl and dip it into the hot oil.

Try to transfer the mold from the batter bowl to the pan as quickly as possible, since the still-raw batter will eventually fall off the mold.

Place the iron mold in the hot oil to fry the batter.

Keep the mold in the oil for about a minute. The batter will start getting more rigid as it cooks, and you will eventually be able to lift up the mold and the buñuelo will slip off and stay in the oil (if it doesn’t easily release itself from the mold, separate it with the help of a fork or a toothpick).

Once you’ve removed the mold from the oil, flip the rosette over to keep cooking on the other side. You want it to acquire a golden color all over. The time is just a guideline, you will know is ready when you see the change in color.

Fry each rosette for about 1-2 minutes per side or until golden brown.

Once removed, place them on the baking sheet lined with a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.

Place them with the hollow side down, to avoid any pooling of the oil.

Repeat the cooking process with the remaining batter. While you fry each buñuelo, you can place the iron mold back into the hot oil to warm it up, so that it’s ready to be dipped into the batter again (don’t forget to dry it before putting it in the batter!).

Add The Sugar Coating

While the cooked buñuelos sitting on the lined baking sheet, fill a small plate with sugar (mix the cinnamon into the sugar, if using).

Then, one by one, dip the buñuelos into the sugar so that the top part of them is coated with sugar (since the buñuelos will still be warm, the heat will help the sugar adhere to their surface).

After this, your buñuelos de viento are ready to be eaten. Serve them on a large plate and enjoy!

Cooking Tips:

You can use 2 tsp. vanilla extract instead of the orange zest.

You don’t necessarily have to add the 2 tbsp. of brandy or sherry wine. If you choose to not add it, add another 2 tbsp. of milk in its place.

The best oil to fry these crispy rosettes is vegetable oil.

The bowl that you prepare the batter in needs to have a flat bottom. If it has a rounded bottom, it might make it difficult when you dip the mold in it when making the buñuelos.

Don't worry if at the beginning they don't come out perfect, it is all about learning the technique, the time, and temperature. You still can eat those imperfect ones while you keep cooking the rest.

More Authentic Mexican Recipes To Enjoy

If you enjoyed this recipe for buñuelos, take a look at some of these other authentic Mexican recipes:

Buñuelos De Yuca (Cassava Fritters)

Mexican Sevillanos-Style Polvorones

Churros Mexicanos

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Mexican Bread Pudding

I hope you make this recipe for Mexican buñuelos! If this recipe was of any help to you, come back to let me know your experience. Please leave us a comment done below and tell us all about it!

¡Buen provecho!

Mely,

📖 Recipe