How to Make Cranberry Raspberry Star Bread Recipe | Red Star® Yeast (2024)

This show-stopper bread is so easy to make! A simple no-knead enriched dough layered with almond and cranberry-raspberry filling, this gorgeous star bread is perfect for holiday celebrations or an everyday treat.
Cranberry Raspberry Star Bread Video Tutorial
Make the dough:
This easy no-knead dough recipe and method is by Breadin5.com. Simply add all ingredients to a 6-quart bucket and stir to combine. Cover; let dough rise on the counter for 2 hours. Then refrigerate for 4 hours (or up to 5 days) before shaping.
Shape the Star Bread:
Cut off a cantaloupe-sized dough piece (1/2 of the dough). Divide into 4 equal pieces. Shape each piece into a 10-inch round.
Add 1/3 of each filling to the first round. Top with next round and repeat 2 more times. Top with final round.
Use donut cutter to mark middle circle as a guide. Cut 16 equal spokes from edge to middle guide.
Twist 2 spokes towards each other, twice. Pinch edge to seal. Repeat with remaining spokes.
Pinch all seams one more time. Cover; let rise for 90 minutes.
Add egg wash to edges and middle. Sprinkle with decorating sugar.
Bake at 350°F for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.
Alternate filling options
Pesto & Cheese:
- 6 tablespoons pesto
- 1 cup of cheese
- 1 tablespoonof sesame seeds for sprinkling on top of egg washed star
Spread 2 tablespoons of pesto on the first round, top with 1/3 cup grated cheese, top with next round and repeat with the next two rounds of dough. Top with the final round of dough and shape the star. Brush the center and star tips with egg wash, then sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake as directed.
Pumpkin: use the filling from here.
Yield 1 large star bread
Ingredients
Enriched Sweet Dough
- (Makes two 2-pound (907g) star breads)
- 1 3/4 cups (420g) lukewarm water
- 1 tablespoon Platinum Yeast
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 cup (170g) honey
- 8 tablespoons (113g) unsalted butter, melted
- 7 1/2 cups (1060g) all-purpose flour (see note)
Star Bread
- (Makes one large star bread)
- 2 pounds (about 907g) Enriched Sweet Dough ( half of above recipe)
- 6 tablespoons (120g) almond paste
- 1 tablespoon (8g) all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons (25g) granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 2 large egg yolks
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup raspberry preserves
- 3/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- Egg wash: 1 egg white plus 1 tablespoon water (beaten together)
- Decorator sugar
- Confectioners’ sugar (if desired)
Instructions
Make the dough
Mixing and storing the dough: In a 6-quart container, add the water, yeast, salt, eggs, honey, melted butter and flour. Using a large spoon or Danish dough whisk, stir until ingredients are mixed and uniform. (You can also mix ingredients in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.) Cover (not airtight) and allow to rise at room temperature for about 2 hours; then store in refrigerator for at least 4 hours to chill the dough before using.
Dough can be used as soon as it’s chilled after the initial rise, stored in the refrigerator, or frozen for later use. Refrigerate remainder in a non-airtight lidded container and use over the next 5 days. If you plan to keep the dough longer, it stores well in the freezer for up to four weeks in an airtight container. Freeze in one-pound portions.
NOTE: When using frozen dough, thaw in refrigerator for 24 hours before use, then allow usual rest and rise times.
Make the Star Bread
Make the Almond Filling: In a food processor mix together the almond paste, flour, sugar, almond extract, egg yolks and salt until it is a smooth paste. Set aside in a small bowl and clean the processor.
Make the Cran-Raspberry Filling: Add the raspberry preserves and cranberries to the clean processor and chop until the cranberries are fine pieces. Set aside.
Dust the surface of the refrigerated dough with flour and cut off a 2-pound (cantaloupe-size) piece. If you don't have a scale, it's half of the dough. Place the remaining dough back in the refrigerator. Divide the piece into four equal pieces, dust with more flour and quickly shape them into balls by stretching the surface of the dough around to the bottom, rotating the ball a quarter-turn as you go. Cover and let dough balls rest for 20 minutes to allow dough to relax.
Roll out the dough balls into four circles about 10-inch wide. As you roll out the dough, add flour as needed to prevent sticking. If the dough shrinks back, let it rest for a few more minutes.
Place one of the dough rounds on a piece of parchment paper. Top with 1/3 the almond filling, then 1/3 the raspberry-cranberry mixture. Cover with next round. Repeat with next two layers of dough and fillings. Top with the final layer of dough.
Place a 2½-inch biscuit cutter, or anything that size, and round in the center of the dough. Press lightly to make an indent (do not cut the dough) or leave biscuit cutter there as a guide.
Use a pizza cutter or bench scraper to cut 16 equal spokes from the edge of the biscuit cutter to the outer edge of the dough.
Twist two of the sections toward each other with two rotations, then pinch the two sections together at the end to form a point. Continue with the rest of the sections until you have 8 points. Pinch seams one more time to ensure they won't come apart during rising.
Loosely cover the star and rise for 90 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Once star bread has risen, press edges together one last time. Brush the star point edges and center of star with egg wash; sprinkle decorating sugar along edges and center.
Bake on stone or sheet pan for 25-30 minutes until golden brown and set.
Dust with confectioners’ sugar, if desired.
Allow to cool on a rack.
Notes
Artisan Bread in Five recipes use the scoop and sweep method for measuring flour.
Dough recipe and method by Breadin5.com.
Star Bread recipe by Zoë François
Author: Zoë François
Caitlin |
Loved this recipe (it even survived me messing it up quite a bit! My filling ended up too watery and accidentally put a layer on top…anyway) but I’d like to use the dough to make bread loaves, does the baking time or temp change? I’ll be using a loaf pan. Thank you!
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Caitlin,
Glad you loved it! Yes, this is very similar to a brioche type of dough. I would following our baking instructions for our Brioche Nanterre.
Happy Baking!
Mel |
If I wanted to make this for a morning bread on Christmas is it possible to form it a day or 2 before and freeze it then pull it out to bake when needed Christmas morning or does it have to be baked right away after forming the star?
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Mel,
The only portion you can make ahead of time is the enriched dough. You can store it up to 5 days in the refrigerator. Unfortunately, once the star is formed if you were to store it overnight or freeze it the sugar will start to dissolve, and you’ll have weeping. Therefore, I wouldn’t recommend it.
Happy Baking!
Jeanine |
This looks really tasty! What should the internal temp be when fully baked. I’d hate to have a doughy center after all that work.
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Jeannie,
The internal temperature of the dough should be 190F when fully baked. I would just avoid probing the filling as that may be much hotter.
Happy Baking!
mary |
What can I use instead of almond filling? Pastry vream? I cant use almond. Thank you!
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Mary – Yes, you could use pastry cream or any other filling that you may enjoy; or you can simply leave the almond filling out.
Happy baking!
Stephanie Bozarth |
I only have the red star active dry yeast. Is this suitable to use instead of the platinum?
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Stephanie – Yes, you can substitute 1-for-1. Just keep an eye on the dough as rise times may vary.
Happy baking!
Carmen |
What ratio to flour and almond flour works well?
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Carmen – Almond flour is not recommended for a flour substitution in a gluten-based flour recipe. You can find our gluten-free recipes here.
Happy baking!
kate braunizer |
I made your Cranberry Raspberry Star Bread Recipe yesterday and this morning using your yeast to rise 3 loaves of bread.
Kathy R Carlen |
Is there an adjustment for altitude? Thanks
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Kathy – here’s a link to high altitude adjustment recommendations from Artisan Bread in Five: https://artisanbreadinfive.com/2008/02/10/qa-high-altitude-baking/.
Happy baking!
Rosemarie Baiga |
Prairie Romero |
Made this over the weekend. It was AMAZING! Everyone loved it 🙂 (I did use a can of Solo almond filling in place of the almond filling part of the recipe since I had it on hand) I plan to use the 2nd half of the dough to make one with a Nutella filling. This was the first time making a star bread, won’t not the last!
Carl |
Lynn Demsky |
Marilyn |
There are many versions of this stunning bread. This one uses too many eggs and a ton of butter. I have made Bake from Scratch’s version-which is just as beautiful and not as nutritionally compromised.
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Marilyn – Yes, this is made with an enriched dough for a delightfully rich and sweet star bread base. You can certainly make a start bread with a leaner dough as well.
Happy baking!
Jeri Fisher |
Chris Mathis |
I don’t like almond and don’t have almond paste. Can I just not use it or do you have a substitute that you can recommend.
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Chris,
You can simply just leave it out.
Happy baking!
Andy in Iowa |
Patricia Morris |
Not only is this the most beautiful bread; it is the BEST tutorial that I have seen (for any recipe) bar none. I have made several loaves of bread in the past; but looking at this gorgeous bread, I felt intimidated to even try it. However after I saw the instructional video by Zoë François –she made it seem so fun and easy–I think I can make it. I know it is more Christmassy; but I will make mine for Easter. And depending on how industrious I feel, I may make a second one with different fillings. I am already planning on having one for Easter morning and invite one or two people over to enjoy it with me; and I hope to make one to give as an Easter morning treat. Thank you so much Zoe and Red Star Yeast. I am going to enjoy this challenge!!!!
Cristine Kennedy |
I made this with Cinnamon Roll filling and it was AMAZING!
Gina Eggers |
Tina Bartkowski |
Marleen Conroy |
Cheryl Wood |
Ronna Farley |
Susan LP |
Genene Butler |
Angela M. Barnes |
I liked the raspberry filling a lot, but I’m thinking of trying a savory type next, maybe with a spread made of roasted red peppers, parmesan, maybe black olives. I’ve made a similar bread with a maple brown sugar filling and that would be good here too.
mary g. bordonaro |
Crissy |
I made this yesterday and it was so good! So easy to make Everyone! Everyone loved it. The only problem I had was spreading the almond filling – it was so thick I couldn’t spread it (it was ripping the dough), it only got on spots of the bread. Any suggestions of what to add to the almond spread for easier spreading?
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Crissy,
We’re glad you enjoyed the bread! You could try warming the almond paste slightly for easier spreading.
Happy baking!
Carol
Debbie Stiglitz |
I was so intrigued when my niece made this recipe and shared it in a picture on Facebook. I had to try it so off to the store I went for the ingredients I did not have. It was so simple and so good and definitely everyone thinks it was a lot of work! I love that I can get two out of one recipe.
Annie |
Can this recipe be made with SAF-Instant red yeast?
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Annie,
Yes, substitute SAF Instant Red Yeast 1-for-1. Rise times may vary, just keep an eye on your dough.
Happy baking!
Carol
Leslie R. |
This is very easy for such an impressive result. The dough is so billowy and tastes perfect! The cranberry has just the right about of tart. I also made my own almond paste which pushed me into a new baking skill. Thanks! I’m making this again with pesto and cheese for sure.
Sarah Torgeson |
Can you make them in advance and freeze for later/gifts?
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Sarah,
Yes, but it may depend on what filling you use. Use the tips at this link for freezing bread: https://redstaryeast.com/yeast-baking-lessons/postpone-baking/.
Happy baking!
Carol
Kym Lee |
Ana |
Cynthia Barkley |
Maria |
Hi where can I find the almond paste. Or do you have a recipe for almond paste.
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Maria,
You can find in on Amazon or check with your local grocery stores.
Happy baking!
Carol
Janice Murray |
You can also make it using almond flour the recipe is right on the package a lot less expensive and very easy
Janice Murray |
My mistake it is not on the bag-Here is a link -https://theseasidebaker.com/how-to-make-homemade-almond-paste/
Nancy Slitz |
This was such a wonderful recipe to put together. It is in the oven right now (Thanksgiving morning)! While it will be a very simple small gathering this year, the star symbolizes bright days ahead. Can’t wait to taste it.
Beatrice Sweeten |
Claudia |
Red Star Yeast |
Happy holidays, Claudia!
nancy g visconti |
Looks gorgeous! Can’t use almond anything….what to sub for almond paste? Nancy
Red Star Yeast |
Hi Nancy,
You could just leave out the almond paste, or maybe try cream cheese or something else that would pair nicely with the cran-raspberry filling. Or you can fill it with your own favorite fillings!
Happy baking!
Carol
Gisela Scholze |
Red Star Yeast |
Happy Thanksgiving, Gisela!